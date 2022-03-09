Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    All-Electric Blazer SS Preview by Chevrolet

      Chevrolet is providing a glimpse of the all-electric Chevrolet Blazer SS!

    Chevrolet founded in 1911 in Detroit, one of the world's largest car brands, available in 80 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020 is proud to offer a glimpse of the all-electric Chevrolet Blazer SS. 

    This will be Chevrolets first Chevy EV to feature a performance SS model for the masses. The all-electric Blazer SS will make its debut later this year and will go into production and be available for purchase starting Spring 2023.

    More info on Chevrolet Models can be found @ www.chevrolet.com  

     

    Chevrolet Previews the All-Electric Blazer SS

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    surreal1272

    It just occurred to me that the IC Blazer is getting a redesign for 2023 so while an EV version won't look like this current IC Blazer, I am still wondering how much of a distinction there will be between the two.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    It just occurred to me that the IC Blazer is getting a redesign for 2023 so while an EV version won't look like this current IC Blazer, I am still wondering how much of a distinction there will be between the two.

    Hopefully GM understands that they do not need weird style on an EV and just style the ICE/EV the same.

    Here is the new refreshed Blazer for 2023 model year.

    image.png2023 Chevrolet Blazer Infographic.pdf

    Video and pictures here: Chevrolet Blazer - 2023

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    29 minutes ago, David said:

    Hopefully GM understands that they do not need weird style on an EV and just style the ICE/EV the same.

    Here is the new re-designed Blazer for 2023 model year.

    image.png2023 Chevrolet Blazer Infographic.pdf

    Video and pictures here: Chevrolet Blazer - 2023

    That is not really a redesign to me. That is a refresh and I sincerely hope for something a little more new for the EV version but it does not look promising. I realize that I am also probably in the minority here. 

    • Like 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    18 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    That is not really a redesign to me. That is a refresh and I sincerely hope for something a little more new for the EV version but it does not look promising. I realize that I am also probably in the minority here. 

    Yeah, that's just an MCE for the Ice version. 

    • Like 1
    • Upvote 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    43 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    That is not really a redesign to me. That is a refresh and I sincerely hope for something a little more new for the EV version but it does not look promising. I realize that I am also probably in the minority here. 

    Realized that in the press release they say re-design, but in the flyer I downloaded and posted it says refreshed. LOL, clearly left hand is not talking to the right hand! :P

    Will be interesting to see what the Blazer SS EV ends up looking like. Clearly they can show it off soon since for sale spring 2023 means they have to start production this fall I would think.

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    The current Blazer sucks, so I hope they make this Blazer SS an off road oriented vehicle since they can't make Broncos, Wranglers and 4Runners fast enough.  The market is in this off roaders, GM is missing out big time on this market with way too many Chevy/Buick/GMC mall cruiser crossovers that are all too similar to each other.

    I like GM using Equinox, Silverado, Blazer names for their EV's and not doing some sort of EV1, EV2, EV3, EV4, EV5 garbage like Kia (and yes I know GM made an EV1).  Stick with established names, even if they are killing the Blazer name with bad product, they could still save it if this EV is good.

    Edited by smk4565
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    10 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The current Blazer sucks, so I hope they make this Blazer SS an off-road oriented vehicle since they can't make Broncos, Wranglers and 4Runners fast enough.  The market is in these off roaders, GM is missing out big time on this market with way too many Chevy/Buick/GMC mall cruiser crossovers that are all too similar to each other.

    I like GM using Equinox, Silverado, Blazer names for their EV's and not doing some sort of EV1, EV2, EV3, EV4, EV5 garbage like Kia (and yes I know GM made an EV1).  Stick with established names, even if they are killing the Blazer name with bad product, they could still save it if this EV is good.

    Nope, wrong, Blazer SS is an on-road performance ride. Z71 Blazer would be the off-road performance version. Bison Blazer is another off-road package version for performance fun. Chevrolet has plenty of competitor packages to go up against Jeep.

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    9 hours ago, David said:

    Chevrolet has plenty of competitor packages to go up against Jeep.

    Going to have to disagree with you there. Chevy has not one direct competitor for Jeep, and definitely when it comes to true off road SUVs like the Wrangler. I’m not sweating the naming use of the Blazer like Mr fake outrage above but to say that Chevy competes with Jeep is a reach. 

    9 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I like GM using Equinox, Silverado, Blazer names for their EV's and not doing some sort of EV1, EV2, EV3, EV4, EV5 garbage like Kia (and yes I know GM made an EV1

    …or EQS, EQE, etc. 

    • Thanks 1
    • Upvote 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    3 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    Going to have to disagree with you there. Chevy has not one direct competitor for Jeep, and definitely when it comes to true off road SUVs like the Wrangler. I’m not sweating the naming use of the Blazer like Mr fake outrage above but to say that Chevy competes with Jeep is a reach. 

    …or EQS, EQE, etc. 

    I understand that they do not have a head-to-head competitor to Jeep, but would the Z71, Trailboss Z71, ZR2, ZR2 Bison, or how about the AT4 or AT4X for the GMC line. It appears that GM has made all their various Off-Road packages available on all trucks and SUVs in 2022 per looking at their web sites. https://www.chevrolet.com and https://www.gmc.com 

    Have to say these are bad ass looking trucks:

    image.png

    Where are the German Trucks to compete with these? 🤔

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    GM has off road pick ups, although no Raptor or TRX competitor.  But GM doesn't have anything like a Wrangler or Bronco.

    And I assume this Blazer SS will be like a Mustang Mach-E competitor, maybe larger since an Equinox EV would be the size of a Mach-E, but same idea, crossover that is fast in straight line, swoopy styling or sporty look.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    finally chevy sniffs a clue and puts a decent size screen in the blazer (10")

    still has the dumb ass vents on the dash

    blazer is a nice drive, v6 used to be standard now they keep forcing you up the price ladder to keep that (3LT)

    Blazer could stand to be larger inside.....not much size difference inside between the already cramped Equinox and the Blazer.  Gotta move up to the Traverse for stretch your elbols out kind of room.  Not exactly good at 50+ price

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    44 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    finally chevy sniffs a clue and puts a decent size screen in the blazer (10")

    still has the dumb ass vents on the dash

    blazer is a nice drive, v6 used to be standard now they keep forcing you up the price ladder to keep that (3LT)

    Blazer could stand to be larger inside.....not much size difference inside between the already cramped Equinox and the Blazer.  Gotta move up to the Traverse for stretch your elbols out kind of room.  Not exactly good at 50+ price

    Will be interesting to see what the internal dimensions are once this is out since it is on the Ultium platform. Gain internal room but keep the same external dimensions?

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...