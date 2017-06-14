Researchers Say EcoDiesel Models Spew More Pollution Than Legally Allowed

The university that first uncovered excess emissions coming out of Volkswagen's diesel models has turned their attention to Fiat Chrysler Automobile's 3.0L EcoDiesel V6. Their results show that models equipped with this engine spew as much as 20 times the legal limit for emissions.

Bloomberg reports the West Virginia University’s Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines and Emissions tested five Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500s from the 2014 and 2015 model years in the lab and out on the road. Why 2014 and 2015 model year vehicles? According to the Wall Street Journal, this is due to another emission issue dealing with 2014 models having their catalytic converter replaced. The university found that in real-world driving, the models emitted between 3 to 20 times the legal limit for Nitrogen oxide (NOx).

“We saw emissions results in simulated on-road cycles on chassis dynamometers that were much lower than the actual on-road results were, suggesting that the vehicle was controlled in different fashions,” said Daniel Carder, director of the center to Bloomberg.

FCA has called the university’s findings into question. In a statement released yesterday, the company has reached out to the university to get more information on how the tests were done. FCA says the comparison between the on-road tests done by the university and EPA lab tests are invalid. The researchers drove some of the vehicles at a higher speed than in the lab and that there was more weight in the vehicle than what is required by regulators.

There is also an interesting tidbit from FCA's statement.

"Based upon court filings and discussions with CAFEE, this testing appears to have been commissioned by a plaintiffs’ law firm for purposes of litigation."

When asked by Bloomberg on who commissioned the research, Carder declined.

Source: Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

