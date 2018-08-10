Back in March, Ford held an event for journalists which outlined the company's plans for 24 months. One of the vehicles that was teased was a small, purpose-built SUV that would be positioned for "people who love getting away and spending time outdoors with their families and friends.". Some new details about this model has come to light.

During an investor conference in New York, Ford's executive vice president of product development and purchasing, Hau Thai-Tang revealed that the new SUV would use the underpinnings of the next-generation Focus. Thai-Tang also said the model will feature “offroad positioning and imagery” and have a premium price.

A source tells Reuters that the design of the new model will echo the original Bronco from the sixties. It could arrive next year as a 2020 model.

Source: Reuters