Challenger SRT Demon To Come With Acknowledgement Agreement

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is one of the wildest vehicles ever to go on sale. Because of this, Dodge is having all of the buyers sign an acknowledgment form to know what they are getting themselves into.

Allpar obtained a copy of the form which requires a buyer to initial 15 lines and provide a signature. A dealership employee must witness the signing and provide their own signature. The form then has to be notarized before being sent off to FCA.

The document has some items that are straightforward such as the buyer assuming all risks in driving a drag vehicle, not letting passengers ride in the vehicle without having the seats installed, and reading the owners manual. There are some other parts of the document that gives some idea of the restrictions being put on by Dodge.

Lines 6 through 8 deal with the Demon's tires - a set of Nitto NT05R drag radials. You are asked to avoid driving on the highway as the tires will wear quickly. You are also asked to not drive it in the rain due to hydroplaning. Line 8 is the most explicit, saying you should not move the Demon in temperatures below 15 degrees Fahrenheit, as the tires may crack from lack of flexibility.

Line 5 asks the customer to promise not to use any track-specific features, like launch control, on public roads.

Line 15 has the customer acknowledge that they either paid MSRP or higher. As we reported this week, dealers that price the Demon above MSRP will see their orders pushed to the back.

You can out the full document on Allpar.

Source: Allpar