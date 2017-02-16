2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Is Turned Up To 11

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is already a monster with 650 horsepower from a 6.2L supercharged V8 engine. But the people on the Camaro team thought they could further and the end result is the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE.

It certainly looks the part with new canards, revised grilles, an exposed carbon-fiber air extractor for the hood, and a massive carbon fiber wing. A set of 19-inch forged wheels come wrapped in the widest tires ever offered on a Camaro - 305 mm wide tires in the front, and 325 mm tires at the back. The interior hasn't changed much aside from a lighter back seat.

Under the ZL1 1LE's skin, there is a set of Multimatic Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers (the same ones used on the Colorado ZR2), adjustable rear anti-roll bar, and a set of race springs. A six-speed manual is the only transmission on offer.

GM says the Camaro ZL1 1LE laps their Milford handling course three seconds faster than the standard ZL1.

No word on pricing, but the 1LE package for the Camaro ZL1 will be available later this year.

Source: Chevrolet

2018 CAMARO ZL1 1LE SETS BENCHMARK FOR TRACK CAPABILITY

Special aero, adjustable suspension, exclusive tires drive unprecedented performance for a production sports car DAYTONA, Fla. — Chevrolet has established a new performance benchmark with the introduction of the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE — the most track-capable Camaro ever.

Taking the track-focused 1LE formula to an unprecedented level, the ZL1 1LE incorporates racing-based suspension and aero technologies, as well as exclusive Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R summer-only tires,* in an extreme track performance package.

“The track-focused 1LE package offers progressive levels of performance across the Camaro lineup, from the V6 1LE to the SS 1LE,” said Al Oppenheiser, Camaro chief engineer. “But with the new ZL1 1LE, the progression takes a quantum leap — this is the ultimate track-day Camaro.”

In preliminary testing, the new ZL1 1LE was 3 seconds faster than the standard ZL1 Coupe around General Motors’ 2.9-mile, 18-turn Milford Road Course test track.

The improved track performance is driven by four key elements:

Aerodynamics: New aero features including a carbon fiber rear wing, specific air deflectors and dive planes on the front fascia produce grip-generating downforce to help the car stick harder and drive faster in turns.

Adjustable suspension: The ZL1 1LE features racing-derived, lightweight Multimatic DSSV® (Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) dampers front and rear for exceptional wheel and vehicle control. The front-end ride height is adjustable with the front dampers, which are used with all-new, adjustable camber plates. The rear stabilizer bar also offers three-way adjustability. All of the components are designed for quick changes at the track for optimal performance and a quick return to street settings when the track day ends.

Wheels and tires: New, lightweight forged aluminum wheels are an inch wider but an inch smaller in diameter, front and rear, than standard ZL1 wheels and are used with new Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires that deliver max lateral grip of 1.10g. Developed exclusively for the Camaro ZL1 1LE, the 3R tires are designed to warm up faster to help maintain more consistent grip and speed, lap after lap. The overall footprint grows approximately 10 percent over the ZL1, but the wheel-and-tire package weighs about 1.5 pounds (3.3 kg) less per corner.

Lighter weight: The lighter wheels and dampers, along with reduced thickness rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat, contribute to an approximately 60-pound (27 kg) lower curb weight than a standard ZL1 Coupe.

“The new Camaro ZL1 1LE offers the supreme track experience,” said Mark Dickens, executive director, Chevrolet Performance Variants, Parts and Motorsports Engineering. “It’s the pinnacle of Camaro performance and advances the 1LE’s nearly 30-year legacy of uncompromising, track-tailored capability.”

The power behind the ZL1 1LE is the 650-horsepower, supercharged LT4 engine backed by a six-speed manual transmission featuring Active Rev Match. Brembo brakes, including red calipers with the 1LE logo, are also included. Additional standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, Bose premium audio system, heated/ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel.

The 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE goes on sale later this year. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.



