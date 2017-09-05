No One Wants To Take FCA Says Marchionne

Only a month ago, the automotive world was abuzz when a rumor came out that a Chinese automaker had a put in a bid for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. We also learned about four possible Chinese automakers that were supposedly interested. But after this rumor came out, most of the Chinese automakers stepped back and said they were not interested. The only one that expressed some interest was Great Wall, but only for Jeep. Since then, they have taken a few steps back.

It seems no one is interested in FCA, a fact that was confirmed by CEO Sergio Marchionne.

According to Reuters, Marchionne said no when asked about if FCA was approached by someone or there was an offer on the table. Lord knows that Marchionne has tried to get someone interested in picking up FCA with such attempts as trying to sell GM's CEO Mary Barra on the idea or Volkswagen. Still, Marchionne isn't giving up. He said the company is working on a plan to “purify” (or streamline) its portfolio.

“There are activities within the group that do not belong to a car manufacturer, for example, the components businesses. The group needs to be cleared of those things,” Marchionne said.

What will not be leaving FCA's portfolio is Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Last month, a rumor came out that FCA was considering spinning off Alfa Romeo and Maserati into their own separate company.

“The way we see it now, it’s almost impossible, if not impossible, to see a spin-off of Alfa Romeo/Maserati, these are two entities that are immature and in a development phase,” said Marchionne.

“It’s the wrong moment, we are not in a condition to do it.”

That last line might be the understatement of the decade.

Source: Reuters