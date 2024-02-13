This morning, Chrysler released information on the 2024 Chrysler Halcyon concept. The concept highlights a host of future technologies that Chrysler and Stellantis are working on. Halcyon combines three complementary technologies, STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA AutoDrive to achieve "Harmony in Motion" and features a new lithium-sulfur battery technology that promise a 60% lower carbon footprint than the best-in-class batteries available on the market today.

The highly streamlined sedan, built on the STLA-Large platform, is optimized for range and efficiency. A functional front air blade and side aero blades direct airflow around the vehicle to improve aerodynamic performance. Side mirrors have been replaced with slim, blade-like camera pods, while autonomous entry eliminates the need for door handles. The windscreen extends forwards, towards the edges of the front end, elongating the cockpit and giving the driver and passenger a sweeping view of the road. Active Aero technology includes a sliding rear aero diffuser made from lightweight composite materials, a rear spoiler, and an active air suspension.

The Chrysler Halcyon Concept has several modes to connect with the driver and passengers.

Prepare Mode uses an AI Virtual Assistant to help prepare the driver for the day. Using advanced STLA Brain and SmartCockpit technology, an Intelligent Cabin Comfort feature analyzes weather conditions and uses personalized preferences to set HVAC levels remotely. Predictive navigation, one of the concept’s many predictive interaction features, syncs with the driver’s calendar to prepare the vehicle for real-time traffic and navigation routing, staying one step ahead and eliminating unneeded driver inputs.

uses an AI Virtual Assistant to help prepare the driver for the day. Using advanced STLA Brain and SmartCockpit technology, an Intelligent Cabin Comfort feature analyzes weather conditions and uses personalized preferences to set HVAC levels remotely. Predictive navigation, one of the concept’s many predictive interaction features, syncs with the driver’s calendar to prepare the vehicle for real-time traffic and navigation routing, staying one step ahead and eliminating unneeded driver inputs. Welcome Mode uses biometric identification to greet the driver as they approach. LED illumination animates with a personalized exterior sound to provide a sense of connection. The functional Chrysler wing logos indicate the vehicle's charge status.

uses biometric identification to greet the driver as they approach. LED illumination animates with a personalized exterior sound to provide a sense of connection. The functional Chrysler wing logos indicate the vehicle's charge status. Entry Mode allows the driver to be the “key” to unlocking the concept, as facial biometrics allow safe and secure, hands-free vehicle entry and start-up, with doors unlocking and opening autonomously. Biometric functions can also detect if the driver is carrying a package or backpack and intuitively retract the next-gen Stow ‘n Go seats to create storage space. Air suspension assists with ingress by lifting the low-profile vehicle as the driver enters the cockpit, with the concept always at the right entry height.

allows the driver to be the “key” to unlocking the concept, as facial biometrics allow safe and secure, hands-free vehicle entry and start-up, with doors unlocking and opening autonomously. Biometric functions can also detect if the driver is carrying a package or backpack and intuitively retract the next-gen Stow ‘n Go seats to create storage space. Air suspension assists with ingress by lifting the low-profile vehicle as the driver enters the cockpit, with the concept always at the right entry height. Pre-drive Mode brings to life a customized experience, with personalized vehicle cymatics – sound and vibrations mirrored through visuals – helping to create the mood of the vehicle. As the vehicle wakes up and welcomes the driver, it can share a calming or energetic sound based on driver presets. Different sound frequencies prompt corresponding product shapes on the console screen — calming frequencies align with a more dispersed particle pattern on the console screen, while more spirited sound frequencies generated during drive modes create energetic particle patterns that provide the driver with a real-world connection to the vehicle’s performance status. Ambient interior lighting and sounds also adjust to driver inputs and complement the cabin environment.

brings to life a customized experience, with personalized vehicle cymatics – sound and vibrations mirrored through visuals – helping to create the mood of the vehicle. As the vehicle wakes up and welcomes the driver, it can share a calming or energetic sound based on driver presets. Different sound frequencies prompt corresponding product shapes on the console screen — calming frequencies align with a more dispersed particle pattern on the console screen, while more spirited sound frequencies generated during drive modes create energetic particle patterns that provide the driver with a real-world connection to the vehicle’s performance status. Ambient interior lighting and sounds also adjust to driver inputs and complement the cabin environment. Drive Mode delivers a dynamic, personalized driving experience. Drivers can sit back, relax and allow the Chrysler Halcyon Concept to take control while the STLA AutoDrive technology platform enables Level 4 autonomous driving features, such as Stargazing Mode or take the wheel, and controls for an exciting, connected-to-the road experience. STLA AutoDrive technology platform enables Level 4 autonomous driving features that eliminate the stress of traffic using predictive navigation. The steering wheel and pedals retract, and the dimmable glass canopy and windshield can turn opaque for privacy and to create an immersive space, such as a Stargazing Mode in which seats morph into a laid-back position while the augmented-reality windshield HUD projects information on stars and constellations. Occupants can also watch movies and play games, and the adaptive environment features a media system that chooses audio and content based on the driver’s personal preferences and history. The augmented-reality HUD includes a Memory Landmark feature that pins points of interest and previously visited locations during the drive, with landmark pins selectable and shareable. Drivers who want to own the controls can use voice recognition to deploy the steering wheel and experience pure dynamic driving excitement in a low-profile vehicle that is one with the road. Customized EV drive modes enhance the driving experience with selectable levels of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) support, and holographic elements in the HUD blend seamlessly into the real world for both navigation and gamification. The concept can gamify travel through mountainous ranges by identifying certain landmarks or marking best lap times.

delivers a dynamic, personalized driving experience. Drivers can sit back, relax and allow the Chrysler Halcyon Concept to take control while the STLA AutoDrive technology platform enables Level 4 autonomous driving features, such as Stargazing Mode or take the wheel, and controls for an exciting, connected-to-the road experience. Exit Mode, with Automated Parking features and automatic transformation of seats and ride height to accommodate vehicle egress. Smart exterior lighting enables vehicle-to-pedestrian communication, with indicator lighting such as blinkers or stopping displayed on the ground through near-field projection to aid in pedestrian safety. A send-off is communicated on the console screen and complemented through animated lighting and sounds.

Powering the concept is a breakthrough battery technology from Lyten. The 800-volt lithium-sulfur EV batteries do not use nickel, cobalt, or manganese and have an estimated 60% lower carbon footprint than batteries currently on the market. Drivers would be able to recharge the Halcyon while driving using Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer technology to take on energy while traveling over specially equipped, dedicated road lanes. The batteries also feature a lighter weight for the same energy density.

The 2024 Chrysler Halcyon Concept is the latest in a series of concepts by Chrysler showcasing its move to an all-electric-vehicle future. The first Chrysler EV will launch in 2025.