    Spying: Next-Generation Chevrolet Silverado To Retain Steel Bed?

    By William Maley

      • Excuse me, but does that Silverado have a steel or aluminum bed?

    We have to admire the chutzpah put on display by a spy photographer when getting these shots of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

    A video shows one of them running up to one of the mules when sitting in traffic with a magnet in hand. The goal was to see if the bed was made out of aluminum - something we have been hearing about the next-generation Silverado. What the video reveals is that the Silverado mule is using a steel bed with a 'clang' of the magnet attaching to the bed.

    Does this mean that the production Silverado and GMC Sierra will stick with steel beds in the next-generation? That is tough to say since we don't know how along GM is in the development cycle or if this particular mule's configuration will stay the same. 

    As we mentioned, there have been rumors of General Motors doing an extensive weight-loss program for their next-generation trucks with aluminum being used for various body panels.

    The spy photographer also notes that the mule had an auto stop-start system.

    The next-generation Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are expected to arrive sometime next year.

    Source: Left Lane News, Truck Trend
    Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears


    riviera74

    Given the steel bed Silverado vs, the F150 aluminum bed ad still playing on a TV channel near you, GM should not just give up that advantage.  I understand the weight issues, but there should be other ways of making the trucks lighter.

    dfelt

    Yawn, no big deal, Ford fans will still buy Ford, GM fans of Chevy or GMC will still buy them. Honestly, plenty can be redone on the trucks to reduce weight and they could have Aluminum external panels with a steel bed. Or high strength steel complete bed, so I am happy to wait and see.

