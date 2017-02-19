  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: Dont Fret. A New Camaro Z/28 is Coming

    By William Maley

      • New Z/28? Possibly.

    The Camaro Z/28 will be returning for an encore act and it might be using the next-generation of Chevrolet's small-block V8.

    Car and Driver reports that GM is working on the next-generation LT engines, codenamed LT6 and LT7. These new V8 engines will lose the pushrods and two-valve combustion chambers that have been a key part of the small-block V8. Instead, the new engines will feature dual overhead camshafts, four-valve combustion chambers, flat crankshaft, titanium connecting rods, and possibly dual injection (port and direct). For the Z/28, a 5.5L LT6 could produce 700 horsepower (that's without any sort of forced induction). 

    Car and Driver speculates there could also be a twin-turbo LT7 that could be used in the next Corvette, high-performance Camaros, and Cadillacs.

    The Camaro Z/28 could arrive next year as a 2019 model year vehicle.

    Source: Car and Driver

    dfelt

    Interesting, reading all the comments, all 44 of them, many do not believe the Pushrod will go away. I question the need for DOHC when we have history that proves pushrods can do the same HP with better Torque over DOHC overweight pigs that have high HP and pathetic Torque.

    I question if this will really happen. As others in the story state in the comments section, a DOHC engine like this makes it top heavy and really changes the dynamics for center of gravity.

    smk4565

    I don't get why they keep pushing the Camaro farther and farther up market.  This is why you have the Corvette and Cadillac.  Cadillac should be building GM's best sports cars, not Chevy.  But I guess if they can get some fool to pay $100,000 for a Camaro, more power to them.

    If they continue this plan though, and want to push Corvette up market, then the Corvette might as well start around $89,000 for the base model, $139,000 for Z06 and $200,000 for ZR-1.

    regfootball

    this is just for the Z28.  If you can put this engine in a Caddy and sell 5,000 of them.  Why not put it in a Z28 too, sell 5,000 of those, and you just cut development cost per unit in half.

    Leave the pushrods for the SS.  The ZL1 has it too.  This would really make the Z28 unique among Camaros.

    Chevy probably makes more profit on one ZL1 or Z28 than they do on 5 other camaros or 20 Cruzes.

     

    Now there's your foundation and justification for a new v8 in Cadillacs as well.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    I don't get why they keep pushing the Camaro farther and farther up market.  This is why you have the Corvette and Cadillac.  Cadillac should be building GM's best sports cars, not Chevy.  But I guess if they can get some fool to pay $100,000 for a Camaro, more power to them.

    If they continue this plan though, and want to push Corvette up market, then the Corvette might as well start around $89,000 for the base model, $139,000 for Z06 and $200,000 for ZR-1.

    Are these the same fools that pay a few hundred grand for a forty year old G-Wagon or a different set of fools?

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Cadillac has nothing to do with the Camaro.

    Cadillac has nothing to do with sports cars period.

