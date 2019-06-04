FCA-Renault Merger Moves Forward

The merger between FCA and Renault has crossed another hurdle overnight with FCA agreeing to a compromise with the French government. The issue surrounded the French government's desire for a guaranteed seat on the company's board of directors and effective veto power on CEO appointments. In a compromise, Renault would give up one of its own board seats for one occupied by a representative of the French government. The makeup of the board would then be 4 seats allocated to FCA appointees, three to Renault appointees, and one to the French government. France is Renault's largest shareholder with a 15% stake in the company.

Additionally, Renault would give up one of its two seats on the 4 member CEO selection committee to the French government.

The new proposal goes to Renault's board for consideration.