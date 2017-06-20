Dodge's Creative Way Of Reducing Demon Markups

It goes without saying that whenever a hotly awaited vehicle comes out, some dealers will mark them up to make a bit of cash. Recently, a picture was floating around of a Honda Civic Type R with $25,000 markup. The upcoming Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is another model that is prime for a markup. But the brand is taking steps to prevent this.
Today, the brand announced their plans on dealers ordering a Challenger Demon. To be eligible for ordering a demon, a dealer must have sold more than one Hellcat in the last year. From there, Dodge will calculate a dealer's allocation based on sales performance - 60 percent SRT Hellcat and 40 percent Charger and Challenger sales.
Dealers will only be allowed to order as many Demons as they are allocated, which will disappoint some dealers as they have been taking deposits on the Demon.
If a dealer is considering marking up their allotment of Demons, their orders will be pushed to back of the line. Those who sell at MSRP or lower will get priority scheduling, meaning the buyer could end up with a lower build number.
“We know some dealers may be tempted to sell to the highest bidder, but we are encouraging them to leverage the Demon as a halo for both the brand and their dealership, to bring customers into their showrooms and see everything we have to offer.” said Tim Kuniskis, head of Dodge.
Source: Dodge
Press Release is on Page 2
Dodge Announces U.S. Dealer Allocation Plan for 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
Demon allocation process designed to build the Dodge brand halo; prioritizes orders that are at or below Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)
- New Dodge Challenger SRT Demon starts at a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $84,995 (including $1,700 gas guzzler tax, excluding $1,095 destination); Demon crate unleashes full power for $1
- Demons sold at or below MSRP will receive priority scheduling resulting in lower serial numbers; Demons sold at a price that exceeds MSRP will be produced after priority production is completed
- Dealers can only order as many Demons as they are allocated
- New Demon Concierge hotline and website to provide direct communication for customers and dealers to track their order
- U.S. dealers can start placing orders for the Demon on Wednesday, June 21
- Production of limited-edition, serialized, single model-year (3,000 United States/300 Canada) Challenger SRT Demon begins later this summer; deliveries to Dodge//SRT dealers to begin this fall
June 20, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The limited-production, 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – the fastest quarter-mile production car ever – is due to start arriving in dealerships this fall. Today, Dodge is announcing just how it will allocate these rare beasts to its dealer body.
“We learned a lot when we launched the wildly popular SRT Hellcats,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT—FCA North America. “We’ve taken that information and created an allocation plan that is clear and concise, builds on Demon’s position as the Dodge//SRT halo and makes it easy for our customers to understand how they can put a Demon into their garage and, ultimately, out on the drag strip.”
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the first-ever production car to do a front-wheel lift, as certified by Guinness World Records, and it’s the world’s fastest quarter-mile production car with an elapsed time (ET) of 9.65 seconds at 140 miles per hour (mph), as certified by National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). It also registers the highest g-force (1.8 g) ever recorded at launch in a production car.
“The 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon represents the best of what Dodge//SRT stands for – performance capabilities that are second to none, iconic styling and a heritage built on pushing the boundaries of what is possible at a price that is attainable,” Kuniskis added. “We know some dealers may be tempted to sell to the highest bidder, but we are encouraging them to leverage the Demon as a halo for both the brand and their dealership, to bring customers into their showrooms and see everything we have to offer.”
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon allocation plan is consistent with that philosophy. Here is how Demon will be allocated to dealers:
- To be eligible to order a Challenger SRT Demon, dealers must have sold more than one SRT Hellcat in the last 12 months
- Dealer allocation will be based on 60 percent SRT Hellcat and 40 percent Charger and Challenger sales performance
- Dealers can only order as many Demons as they are allocated
- Demons sold at or below MSRP will receive priority scheduling resulting in lower serial numbers
- Demons sold for a price that exceeds MSRP will be produced after priority production is completed
Dodge is also creating a new Demon Concierge hotline (800-998-1110) to provide direct communication for customers and dealers. A new website will also allow them to track their orders at www.dodge.com.
To qualify as a verified sold order, an acknowledgement document must be completed and signed by the customer, the dealer and be notarized. The document must be received by the Demon Concierge before the vehicle will be slated for production. This important document serves two purposes:
- Provides a detailed list of safety considerations, technical specifications and features on the vehicle; and
- Helps determine priority production based on customer-facing contract price
Dealers can start placing orders for the Demon on Wednesday, June 21. Production of the limited-edition, serialized, single model-year (3,000 United States/300 Canada) Challenger SRT Demon begins later this summer; deliveries to Dodge//SRT dealers to begin this fall.
Report Article
Recommended Comments
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator