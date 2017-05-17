  • Sign in to follow this  
    Some Dodge Dealers Are Taking Deposits On Demon, Even Though They Might Not Get One

    By William Maley

      • You might want to pass on putting a deposit for Challenger Demon for the time-being

    The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is generating a lot of excitement and some Dodge dealers are beginning to take deposits for it. One issue though, dealers don't have information on pricing or instructions on how to order one which could mean that you might not end up with one.

    "Technically, no one should be taking any deposits. They can't physically take an order, and they shouldn't be taking any deposits," said Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger car brands at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to Roadshow.

    The reason why? Kuniskis says  "we haven't given the dealers the allocation methodology, the allocation numbers or opened up the order banks yet."

    There is also precedent for Kuniskis' warning. When Dodge was readying to launch the Challenger Hellcar, many dealers took deposits on the model without knowing how many they would receive. The end result was some people not getting a Hellcat.

    "They're much more careful because of what we went through on Hellcat. Because we had dealers take deposits on Hellcats, they would take 10, 15, 20 deposits, and then they would only ultimately get allocated 5 cars. And then they would have upset customers. So they're being much more -- or at least it appears -- that they're being much more careful this time."

     Dodge plans on pricing and ordering information out to dealers by next month.

    Source: Roadshow

    dfelt

    Understandable and expected. I really wonder just how many they will actually build. Yes we have heard the comments from them, but will people actually buy it in the numbers they think?

    This is going to be very interesting to see what happens, I am more interested in seeing where the first one is totaled. Which state will have the first totaled Demon?

    riviera74
    16 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Thanks N.A.D.A. for preventing manufacturers from running their own stores.

    Don't forget state legislatures for legally protecting car dealers from having to compete against automaker-owned stores.

    dfelt
    16 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Thanks N.A.D.A. for preventing manufacturers from running their own stores.

     

    5 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Don't forget state legislatures for legally protecting car dealers from having to compete against automaker-owned stores.

    Such outdated laws in the 21st century. Sad.

