All-Electric Blazer SS Preview by Chevrolet

Chevrolet founded in 1911 in Detroit, one of the world's largest car brands, available in 80 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020 is proud to offer a glimpse of the all-electric Chevrolet Blazer SS.
This will be Chevrolets first Chevy EV to feature a performance SS model for the masses. The all-electric Blazer SS will make its debut later this year and will go into production and be available for purchase starting Spring 2023.
More info on Chevrolet Models can be found @ www.chevrolet.com
