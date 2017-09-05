  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    No One Wants To Take FCA Says Marchionne

    By William Maley

      • How come no wants to take FCA to the dance?

    Only a month ago, the automotive world was abuzz when a rumor came out that a Chinese automaker had a put in a bid for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. We also learned about four possible Chinese automakers that were supposedly interested. But after this rumor came out, most of the Chinese automakers stepped back and said they were not interested. The only one that expressed some interest was Great Wall, but only for Jeep. Since then, they have taken a few steps back.

    It seems no one is interested in FCA, a fact that was confirmed by CEO Sergio Marchionne.

    According to Reuters, Marchionne said no when asked about if FCA was approached by someone or there was an offer on the table. Lord knows that Marchionne has tried to get someone interested in picking up FCA with such attempts as trying to sell GM's CEO Mary Barra on the idea or Volkswagen. Still, Marchionne isn't giving up. He said the company is working on a plan to “purify” (or streamline) its portfolio.

    “There are activities within the group that do not belong to a car manufacturer, for example, the components businesses. The group needs to be cleared of those things,” Marchionne said.

    What will not be leaving FCA's portfolio is Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Last month, a rumor came out that FCA was considering spinning off Alfa Romeo and Maserati into their own separate company. 

    “The way we see it now, it’s almost impossible, if not impossible, to see a spin-off of Alfa Romeo/Maserati, these are two entities that are immature and in a development phase,” said Marchionne.

    “It’s the wrong moment, we are not in a condition to do it.”

    That last line might be the understatement of the decade.

    Source: Reuters


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Fiat

    User Feedback



    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    What Idiot Serfio is not saying is no one wants a Crap company that he ran into the ground in trying to bring back Alfa a worthless auto brand in a market of too many name plates and no real value.

    FCA cannot spin off Alfa / Maserati as they would die quickly without the cash being stolen from the American nameplates.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew

    I doubt there is any manufacturer interested in overtaking any other one right now.  The world economy isn't in tiptop shape right now and the uncertainties of what our nut job of a president is going to do does not help the situation. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    No one wants it because you get the debt and pension and union obligations that come with it.  That is why the Jeep name is worth more than the whole company.  

    FCA has too many brands for anyone to buy it.  Most car makers want 2 brands may be 3 unless you are VW.  No one wants to take on 8 more brands and try to market them and feed them product.

    • Like 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I wouldn't want that portfolio as a whole either. There's too much that needs revamped and the product lines are so weak outside of Ram and Jeep that they'd literally just be buying a name. I want Dodge to have a full lineup like the rest of the world but they just don't and it doesn't look like they will anytime soon either.

    • Like 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272

    Can't sell what no one wants, especially when you won't part with the only brand that's actually making you money (Jeep) and have shown a clear pattern of neglect towards two other brands (Dodge and Chrysler). 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    I wouldn't want that portfolio as a whole either. There's too much that needs revamped and the product lines are so weak outside of Ram and Jeep that they'd literally just be buying a name. I want Dodge to have a full lineup like the rest of the world but they just don't and it doesn't look like they will anytime soon either.

    They never ever will again.

    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Can't sell what no one wants, especially when you won't part with the only brand that's actually making you money (Jeep) and have shown a clear pattern of neglect towards two other brands (Dodge and Chrysler). 

    Exactly.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    I wouldn't want that portfolio as a whole either. There's too much that needs revamped and the product lines are so weak outside of Ram and Jeep that they'd literally just be buying a name. I want Dodge to have a full lineup like the rest of the world but they just don't and it doesn't look like they will anytime soon either.

     

    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Can't sell what no one wants, especially when you won't part with the only brand that's actually making you money (Jeep) and have shown a clear pattern of neglect towards two other brands (Dodge and Chrysler). 

     

    3 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    They never ever will again.

    Exactly.

    Guy's just as I posted this new Auto startup this morning:

    I honestly now see a good chunk of existing financially weak ICE auto companies going out of business and I really think FCA is going to be one of them.

    As I think we are all in agreement on, I can see Jeep and Ram surviving, but the rest of FCA is up in the air.

    Rereading the full story at Reuters, Sergio is just trying to get through to the end of 2018 and walk away with his millions in a gold parachute and let FCA live or die. The company is going to have to have a strong CEO that will own up to the fact that some divisions have to be closed and others properly righted.

    I can easily see Alfa, Chrysler being closed and maybe even Dodge. Realistically they need to merge Fiat and Dodge as one car company. Keep it named Fiat in Europe and Dodge in the US or if they want, kill off Fiat and Dodge and move all the product under the Alfa name plate.

    I can see a Jeep, Ram, Alfa & Maserati or Jeep, Ram, Dodge & Maserati or Jeep, Ram, Dodge & Alfa.

    Everything else is merged and cleaned up to get them down to the SUV brand, Truck Brand, entry level to mid level car / van brand and the Luxury brand.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Sergio is an utter moron for putting this out in public.  He is openly begging for failure.  Chrysler does not deserve this!  He needs to go... NOW.

    Edited by ocnblu
    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    aurora97

    Bob Lutz has always wanted to be King of his own car company.

    Maybe it is time for him to come out of retirement.

    I fondly remember Lee Iacocca's last ad campaign for the LH sedans. "In the car business, you either lead, follow, or get out of the way."

    Serg -get out of the way.  Let Maximum Bob lead this time around.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    15 minutes ago, aurora97 said:

    Bob Lutz has always wanted to be King of his own car company.

    Maybe it is time for him to come out of retirement.

    I fondly remember Lee Iacocca's last ad campaign for the LH sedans. "In the car business, you either lead, follow, or get out of the way."

    Serg -get out of the way.  Let Maximum Bob lead this time around.

    Unfortunately, Bob is 85.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs

    Why pay money for company?

     

    Wait long enough and you can buy them at rock cheap prices when FCA folds.......

    2 hours ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Unfortunately, Bob is 85.

    And not in great health either......he doesn't want the stress....

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew

    I can see Chrysler and Fiat on the Chopping block.  Dodge sales are actually pretty decent.  We KNOW new models are coming for them.  THe Challenger outsold the Camaro and Mustang last month, the Charger is the best selling fullsize sedan, they sold 17k Grand Caravans each month.  I mean, do you people even look at the sales numbers or just spout off because you want the company to fail? 

    Also, FCA has both full electric and Hybrid systems already that will trickle down through their models when needed. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew

    Unlike the Impala which hasn't seen updates since it came out in 14, or the Taurus which hasn't changed since 13 (itself, along with a lot of Ford'slineup based on a platform from the 90s), the Charger and 300 get at least minor updates for 18 (after a major update for 15).  This will of course be the final refresh before the new platform hits.  My favorite part?  the 300C is back to a standard Hemi at the top of the 300 line and it gets this beautiful interior with quilted leather.

     

    2018_Chrysler_300_interior.jpg

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    19 minutes ago, Stew said:

    Unlike the Impala which hasn't seen updates since it came out in 14, or the Taurus which hasn't changed since 13 (itself, along with a lot of Ford'slineup based on a platform from the 90s), the Charger and 300 get at least minor updates for 18 (after a major update for 15).  This will of course be the final refresh before the new platform hits.  My favorite part?  the 300C is back to a standard Hemi at the top of the 300 line and it gets this beautiful interior with quilted leather.

     

    2018_Chrysler_300_interior.jpg

     

    So they just gave a third color option on top of the same design this car has had since 2011. The nice quilted leather does not hide the dated dash design and faux wood trim in the center. I still love the looks of the outside and that V8 but you spend most of your time looking from the inside, not the outside and the inside of this is a mess now, as well as being dated. This still looks better from the inside.

     

    IMG_0625.JPG

    28 minutes ago, Stew said:

    I can see Chrysler and Fiat on the Chopping block.  Dodge sales are actually pretty decent.  We KNOW new models are coming for them.  THe Challenger outsold the Camaro and Mustang last month, the Charger is the best selling fullsize sedan, they sold 17k Grand Caravans each month.  I mean, do you people even look at the sales numbers or just spout off because you want the company to fail? 

    Also, FCA has both full electric and Hybrid systems already that will trickle down through their models when needed. 

    Do you not look at the massive discounts they are using to sell of these models as well as the fact that they have lost half of their models since FCA bought them, all because you refuse to take off those rose colored glasses? It goes both ways Stew.

    Edited by surreal1272

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew
    8 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    So they just gave a third color option on top of the same design this car has had since 2011. The nice quilted leather does not hide the dated dash design and faux wood trim in the center. I still love the looks of the outside and that V8 but you spend most of your time looking from the inside, not the outside and the inside of this is a mess now, as well as being dated. This still looks better from the inside.

     

    IMG_0625.JPG

    Do you not look at the massive discounts they are using to sell of these models as well as the fact that they have lost half of their models since FCA bought them, all because you refuse to take off those rose colored glasses? It goes both ways Stew.

    You realize they all are using massive discounts to move inventory?  And the dash was actually changed for 2015.  New controls, new guages, better materials, and the option of the dash even being leather covered.  That impala dash and butt ugly steeing wheel are nothing to be proud of.  The materials are badly mismatched and build quality isn't exactly the best.  That is also a top tier model.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 minute ago, Stew said:

    You realize they all are using massive discounts to move inventory?  And the dash was actually changed for 2015.  New controls, new guages, better materials, and the option of the dash even being leather covered.  That impala dash and butt ugly steeing wheel are nothing to be proud of.  The materials are badly mismatched and build quality isn't exactly the best.  That is also a top tier model.

    And that is a top tier you are showing for the 300. Your point because what I see is the same basic design and materials overall? 

     

    Circa 2012. All they really did was change some buttons and the shifter while keeping the cheap looking faux wood. Big whoop for a car that was long overdue for a change. The Impala may not be your cup of tea and it is not without flaws, but it looks far newer because it actually is. Sorry.

     

    IMG_0626.JPG

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew

    You also have to to the top trim in the Impala to even get that. 

     

    Look at all that plastic, just like the Cruze LT my brother had. 

     

    int_H0Z_deg01.jpg

    Compared to a base 300

    lead14-2015-chrysler-300-fd.jpg

    The Impala dash looks busy for the sake of it.  The Chrysler interior is simple and easy to use.  The 15+ gauge cluster destroys the Impala's older style gauges. 

     

    I personally like the Impala, but I don't have to swing my balls and put down other cars to make my decision feel good. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    4 minutes ago, Stew said:

    You also have to to the top trim in the Impala to even get that. 

     

    Look at all that plastic, just like the Cruze LT my brother had. 

     

    int_H0Z_deg01.jpg

    Compared to a base 300

    lead14-2015-chrysler-300-fd.jpg

    The Impala dash looks busy for the sake of it.  The Chrysler interior is simple and easy to use.  The 15+ gauge cluster destroys the Impala's older style gauges. 

     

    I personally like the Impala, but I don't have to swing my balls and put down other cars to make my decision feel good. 

    All base cars are &#036;h&#33;.

     

    Now about those discounts. Take a look here and you will not see one Chevy in the top 30 of rebates (have to get to no.40 for that). FCA is well represented though so don't give me this "all makes have discounts" because clearly some are offering larger discounts than others, with Ford and FCA at the top of the pack.

    http://www.realcartips.com/news/0743-biggest-car-rebates.shtml

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    Shouldn't a 300(a slightly more premium model) be compared to a Buick not a Chevy? In which the Buick kicks dirt in the 300's face. 

    True as the Charger is the competitor for the Impala. You can't compare the 300 to the LaCrosse at this point though, escpecially since the LaCrosse actually got a redesign. 

    Edited by surreal1272

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I'd post pics but photobucket blows ass now... But throw up a LaX interior next to a 300 interior.. I'd wager good money which would be a clear winner to a group of non-biased non-car-people. 

    1 minute ago, surreal1272 said:

    True as the Charger is the competitor for the Impala. You can't compare the 300 to the LaCrosse at this point though, escpecially since the LaCrosse actually got a redesign. 

    True... but that's not GM's fault that FCA is letting the 300's rot.. They're still competitors regardless of how old FCA lets their models get. That's just more a props to GM for putting out a better overall product. But don't get be wrong, all of us car guys would prefer RWD and a V8 which only one of these two offer. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew
    1 minute ago, surreal1272 said:

    And that is a top tier you are showing for the 300. Your point because what I see is the same basic design and materials overall? 

     

    Circa 2012. All they really did was change some buttons and the shifter while keeping the cheap looking faux wood. Big whoop for a car that was long overdue for a change. The Impala may not be your cup of tea and it is not without flaws, but it looks far newer because it actually is. Sorry.

     

    IMG_0626.JPG

    21-1024x756.jpg

    Ther is actually a pretty big difference there.  Different gauges, higher quality materials and leather,different shifter, different center stack controls, etc.  No, not a completely new design, but far more updated than you claim.

     

    The Charger got some nice updates as well. 

    2014-Dodge-Charger-Sedan-SE-4dr-Rear-whe

    ec2038be7898de85e8e6ea3486106a97.jpg

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×