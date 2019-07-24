Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Chrysler Voyager To Replace Dodge Grand Caravan

      ...End of the line for the famous Grand Caravan...

    The Dodge Caravan is one of the vehicles that helped saved Chrysler Corporation in the 1980s. Introduced in November 1983, the Caravan, along with the Plymouth Voyager, was based on the K-Car platform championed by Lee Iaccoca.  Chrysler recently re-introduced the Voyager under the Chrysler brand as the low cost entry into the minivan market. The Voyager is a low cost version of the Chrysler Pacifica Minivan that was introduced in 2016.  Dodge continued production of the Grand Caravan as the low-cost model while the Pacifica aims for higher end customers.

    CH020_001VRlcahk651174a2cjo8he31honqk.jpgThe Voyager, starting at $26,958, will come in three trims, L, LX, and LXi, the last one reserved for fleet buyers. Chrysler has previously taken this two-prong approach of Voyager being the value option and Town & Country being the premium offering during the 2001 - 2007 time frame. Voyager production begins in August 2019 at Chrysler's Windsor Ontario plant and will run alongside the Grand Caravan for now.

    If you're looking for a Grand Caravan, you have some time left.  The Grand Caravan is scheduled to go out of production in May 2020. 

    Source: Carscoops
    Image: Fiat-Chrysler Corp

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    surreal1272

    So, if I’m reading this right, the Voyager will be the same body style as the Pacifica? 

     

    Why doesn’t FCA just come out and say “We really don’t give two farts about Dodge and it’s survival”?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    So, if I’m reading this right, the Voyager will be the same body style as the Pacifica? 

     

    Why doesn’t FCA just come out and say “We really don’t give two farts about Dodge and it’s survival”?

    The picture of the blue minivan in the article is the Voyager. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    6 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The picture of the blue minivan in the article is the Voyager. 

    That’s what I thought. I get the Chrysler strategy behind this but abandoning the Caravan seems like a harbinger of things to come for Dodge. Absolutely no new product in the pipeline outside of just talk from FCA. That’s damn near criminal. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Wonder how long and which ones will last the CUV craze? Could it be FCA, Toyota, Honda and Hyundai still or will it reduce down to 1 or 2 only? 🤔

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    frogger

    I really have to wonder if if Kia will keep making the Sedona based on the sales figures of less than 20k a year in the US, especially now that they have what appears to be a very popular three row CUV.

     

     

     

     

     

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    45 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    That’s what I thought. I get the Chrysler strategy behind this but abandoning the Caravan seems like a harbinger of things to come for Dodge. Absolutely no new product in the pipeline outside of just talk from FCA. That’s damn near criminal. 

    Wouldn’t surprise me if the next gen Durango becomes a Chrysler Aspen.  I have no idea what they are doing but to make the Caravan until May 2020 when production of this generation started in 2007 is pretty nuts.

    I don’t get why you creat a new model to advertise when it is the same as the Pacifica for $4k less.  

    What Chrysler should have done is decontented the Pacifica and stripped it down and then charged $20k more for it like Porsche does.   A 2 seat Pacifica Superlegerra with no carpeting or stereo would be money.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    texas99alpha

    Sometimes I feel that Fiat knows less about American market product than Daimler did. Daimler at least flooded the product pipeline and was very forward looking with crossovers and new concepts - maybe they were a little too early. Daimler's problem was that they thought American product ought to be done as cheaply as possible - damn styling and interior quality. Fiat on the other hand will put a lot of capital in just a few products - but their brand strategy is very confusing and diluted. In either scenario, I'm not sure the guys at Auburn Hills ever have much say. 93-99 was really the golden era and will never return.

    • Sad 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    6 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Wouldn’t surprise me if the next gen Durango becomes a Chrysler Aspen.  I have no idea what they are doing but to make the Caravan until May 2020 when production of this generation started in 2007 is pretty nuts.

    I don’t get why you creat a new model to advertise when it is the same as the Pacifica for $4k less.  

    What Chrysler should have done is decontented the Pacifica and stripped it down and then charged $20k more for it like Porsche does.   A 2 seat Pacifica Superlegerra with no carpeting or stereo would be money.

    The Chrysler Voyager should be $10K less to start, not $4K.  The 2-seat Pacifica Superlegerra is SO NOT CHRYSLER.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    10 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The next generation Durango is going to be a Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

    True, and the 300 is supposed to die so Chrysler will be a brand with 2 minivans?  And no other product?   Doesn’t seem like a good business model.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    8 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    True, and the 300 is supposed to die so Chrysler will be a brand with 2 minivans?  And no other product?   Doesn’t seem like a good business model.

    Since Ram and Jeep are so strong, they can support two small brands (if they jettison the walking dead Italian brands). 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    The solution to saving Chrysler is clear to anyone who isn't actually at Chrysler. 

    Take the Pacifica platform and build premuim crossovers out of it. 

    Build a premium crossover out of the Cherokee.

     

    Notice I didn't say full luxury, but at least take on Buick and some of Lincoln (though I think Lincoln is moving up fast in the world)

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The solution to saving Chrysler is clear to anyone who isn't actually at Chrysler. 

    Take the Pacifica platform and build premuim crossovers out of it. 

    Build a premium crossover out of the Cherokee.

     

    Notice I didn't say full luxury, but at least take on Buick and some of Lincoln (though I think Lincoln is moving up fast in the world)

    All true.  Too bad GM will not do the right thing and make Cadillac take on RR/Bentley while Buick takes on MB/BMW/Audi/Lexus.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      VW News: Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and Golf AllTrack To End Production
      By Drew Dowdell
      The march towards majority SUVs continues on and the two newest casualties are the Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and the Golf Alltrack. As we predicted a month ago, Volkswagen will end production of the two vehicles in the 2019 model year, though in the case of the Alltrack, production will be extended to December. 
      Volkswagen says that with 50 percent of their sales being SUVs, consumer tastes have shifted strongly to SUVs, and VW is responding by releasing three new SUVs over the next 2 years.  First up, will be a 5-seater Atlas Cross Sport being unveiled later this year, then the ID.CROZZ electric SUV early next year, and a just announced SUV to slot below the Tiguan is planned for 2021.  While Volkswagen says their new ID EV platform can be used for bodystyles of the past, apparently the station wagon is not one planned. 
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and Golf AllTrack To End Production
      By Drew Dowdell
      The march towards majority SUVs continues on and the two newest casualties are the Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and the Golf Alltrack. As we predicted a month ago, Volkswagen will end production of the two vehicles in the 2019 model year, though in the case of the Alltrack, production will be extended to December. 
      Volkswagen says that with 50 percent of their sales being SUVs, consumer tastes have shifted strongly to SUVs, and VW is responding by releasing three new SUVs over the next 2 years.  First up, will be a 5-seater Atlas Cross Sport being unveiled later this year, then the ID.CROZZ electric SUV early next year, and a just announced SUV to slot below the Tiguan is planned for 2021.  While Volkswagen says their new ID EV platform can be used for bodystyles of the past, apparently the station wagon is not one planned. 
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019: FCA US LLC
      By Drew Dowdell
      FCA Reports May 2019 U.S. Sales
       
      Ram brand achieves 12th consecutive monthly record as May sales rise 29 percent     Jeep® Grand Cherokee notches best May ever as sales rise 18 percent Dodge Charger reports highest May in six years as sales reach 9,296 vehicles June 3, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US LLC achieved three records in May, led by the Ram brand which notched its 12th consecutive monthly sales record as demand for both light-duty and heavy-duty pickup trucks remained strong. 

      It was the best May ever for the Jeep® Grand Cherokee and the highest level of May sales for the Dodge Charger in six years. Overall, total sales rose 2 percent to 218,702 vehicles. Fleet represented 31 percent of total sales during the month. On a year-to-date basis, fleet accounted for 22 percent of sales.

      "On a year-over-year basis we have increased our average transaction prices by more than $3,000 a vehicle and still managed some notable sales increases," said Reid Bigland, U.S. Head of Sales. “In its first full month on sale, our all new Jeep Gladiator pickup truck delivered more than 2,500 vehicle sales, our Ram pickup truck sales soared 33 percent and the Jeep Grand Cherokee delivered its best May sales ever.” 

      See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.     

       

      Model

      Month Sales

      Vol %

      CYTD Sales

      Vol %

      Curr  Yr             Pr Yr             Change

      Curr  Yr             Pr Yr          Change

      Compass Patriot Wrangler Gladiator Cherokee

      Grand  Cherokee

       

      Renegade

      JEEP BRAND

      14,534                17,327                  -16%

      0                        63                   -100%

      24,530               25,102                   -2%

      2,584                     0                       New

      17,283                23,789                  -27%

      25,394                21,494                  18%

       

      6,001                  9,512                 -37%

      90,326           97,287              -7%

      64,537                72,368              -11%

      12                      502                -98%

      96,930               110,382             -12%

      3,021                     0                   New

      81,384               91,286             -11%

      103,612              91,589               13%

       

      29,959                41,906              -29%

      379,455           408,033            -7%

      Ram  P/U ProMaster Van ProMaster City

      RAM BRAND

      62,250                46,781                  33%

      3,651                  4,092                 -11%

      1,216                  1,011                  20%

      67,117           51,884              29%

      231,382             189,997             22%

      20,775                13,366              55%

      5,784                  5,249              10%

      257,941           208,612           24%

      200

      300

      Town & Country

       

      Pacifica

      CHRYSLER BRAND

      6                        88                    -93%

      2,665                  3,484                 -24%

      0                         1                     -100%

       

      8,232                11,151                -26%

      10,903            14,724               -26%

      35                      842                -96%

      12,953               20,389             -36%

      3                         5                  -40%

       

      38,490               53,910             -29%

      51,481          75,146            -31%

      Dart Avenger Charger Challenger Viper Journey Caravan Durango

      DODGE  BRAND

      0                        29                   -100%

      1                         0                     100%

      9,296                  6,869                  35%

      5,748                  7,005                 -18%

      0                         3                     -100%

      7,642                10,966                 -30%

      16,809                15,487                   9%

       

      8,263                  6,222                  33%

      47,759              46,581               3%

      10                      307                -97%

      1                         2                  -50%

      36,012               34,766                4%

      23,601                30,545              -23%

      2                        14                 -86%

      38,727                41,023               -6%

      59,732               70,511             -15%

       

      31,453               27,378              15%

      189,538           204,546            -7%

      500

      500L

      500X Spider

      FIAT BRAND

      335                     264                    27%

      69                      184                   -63%

      272                     568                   -52%

       

      349                     425                   -18%

      1,025                1,441             -29%

      1,386                 1,908              -27%

      309                     747                -59%

      1,284                 2,711              -53%

       

      1,191                 1,493              -20%

      4,170                6,859             -39%

      Giulia Alfa 4C Stelvio

      ALFA ROMEO

      797                   1,175                 -32%

      14                      19                    -26%

      761                   1,183                 -36%

      1,572                2,377             -34%

      3,578                  5,383              -34%

      82                      95                 -14%

      3,782                  4,538              -17%

      7,442             10,016            -26%

      FCA US LLC

      218,702           214,294                2%

      890,027           913,212            -3%


       
         
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Model Y to be Built in Fremont
      By Drew Dowdell
      Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on Model Y production.  Originally thought to be slated for production at Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada, Tesla appears to have changed course. 
      Reported by Bloomberg, Musk said "Right now our default plan is to produce the Y at Fremont." during an interview on the "Ride the Lightning" podcast. "I was skeptical about whether this made sense at first, but my team convinced me the fastest way to get volume production is to do the Y at Fremont."
      In order to free up space in the factory, Tesla plans to move Model S and Model X to a single line, according to current and former employees. Both models have seen sales tumble over the last 6 months as Model 3 sales increased.
      Model Y sits on the same platform as the Model 3 and production is set to start in late 2020. 
      In the same podcast, Tesla made some claims about the upcoming Tesla truck.  He said "It won't look like a normal truck. It's going to be pretty sci-fi" adding "It's going to be a truck that is more capable than other trucks. It will be a better truck than an equivalent F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality. That's the aspiration."  

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...