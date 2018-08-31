Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Focus Active Has Been Scrapped Due To U.S.-China Trade War

      And then there was one car in Ford's future lineup

    Ford had planned on selling two cars by 2019 in the U.S. - the Mustang and Focus Active. The latter took elements of a crossover with a higher ride height, body cladding, and new bumpers, and put them onto a Focus hatchback. But plans to bring this model to the U.S. have been canned.

    Ford announced today that it has cancelled the Focus Active as tariffs on Chinese-made goods would eat into profits. The company announced last year that it would import the next-generation Focus from China.

    "Given the negative financial impact of the new tariffs, we've decided not to import this vehicle from China. The significant thing that moved was the tariffs going up substantially higher. We're choosing to deploy resources elsewhere," said Kumar Galhotra, Ford president of North America.

    Unlike General Motors which had applied for an exemption on the Chinese-built Buick Encore, Ford did not apply for one as it would have not worked out due to production timing and a small number of sales - the company projected to sell fewer than 50,000 Focus Actives in the U.S.

    Kristin Dziczek, vice president of the Center for Automotive Research tells The Detroit News that this could be the first of many announcements. The combination of Chinese tariffs, along with the threat of a 25 percent tariff on imported cars and parts may push a lot of products out of the U.S.

    “Many models will be withdrawn from the U.S. market, and many won’t be built in the U.S. at all. There are a whole lot of implications for the automotive industry and for consumers in terms of choice and prices,” she explained.

    The decision also puts Ford in a tough spot. The Focus Active was going to be one of the models that would fill in the space left by sedans that are going to be cut.

    "It didn't make sense for us to continue to invest in this program. We're looking at the entire landscape, and we're thinking through what other products we can offer customers," said Galhotra.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), The Detroit News


    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    And the other foot drops, Consumers get ready for greatly reduced choices due to stupidity of idiots in DC. This is going to HURT not Help consumers. This will not bring back manufacturing nor jobs to the US. 

    Global Economy, something the current administration seems to know nothing about or care about.

    This is the start as we have so many electronics built in China that many things I suspect over the next 12 months are going to stop being imported and we will be hurt not the 1%.

    Reduced Choices

    Higher Prices

    Stagnant income raises

    Overvalued stock market

    Recession is on the Doorstep!  Welcome to making America Great Again.

    :nono:

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Our president has been a protectionist for over 30 years.  Protectionists do not CARE if their actions lead to higher prices and less choice.  He promised actions like this and he delivered.  The bad parts are already coming sometime soon.

    Congress could solve this by passing laws that rescind the president's authority on this issue.  But I doubt they will this year or maybe next year.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept