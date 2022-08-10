Chrysler Rebirth, Airflow Graphite to lead the way to the future!

Chrysler showed off at the January 2022 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) the Airflow Concept in White which we covered in the following story.

Today Chrysler is now showing the Airflow Graphite, the alter-ego to the Airflow Concept showing Chrysler embodies a new contemporary, tech-forward, sleek, sophisticated package that combines Chrysler Galaxy Black exterior with Cyprus Copper Accents inside and out.

This combination of color features throughout the spacious interior, along the panoramic glass roof and continues onto select surfaces of the 22-inch wheels working to create the refined, sophisticated design you see here.

Chrysler had the following points they wanted to make about the Airflow Graphite EV.

Chrysler reinforces commitment to launch its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2025 and full battery-electric portfolio by 2028

All-electric Chrysler Airflow Concept integrates leading-edge drive-system technology with intuitive AI and connected-vehicle technology that delivers up to 400-mile range and fast-charging functionality

Airflow’s seamlessly connected STLA SmartCockpit, powered by STLA Brain, enables an extension of digital, work and home environments, all in sync to create a personalized experience for every passenger

Chrysler Airflow’s STLA Brain platform is fully over-the-air (OTA) capable; designed to quickly deliver new and upgraded features and functions that enhance and improve the vehicle throughout the ownership experience

The Chrysler Airflow includes STLA AutoDrive to deliver Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities, which will also be upgradable via OTA updates

Chrysler Brand CEO Chris Feuell had this to say about the Airflow Concept:

“This new persona of the Airflow highlights the flexibility of the Chrysler brand’s future design direction and our ability to create personalities reflective of our diverse customers. As our brand evolves to offer a full battery-electric vehicle portfolio, we are completely rethinking and reinventing the customer experience. Project Ingenuity is an initiative in which we collaborate with customers on our future innovations and services, offering uniquely personalized and delightful customer experiences throughout the purchase, service and ownership journey.”

Fully electric and fully connected by 2028 is the roadmap for Chrysler with a fully interactive dash and a sculpted, expressive design that is the future of Chrysler premium transportation and user experience. This is the Chrysler first-class travel experience that balances technological needs within a serene environment.

More photo's of the Airflow Graphic can be looked at here:

The Chrysler Airflow is equipped with STLA AutoDrive, a level 3 autonomous driving capable system with OTA upgradable capability.

This EV features AWD, powered by two 150 kW electric motors (201 hp, total 402 hp), one in the front and one in the rear. This platform is designed to accommodate larger capacity EDMs, offering future high-performance applications. Design is optimized for a perfect weight distribution while maximizing interior space and enabling large wheel size, wide stance and a battery pack designed to achieve 400 plus miles of range on a single charge.

The Airflow first came out under Chrysler from 1934 to 1937 and was the first full size American auto to use streamlining to build an automobile, one less susceptible to air resistance. Yet the public was not yet ready for such a sleek auto and today, the public is embracing the Airflow Concept according to Stellantis.

The first modern Airflow Concept release at the January 2022 Consumer Electric Show was their white Airflow concept, images here:

The dynamic design language of the Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept leaves no small detail behind as the Chrysler wing logo ties a cross-car grille light blade illuminated with Crystal LED Lighting. This crystal LED lighting runs the full width of the vehicle, accentuating the wide stance of the Airflow. The Airflow features welcome, departure and animated lighting, including a unique aqua that signifies the vehicle is charging.

More details will be released as Chrysler moved closer to production and release of this auto.

More Details on the original Airflow can be gleaned here: Chrysler Airflow - Wikipedia