Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 Ford Edge ST To Begin At $43,350

      Arrives later this summer

    Ford's latest ST model, the 2019 Edge ST will be arriving at dealers later this summer with a base price of $43,350 (including destination). According to CarsDirect, the ST is $1,585 more expensive than the Edge Sport it replaces. But you're getting more car for the money.

    To begin, the Edge ST has a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 producing 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. The Sport's 2.7L EcoBoost only produced 315 hp and 350 lb-ft. There's also a new eight-speed automatic with rev-matching, retuned suspension, and a more aggressive body kit.

    An optional Performance Brake Package that brings forth larger brake rotors and red calipers will add $2,695 to the base price. But as CarsDirect notes, you'll need to add Equipment Group 401A to get the brake package. 401A includes a number of comfort and convenience features such as heated and ventilated front seats; 180-degree camera, hands-free liftgate, navigation, and Ford's CoPilot+ suite of driver aids for an additional $5,585.

    Source: CarsDirect

    Edited by William Maley


    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    😕 Why do I get a feeling that this is more price increase than actual value. I am sure all it took for the HP / torque increase was a computer remap. Packages seem decent but the base value of where you are starting at seems to be more inflation from the trade war than any real value.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept