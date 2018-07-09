2019 Ford Edge ST To Begin At $43,350

Ford's latest ST model, the 2019 Edge ST will be arriving at dealers later this summer with a base price of $43,350 (including destination). According to CarsDirect, the ST is $1,585 more expensive than the Edge Sport it replaces. But you're getting more car for the money.

To begin, the Edge ST has a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 producing 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. The Sport's 2.7L EcoBoost only produced 315 hp and 350 lb-ft. There's also a new eight-speed automatic with rev-matching, retuned suspension, and a more aggressive body kit.

An optional Performance Brake Package that brings forth larger brake rotors and red calipers will add $2,695 to the base price. But as CarsDirect notes, you'll need to add Equipment Group 401A to get the brake package. 401A includes a number of comfort and convenience features such as heated and ventilated front seats; 180-degree camera, hands-free liftgate, navigation, and Ford's CoPilot+ suite of driver aids for an additional $5,585.

Source: CarsDirect