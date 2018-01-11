Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Detroit 2018: 2019 Ford Edge ST Gets Sharper

    New look and added boost

    Yesterday, we told you about a teaser dropped by Ford for a new ST model. We had a number of guesses ranging from the Focus to the Explorer. Earlier this morning, Ford has revealed the mysterious ST model is the 2019 Edge ST. 

    Taking the place of the Edge Sport, the ST retains the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 but gets a slight power boost - 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque vs. 315 hp and 350 pound-feet found in the Sport. This will come hooked up to a new eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Ford isn't revealing performance specs, but we're assuming it will slightly quicker to 60 mph than the Sport - hitting 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. The Edge ST also comes with a retuned suspension, tweaked stability control system, and optional performance braking package.

    The Edge ST's exterior is more aggressive with a mesh grille, 21-inch wheels, new side skirts, and dual exhaust tips. Moving inside, Ford has installed new seats with increased bolstering and a steering wheel with ST badging.

    “Edge ST puts a new animal on the road – a performance SUV with a track mentality. From a performance standpoint, and with its SUV silhouette and versatility, it sets a new standard Edge fans will love to drive,”  said Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing in a statement.

    The rest of the Edge lineup sees a number of changes for 2019. Outside, the Edge gets a wider grille, LED headlights, reshaped hood, and slightly tweaked rear tailgate. The interior features a new center console design with a rotary gear selector. Under the hood, the 2.0L EcoBoost gets a 5 horsepower bump to 250. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic and a stop-start system. Ford has also made a number of active safety features standard such as blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, pre-collision assist, and automatic high beams.

    No word on pricing, but the 2019 Edge will arrive at dealers this summer.

    Source: Ford
    Press Release is on Page 2

    REVVING UP: FORD DRIVES ALL-NEW EDGE ST INTO SHOWROOMS, ACCELERATING ITS SUV SALES MOMENTUM

    • Following Ford’s best-ever U.S. SUV sales in 2017, Ford further steps up the game by introducing first performance-enhanced ST to its SUV lineup with the all-new Edge ST
    • Edge ST features superior handling and braking, ST-tuned sport suspension, Sport Mode, new quick-shifting 8-speed transmission, standard all-wheel-drive, and the most powerful V6 engine in its class
    • New Edge SUV lineup is Ford’s smartest ever, offering more standard driver-assist technology than any other midsize SUV and introducing to the segment new available technologies such as Post-Collision Braking, Evasive Steering Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering

    DETROIT, Jan. 11, 2018 – Ford begins introducing the coveted ST brand to its SUV lineup with the unveiling of the all-new Edge ST today, building on its best-ever SUV sales year in the U.S.

    The all-new Edge ST – Ford’s first SUV to be tuned by the Ford Performance team – features the most powerful V6 engine available in its class with a specially tuned 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost® engine pumping out 335 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque.

    It’s also outfitted for dynamic handling with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, standard all-wheel drive with selectable traction control, an available performance brake package, and ST-tuned sport suspension.

    “Edge ST puts a new animal on the road – a performance SUV with a track mentality,” said Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing. “From a performance standpoint, and with its SUV silhouette and versatility, it sets a new standard Edge fans will love to drive.”

    A new Sport Mode allows Edge ST drivers to experience more aggressive throttle response and shifting patterns that hold gears near redline through cornering maneuvers, sharper engine braking, and a more resonant exhaust tone. Drivers can also manually shift using the steering wheel-mounted SelectShift® paddle shifters while firmly positioned in unique Edge ST seating with additional bolstering.

    To complement its performance abilities, Edge ST features new front and rear styling, a wide mesh grille for optimal cooling, deep side skirts and dual-exhaust outlets. Unique 21-inch wheels are available and interior design cues on the steering wheel, seat backs and scuff plates provide a subtle reminder that this five-passenger SUV is something special.

    Smart Vehicle for a Smart World

    The new Edge – including all-new Edge ST – is Ford’s smartest SUV ever, and every model comes standard with more driver-assist technology than any other midsize SUV. This includes Forward Collision Warning and Dynamic Brake Support; Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection; BLIS® with Cross-Traffic Alert; Lane-Keeping Alert; Lane-Keeping Assist; Auto High Beams; and Hill-Start Assist. In addition, standard safety features include AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™ and Curve Control, and 911 Assist®.

    For 2019, Edge introduces the following first-for-Ford and first-in-segment features as either standard or available equipment:

    • Post-Collision Braking: Helps reduce the impact of a potential secondary collision by automatically applying moderate brake pressure when an initial collision event is detected; slowing the vehicle can potentially lessen injury to occupants and damage to the vehicle
    • Evasive Steering Assist: Helps drivers steer around stopped or slower vehicles to help avoid collisions. Designed to operate at city and highway speeds, it uses radar and a camera to detect slower-moving and stationary vehicles ahead and provides steering support to enable drivers to maneuver around a vehicle if a collision is imminent
    • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering: Helps the vehicle maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead and helps reduce stress during long, light-traffic road trips by helping keep the vehicle centered in its lane

    “Edge drivers expect a sophisticated, modern driving experience,” said Cristina Aquino, Edge marketing manager. “Bringing a host of new technologies as standard and introducing these segment-first features helps ensure customers feel more confident behind the wheel.”

    Dual-stage airbags, side-curtain airbags, rain-sensing wipers, rear view camera and an innovative active glove box knee airbag are also standard, while front and rear ultrasonic sensors, 180-degree front and rear cameras and Enhanced Active Park Assist are offered as available equipment.

    Technology for a Connected World

    Inside, drivers will find an available wireless charging pad nestled in the forward media bin, and they can opt for an upgraded audio experience, HD Radio™ and a 12-speaker B&O PLAY™ Premium Audio System by HARMAN specially tuned for Edge.

    Standard on all Edge models is FordPass® Connect, with a Wi-Fi hotspot that gives internet access to up to 10 devices. Using the FordPass™ app, drivers can also use their smartphone to start, lock, unlock and locate their Edge.

    SYNC® with AppLink™, an enhanced voice-recognition communications and entertainment system, is also standard. This system supports the new Ford+Alexa app, giving users access to their favorite media content, daily appointments, smart home controls, and the ability to search for nearby points of interest and even shop for everyday items, all from the road. Drivers can also upgrade to SYNC 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen for enhanced in-vehicle experience.

    A powerfully sophisticated ride

    The new Edge comes standard with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that offers a 5 horsepower increase and improved fuel economy over the outgoing model.

    It is mated to a newly designed 8-speed transmission with Auto Start-Stop technology that efficiently turns the engine off when the vehicle is stopped and idling, then seamlessly restarts in milliseconds when the brake is released.

    Inside, a redesigned center console is accentuated by an all-new rotary gearshift dial that frees up space, allows easier access to the wireless charging pad and enhances the vehicle’s modern, sophisticated feel.

    With a wider grille and freshened fascia that create an athletic, modern appearance, the new Edge maintains the reputation for sophistication it’s carried for more than a decade. Full LED headlamps are standard, LED fog lamps and signature lighting are available and a redesigned hood imparts a wider, more planted stance.

    Built at the Oakville Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, the new Ford Edge and all-new Edge ST are due to arrive in showrooms this summer.


    dfelt

    Nice looking CUV, they have improved this allot with plenty I do like about the auto. Dash is the failure here for me, the minimalist, hard plastic just comes off CHEAP on an auto that we know is going to cost some serious dollars as it is the ST top of the line version.

    This is where Ford fails for me is they put some cool tech, build a nice looking auto and then go cheap on the inside where you spend the bulk of your time.

    Seats look nice, rest of the interior based on these pictures is ok, but the dash is the failure here IMHO.

    ccap41

    So buy the Lincoln then. That solves your problem. lol

    Why is there an 8spd being used in Fords? Isn't this the second vehicle that has an 8spd since the 9spd has been plugged into some Chevys, which they co-developed? 

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    So buy the Lincoln then. That solves your problem. lol

    Why is there an 8spd being used in Fords? Isn't this the second vehicle that has an 8spd since the 9spd has been plugged into some Chevys, which they co-developed? 

    There might be a packaging issue with the 9-speed that we're not aware of.  It looks like only the CD4 vehicles are getting the 8-speed, so I'm betting it has something to do with an incompatibility there.   Just speculation.

    ccap41
    19 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    There might be a packaging issue with the 9-speed that we're not aware of.  It looks like only the CD4 vehicles are getting the 8-speed, so I'm betting it has something to do with an incompatibility there.   Just speculation.

    There has to be.. What is all on the CD4? 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    There has to be.. What is all on the CD4? 

    according to the Book of Knowledge,

    Vehicles currently using this platform include:

    • Thanks 2

    ccap41

    That 2016 Chinese Taurus is basically the Ford version of the Continental, isn't it? I just looked at a picture of it and it's a pretty good looking car.  Nothing special, just clean looking. 

     

    2016-Ford-Taurus-Chinese-spec-101.jpg

    2016-Ford-Taurus-Chinese-spec-102.jpg

    2016-Ford-Taurus-Chinese-spec-103.jpg

    Taurus.jpg

    • Like 1

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    So buy the Lincoln then. That solves your problem. lol 

    Yea, not much better in the Lincoln MKX 2018 version of the Edge.

    2018LicolnMKXDash.jpg

    2019FordEdgeDash.jpg

    Sorry @ccap41, but for the money we know they will charge for this, they need to do much better than this.

    Drew Dowdell

    Kinda sorta... yes it is on the same stretched platform as the Continental, but I think the similarity ends there.  That said, I think it is a handsome conservative looking sedan. 

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    Yea, not much better in the Lincoln MKX 2018 version of the Edge.

    2018LicolnMKXDash.jpg

    2019FordEdgeDash.jpg

    Sorry @ccap41, but for the money we know they will charge for this, they need to do much better than this.

    The Nautilus center stack is better than the Edge's if for one reason.... they don't mix up buttons.   I find the layout of the buttons in the Edge and Explorer to be infuriating.  Why would you mix HVAC and audio controls like that?? The A/C button is just below the CD eject.... the HVAC power off button is right next to the tune up button.  The automatic climate control button is the complete opposite side of the controls from the temp and fan buttons. 

    On the nautilus, the radio controls are all together and the HVAC controls are all together.... the way it is supposed to be.

    ccap41
    5 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Yea, not much better in the Lincoln MKX 2018 version of the Edge.

    2018LicolnMKXDash.jpg

    2019FordEdgeDash.jpg

    Sorry @ccap41, but for the money we know they will charge for this, they need to do much better than this.

    That Edge center stack is...bad. If they just made those buttons larger I think it would look better. There's so much empty space and it isn't utilized very well. 

    The Lincoln one looks much better, imo. It isn't great but it looks like they at least tried. For, 60-70k I think looks "meh" at best. But if you don't click all of the options it starts at $39,035, add a few small things to bring it up to 45k and it is still a respectable interior at that price. 

    I don't really think it looks any worse or better than what's probably its closest rival, the MDX. 

    MDX.jpg

    12 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Kinda sorta... yes it is on the same stretched platform as the Continental, but I think the similarity ends there.  That said, I think it is a handsome conservative looking sedan. 

    I actually thought some of the lines were similar, that's what actually caught my eye. 

    8 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The Nautilus center stack is better than the Edge's if for one reason.... they don't mix up buttons.   I find the layout of the buttons in the Edge and Explorer to be infuriating.  Why would you mix HVAC and audio controls like that?? The A/C button is just below the CD eject.... the HVAC power off button is right next to the tune up button.  The automatic climate control button is the complete opposite side of the controls from the temp and fan buttons. 

    On the nautilus, the radio controls are all together and the HVAC controls are all together.... the way it is supposed to be.

    That sounds like a really stupid design. I can't imagine they thought that was "correct". 

    dfelt

    @ccap41 I get your point and agree with what your saying except for the Acura, Drew hit the nail on the head with the button abomination comment! :P  In regards to the Acura, Lincoln wins best out of the 3 dash's. 

    ccap41
    5 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    @ccap41 I get your point and agree with what your saying except for the Acura, Drew hit the nail on the head with the button abomination comment! :P 

    So you think the MDX looks clearly better? 

    dfelt
    21 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    So you think the MDX looks clearly better? 

    Nope clarified my original post, Acura worst, then Edge, Lincoln best out of the 3.

    ccap41
    9 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Nope clarified my original post, Acura worst, then Edge, Lincoln best out of the 3.

    Ohhh I gotcha. From just those three(I'm not sure if there is another competitor in the low end luxury group and I realize the Edge isn't in that group) I'd favor the Nautilus first, MDX then Edge. The empty space in the Edge just looks off. they didn't utilize it well, or at all. 

    • Upvote 1

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Ohhh I gotcha. From just those three(I'm not sure if there is another competitor in the low end luxury group and I realize the Edge isn't in that group) I'd favor the Nautilus first, MDX then Edge. The empty space in the Edge just looks off. they didn't utilize it well, or at all. 

    MKX, MDX, RX, XT5 and if you squint QX60, Enclave, and Grand Cherokee Summit

    ykX

    New MDX doesn't have many buttons anymore, but almost every function you have to go through the couple menu screens and that is a disaster.  I test drove 2018 recently.  Other than that it is a very nice, I would say even fun driving crossover.

    05-2018-Acura-MDX-Interior-Tech-Center-S

    Edited by ykX

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, ykX said:

    New MDX doesn't have many buttons anymore, but almost every function you have to go through the couple menu screens and that is a disaster.  I test drove 2018 recently.  Other than that it is a very nice driving crossover.

    05-2018-Acura-MDX-Interior-Tech-Center-S

    Some of those buttons are screen based which is almost worse.

    • Upvote 1

    ykX
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Some of those buttons are screen based which is almost worse.

    Absolutely.  Unfortunately it seems it is the trend in the industry.

    ccap41
    25 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    MKX, MDX, RX, XT5 and if you squint QX60, Enclave, and Grand Cherokee Summit

    Ahhhh I should have known the XT5. I did think the Grand Cherokee but I figured that was more along the lines of the Edge. Isn't the Enclave much larger and 3 row? They're priced similarly though. 

