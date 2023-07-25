Jump to content
  David

    David

    David

    David

    Ultium Bolt Announced by Chevrolet

      America's most affordable EV, Chevrolet Bolt to return in Ultium Form for Chevrolet's growing lineup of Electric-Vehicles.

    GM Chairperson and CEO Mary Barra announced during GM's Quarterly earnings call that Chevrolet next-generation Bolt will come on the Ultium platform continuing to offer great affordability, range and technology.

    The next-generation Bolt which has had record sales and some of the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry, especially among conquest sales will come to market using the Ultium and Ultifi technology advancements according to Barra.

    The Bolt and Bolt EUV are driving EV adoption sales currently and Chevrolet is planning to continue this trend.

    2023-Chevrolet-Bolt-EUV-Redline-Edition-001.jpg

    Barra stated during the earnings call that drawing on the Ultium and Ultifi technology will help GM accelerate the timeline to market and that an announcement of the next-generation Bolt will be done at a later date. With the Silverado EV, BLazer EV and Equinox EV launching this year, that the Ultium Bolt will join the family very soon.

    According to GM, from the introduction of the Mass production of the Bolt in 2017 to Q2 2023 production has been a success. While parts supplies during the pandemic limited sales, the Bolt and Bolt EUV have clearly picked up. Sales of the Bolt from 2017 to 2022 are supplied by Statista.

    Snag_434faf66.png

    Barra announced that Chevrolet had a 17% increase in sales with the Bolt / Bolt EUV making up 13,900, a 101% increase in sales over the same period last year. Adding success to Q1 Bolt / Bolt EUV sales of 19,700 gives the Bolt sales of 33,900 for the first half of the 2023 calendar year.

    GM has stated that they are excited for the Chevrolet family of electric vehicles to build on the bolt sales with the Next-Generation of Ultium Bolt.

     

    Drew Dowdell

    An unexpected twist! It sounds like it will be a major  mechanical refresh but maybe not so much a visual one.  I've read elsewhere that this could underpin a future Honda as well.

    ccap41
    Drew Dowdell said:

    An unexpected twist! It sounds like it will be a major  mechanical refresh but maybe not so much a visual one.  I've read elsewhere that this could underpin a future Honda as well.

    Yeah, didn't they announce the cancelation of the Bolt within the last year or something?

    Drew Dowdell
    ccap41 said:

    Yeah, didn't they announce the cancelation of the Bolt within the last year or something?

    I guess technically, they announced the end of production rather than cancelation.  But with sales numbers like what @David quoted, I can see a desire not to give up that slice of the market. The Bolt was ended to make room for additional Silverado EV production, so I would expect we'll hear about it moving to a new plant in the future.

    smk4565

    A good move, they need the Bolt and consumers need cheap EV's.  If we are going all EV you can't do that with $150,000 Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan.  Need to build $30,000 EVs.

    ccap41
    Drew Dowdell said:

    The more I understand about it, it will be a refresh of the current car with Ultium tech instead of the previous generation tech. That means it won't be off the market for long.

    Does that mean it'll get the fast charging that comes with Ultium? That's the only real knock on the vehicles and I don't even think that's a big deal as it's much more of a commuter car to be charged at home anyway.

    Drew Dowdell
    ccap41 said:

    Does that mean it'll get the fast charging that comes with Ultium? That's the only real knock on the vehicles and I don't even think that's a big deal as it's much more of a commuter car to be charged at home anyway.

    Bolt already DC Fast Charge. Will it get the higher speed charge that Ultium gets? Probably. 

    The biggest thing GM has to do is redesign the battery pack to be smaller (narrower).  Most of the Ultium vehicles so far are very wide, too wide to fit under the Bolt.  But the selling point of Ultium is that the packs are flexible.

    I would expect a slight, but not mind-blowing, range bump as well.  Maybe 259 -> 289 at best.

    David
    Drew Dowdell said:

    Bolt already DC Fast Charge. Will it get the higher speed charge that Ultium gets? Probably. 

    The biggest thing GM has to do is redesign the battery pack to be smaller (narrower).  Most of the Ultium vehicles so far are very wide, too wide to fit under the Bolt.  But the selling point of Ultium is that the packs are flexible.

    I would expect a slight, but not mind-blowing, range bump as well.  Maybe 259 -> 289 at best.

    Also makes one wonder if AWD might get added as it has the room in the back for a second motor. You could remove the drop down storage space and add a motor here.

    ChevroletBoltUndercarriage.jpg

    Drew Dowdell
    David said:

    Also makes one wonder if AWD might get added as it has the room in the back for a second motor. You could remove the drop down storage space and add a motor here.

    ChevroletBoltUndercarriage.jpg

    Confused Jon Stewart GIF

    The Bolt is intended to be in the lower end of the market. Adding extra motors drives up cost, weight, and decreases range. It doesn't fit the target market.

    David
    Drew Dowdell said:

    Confused Jon Stewart GIF

    The Bolt is intended to be in the lower end of the market. Adding extra motors drives up cost, weight, and decreases range. It doesn't fit the target market.

    I do get that and agree, but I also just as Suzuki has a solid AWD low priced compact to sell for ICE, it would be a good option to have I think for the Bolt.

    Drew Dowdell
    ccap41 said:

    Isn't it's peak charge rate only like 55kw?

    Yeah, limited rate because of the battery issues they had made them nervous.  It's still faster than L2 charging.

    But that's probably part of the upgrade. If an EValanche can charge at 10 miles a minute in that giant battery, a more efficient Bolt with a smaller battery should be even faster.

    bobo

    Bringing the Bolt back is great news.  The Equinox EV is 2 feet longer, and not everyone wants a larger crossover.  The Ultium tech should be addressing the only major issue on the Bolt, and that is the slow fast-charging speed.  While the max charging speed is about 55 kW, it also tapers off quickly.  It's unknown whether the Bolt will live on in EV or EUV form or both.  I would prefer the original EV body to make it an honest hatch, and the EV weighs less than the EUV because it uses several aluminum body panels versus the all-steel EUV.  However, the EUV is the much better-selling body style and has more modern detailing.

