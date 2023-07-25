Ultium Bolt Announced by Chevrolet

GM Chairperson and CEO Mary Barra announced during GM's Quarterly earnings call that Chevrolet next-generation Bolt will come on the Ultium platform continuing to offer great affordability, range and technology.

The next-generation Bolt which has had record sales and some of the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry, especially among conquest sales will come to market using the Ultium and Ultifi technology advancements according to Barra.

The Bolt and Bolt EUV are driving EV adoption sales currently and Chevrolet is planning to continue this trend.

Barra stated during the earnings call that drawing on the Ultium and Ultifi technology will help GM accelerate the timeline to market and that an announcement of the next-generation Bolt will be done at a later date. With the Silverado EV, BLazer EV and Equinox EV launching this year, that the Ultium Bolt will join the family very soon.

According to GM, from the introduction of the Mass production of the Bolt in 2017 to Q2 2023 production has been a success. While parts supplies during the pandemic limited sales, the Bolt and Bolt EUV have clearly picked up. Sales of the Bolt from 2017 to 2022 are supplied by Statista.

Barra announced that Chevrolet had a 17% increase in sales with the Bolt / Bolt EUV making up 13,900, a 101% increase in sales over the same period last year. Adding success to Q1 Bolt / Bolt EUV sales of 19,700 gives the Bolt sales of 33,900 for the first half of the 2023 calendar year.

GM has stated that they are excited for the Chevrolet family of electric vehicles to build on the bolt sales with the Next-Generation of Ultium Bolt.