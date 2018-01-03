Ford Cans Plans for Fusion Redesign

There is a new twist in the fate of the Ford Fusion. The Detroit News obtained a letter from November that Ford sent out to suppliers saying plans for a redesigned Fusion for North America had been canceled. This follows a report from last month where Ford notified suppliers that it will not produce the next-generation Fusion at their Hermosillo, Mexico plant.

This doesn't mean the Fusion nameplate is going away anytime soon. A source tells the paper that the Fusion and Mondeo (sister model sold outside the U.S.) will be in Ford's portfolio for at least three to four years. This possibly hints that Ford executives are having a rethink as to the future of the Fusion.

Ford spokesman Mike Levine declined to comment on the letter or future of the Fusion, only saying in a statement, “Fusion remains an important part of the Ford lineup for years to come with even more new fresh features on the way. We will have more news to share in the future.”

Ford reported a 21.1 percent drop in Fusion sales for 2017, continuing a sales decline for a third year. Like other midsize sedans, the reason for the fall in sales is due to the increasing popularity of SUVs and crossovers. Not helping are redesigned models from Toyota and Honda.

“It does make sense. A lot of vehicles on the market right now that are not SUVs are kind of caught in this death spiral. They are on an aging platform and they’re in a segment that’s not showing any growth," said Karl Brauer, industry analyst and executive publisher of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book.

“Anyone at any high-level point of decision-making is going to ask why they’re spending this money.”

Source: The Detroit News