Detroit 2018: 2019 Ford Edge ST Gets Sharper

No word on pricing, but the 2019 Edge will arrive at dealers this summer.

The rest of the Edge lineup sees a number of changes for 2019. Outside, the Edge gets a wider grille, LED headlights, reshaped hood, and slightly tweaked rear tailgate. The interior features a new center console design with a rotary gear selector. Under the hood, the 2.0L EcoBoost gets a 5 horsepower bump to 250. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic and a stop-start system. Ford has also made a number of active safety features standard such as blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, pre-collision assist, and automatic high beams.

“Edge ST puts a new animal on the road – a performance SUV with a track mentality. From a performance standpoint, and with its SUV silhouette and versatility, it sets a new standard Edge fans will love to drive,” said Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing in a statement.

The Edge ST's exterior is more aggressive with a mesh grille, 21-inch wheels, new side skirts, and dual exhaust tips. Moving inside, Ford has installed new seats with increased bolstering and a steering wheel with ST badging.

Taking the place of the Edge Sport, the ST retains the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 but gets a slight power boost - 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque vs. 315 hp and 350 pound-feet found in the Sport. This will come hooked up to a new eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Ford isn't revealing performance specs, but we're assuming it will slightly quicker to 60 mph than the Sport - hitting 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. The Edge ST also comes with a retuned suspension, tweaked stability control system, and optional performance braking package.

Yesterday, we told you about a teaser dropped by Ford for a new ST model. We had a number of guesses ranging from the Focus to the Explorer. Earlier this morning, Ford has revealed the mysterious ST model is the 2019 Edge ST.

REVVING UP: FORD DRIVES ALL-NEW EDGE ST INTO SHOWROOMS, ACCELERATING ITS SUV SALES MOMENTUM

Following Ford’s best-ever U.S. SUV sales in 2017, Ford further steps up the game by introducing first performance-enhanced ST to its SUV lineup with the all-new Edge ST

Edge ST features superior handling and braking, ST-tuned sport suspension, Sport Mode, new quick-shifting 8-speed transmission, standard all-wheel-drive, and the most powerful V6 engine in its class

New Edge SUV lineup is Ford’s smartest ever, offering more standard driver-assist technology than any other midsize SUV and introducing to the segment new available technologies such as Post-Collision Braking, Evasive Steering Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering

DETROIT, Jan. 11, 2018 – Ford begins introducing the coveted ST brand to its SUV lineup with the unveiling of the all-new Edge ST today, building on its best-ever SUV sales year in the U.S.

The all-new Edge ST – Ford’s first SUV to be tuned by the Ford Performance team – features the most powerful V6 engine available in its class with a specially tuned 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost® engine pumping out 335 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque.

It’s also outfitted for dynamic handling with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, standard all-wheel drive with selectable traction control, an available performance brake package, and ST-tuned sport suspension.

“Edge ST puts a new animal on the road – a performance SUV with a track mentality,” said Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing. “From a performance standpoint, and with its SUV silhouette and versatility, it sets a new standard Edge fans will love to drive.”

A new Sport Mode allows Edge ST drivers to experience more aggressive throttle response and shifting patterns that hold gears near redline through cornering maneuvers, sharper engine braking, and a more resonant exhaust tone. Drivers can also manually shift using the steering wheel-mounted SelectShift® paddle shifters while firmly positioned in unique Edge ST seating with additional bolstering.

To complement its performance abilities, Edge ST features new front and rear styling, a wide mesh grille for optimal cooling, deep side skirts and dual-exhaust outlets. Unique 21-inch wheels are available and interior design cues on the steering wheel, seat backs and scuff plates provide a subtle reminder that this five-passenger SUV is something special.

Smart Vehicle for a Smart World

The new Edge – including all-new Edge ST – is Ford’s smartest SUV ever, and every model comes standard with more driver-assist technology than any other midsize SUV. This includes Forward Collision Warning and Dynamic Brake Support; Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection; BLIS® with Cross-Traffic Alert; Lane-Keeping Alert; Lane-Keeping Assist; Auto High Beams; and Hill-Start Assist. In addition, standard safety features include AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™ and Curve Control, and 911 Assist®.

For 2019, Edge introduces the following first-for-Ford and first-in-segment features as either standard or available equipment:

Post-Collision Braking: Helps reduce the impact of a potential secondary collision by automatically applying moderate brake pressure when an initial collision event is detected; slowing the vehicle can potentially lessen injury to occupants and damage to the vehicle

Evasive Steering Assist: Helps drivers steer around stopped or slower vehicles to help avoid collisions. Designed to operate at city and highway speeds, it uses radar and a camera to detect slower-moving and stationary vehicles ahead and provides steering support to enable drivers to maneuver around a vehicle if a collision is imminent

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering: Helps the vehicle maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead and helps reduce stress during long, light-traffic road trips by helping keep the vehicle centered in its lane

“Edge drivers expect a sophisticated, modern driving experience,” said Cristina Aquino, Edge marketing manager. “Bringing a host of new technologies as standard and introducing these segment-first features helps ensure customers feel more confident behind the wheel.”

Dual-stage airbags, side-curtain airbags, rain-sensing wipers, rear view camera and an innovative active glove box knee airbag are also standard, while front and rear ultrasonic sensors, 180-degree front and rear cameras and Enhanced Active Park Assist are offered as available equipment.

Technology for a Connected World

Inside, drivers will find an available wireless charging pad nestled in the forward media bin, and they can opt for an upgraded audio experience, HD Radio™ and a 12-speaker B&O PLAY™ Premium Audio System by HARMAN specially tuned for Edge.

Standard on all Edge models is FordPass® Connect, with a Wi-Fi hotspot that gives internet access to up to 10 devices. Using the FordPass™ app, drivers can also use their smartphone to start, lock, unlock and locate their Edge.

SYNC® with AppLink™, an enhanced voice-recognition communications and entertainment system, is also standard. This system supports the new Ford+Alexa app, giving users access to their favorite media content, daily appointments, smart home controls, and the ability to search for nearby points of interest and even shop for everyday items, all from the road. Drivers can also upgrade to SYNC 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen for enhanced in-vehicle experience.

A powerfully sophisticated ride

The new Edge comes standard with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that offers a 5 horsepower increase and improved fuel economy over the outgoing model.

It is mated to a newly designed 8-speed transmission with Auto Start-Stop technology that efficiently turns the engine off when the vehicle is stopped and idling, then seamlessly restarts in milliseconds when the brake is released.

Inside, a redesigned center console is accentuated by an all-new rotary gearshift dial that frees up space, allows easier access to the wireless charging pad and enhances the vehicle’s modern, sophisticated feel.

With a wider grille and freshened fascia that create an athletic, modern appearance, the new Edge maintains the reputation for sophistication it’s carried for more than a decade. Full LED headlamps are standard, LED fog lamps and signature lighting are available and a redesigned hood imparts a wider, more planted stance.

Built at the Oakville Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, the new Ford Edge and all-new Edge ST are due to arrive in showrooms this summer.