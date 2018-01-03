Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ford Cans Plans for Fusion Redesign

    The uncertain future of the Fusion

    There is a new twist in the fate of the Ford Fusion. The Detroit News obtained a letter from November that Ford sent out to suppliers saying plans for a redesigned Fusion for North America had been canceled. This follows a report from last month where Ford notified suppliers that it will not produce the next-generation Fusion at their Hermosillo, Mexico plant.

    This doesn't mean the Fusion nameplate is going away anytime soon. A source tells the paper that the Fusion and Mondeo (sister model sold outside the U.S.) will be in Ford's portfolio for at least three to four years. This possibly hints that Ford executives are having a rethink as to the future of the Fusion. 

    Ford spokesman Mike Levine declined to comment on the letter or future of the Fusion, only saying in a statement, “Fusion remains an important part of the Ford lineup for years to come with even more new fresh features on the way. We will have more news to share in the future.”

    Ford reported a 21.1 percent drop in Fusion sales for 2017, continuing a sales decline for a third year. Like other midsize sedans, the reason for the fall in sales is due to the increasing popularity of SUVs and crossovers. Not helping are redesigned models from Toyota and Honda.

    “It does make sense. A lot of vehicles on the market right now that are not SUVs are kind of caught in this death spiral. They are on an aging platform and they’re in a segment that’s not showing any growth," said Karl Brauer, industry analyst and executive publisher of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book.

    “Anyone at any high-level point of decision-making is going to ask why they’re spending this money.”

    Source: The Detroit News


    Drew Dowdell

    Dumb move.  The death spiral comment at the end is spot on.  Ford and others have been complacent about updating sedans and keeping them around without substantial refreshes for too long.  Sure the Fusion has gotten updates in the form of the new V6 Turbo and the Platinum models, but the pedestrian mid-range Fusion is still largely the same one that has been around since it was released.   Of it's primary direct competition, the only vehicle older than the Fusion (2012) is the Passat (2011). 

    Platform Changes:

    Camry (2011), (2017)

    Accord (2012), (2017)

    Optima (2010), (2016)

    Sonata (2010), (2015)

    Altima (2007), (2012), Major facelift in 2016

    Passat (2011), Mild facelift in 2016

    Malibu (2008), (2013), (2016)

    And Ford wants to keep the Fusion around another 3 to 4 years?!  The death of the Fusion becomes a self fulfilling prophecy. 

    ccap41

    But are those other companies actually making money off of them? 

    I don't think taking a page ouf of the FCA LX platform's book is all terrible. Do'nt stretch themselves too thin when no matter what they do they'll never beat out the Camry or Accord in sales. They're in a fight for 3rd and how many more units per year is that?  Is it worth a whole new billion dollar platform and car? Okay, billion may be a tad high but a whole new car from the ground up has to be in the hundreds of millions when factoring in all of the labor and new material testing. I just don't see a 5 year cycle being profitable for cars anymore. 

    Drew Dowdell

    The platform underpins a bunch of other vehicles too... if they cancel the platform, things like the MKX/Nautilus, Continental, Chinese Taurus suddenly become homeless. The Fusion is also still sold in Europe and China as well.  In the US alone, they sell 200k Fusions and they're all built in Mexico, so Ford can't even blame the UAW for high manufacturing costs.

    The way Honda, Toyota, and now more recently GM do it is by making a platform that fills a lot more roles.   For FWD vehicles, Toyota effectively has two platforms... Corolla based and Camry based.  Every FWD vehicle they build is on one of those two.  At Honda, it's Civic / Accord.

    Ford has too many platforms and they know it... but axing models in order to consolidate them isn't the answer. 

    • Upvote 2

    ccap41

    I didn't realize Ford had to many separate platforms. It sounds like a much larger expense than universal platforms. 

    What do you think they do about it with the hole they're in now? Don't they have some "great" platform in the pipeline somewhere? D6 or something?

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    I didn't realize Ford had to many separate platforms. It sounds like a much larger expense than universal platforms. 

    What do you think they do about it with the hole they're in now? Don't they have some "great" platform in the pipeline somewhere? D6 or something?

    Yeah, D6 I think it was called.

    They should have been consolidating things a long time ago.  Even getting it down to Fiesta / Focus / Fusion would have been a good start 7 years ago... 

    • Like 2

    oldshurst442

    What I find ironic in all of this...'twas Mulally's One Ford strategy that was supposed to consolidate platforms globally. I guess not enough.

    I think it be dumb for Ford to let the Fusion rot on the vine or axe it completely.

    1. It sells better than just OK. Its #3 on the sedans list. 200 000 plus sales. 

    2. The Edge is also on this platform. The Edge sales are OK. There is an economy of scale just with those two models on that CD4 platform. 

     

    For future development, a Fusion replacement could be on a more flexible platform to house the next Fusion, the next Edge, an SUV above the Edge but below the Explorer and a CUV below the Edge to replace the Escape. 

    With just the Ford brand, that would be 4 models a Ford Fusion could house. 

    There is still a market for sedans for another decade. The Fusion has made a name for itself with just 2 generations. What a waste of a nameplate if FoMoCo decides to neuter it and eventual kill it off by letting it rot on the vine...

    Just like how they let the Ford 500/Taurus rot. 

    GM did the same thing with the Impala. The W-Body Impala/Lumina did little to help the super Epsilon Impala succeed. GM let the W-Body rot which in turn hampered the future success of the name plate that is Impala. Ditto for the Malibu. 

    With that being said, Ford broke free with that nonsense and established itself with the 1st generation Fusion. The 2nd generation Fusion even more. Now Ford is ready to let go of that momentum go? What a shame...

     

    smk4565

    They are already going to kill the Taurus, now they want to kill the Fusion and have Focus-Mustang as their only 2 cars?  And the Mustang platform globally is no doubt their lowest volume platform are they going to kill that too?  No way do they drop the Fusion/Mondeo, they aren’t that stupid.

    Drew Dowdell
    29 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    They are already going to kill the Taurus, now they want to kill the Fusion and have Focus-Mustang as their only 2 cars?  And the Mustang platform globally is no doubt their lowest volume platform are they going to kill that too?  No way do they drop the Fusion/Mondeo, they aren’t that stupid.

    You've got a point... Fiesta is gone soon in the US also.  That would leave just the Mustang and Focus.  That's not really sustainable for a full-line brand. 

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    You've got a point... Fiesta is gone soon in the US also.  That would leave just the Mustang and Focus.  That's not really sustainable for a full-line brand. 

    It isn’t even sustainable for a niche brand.

    TaurusSHO

    What a terrible decision.  The Fusion is still a solid car and I would have to assume it is more profitable than the Focus.  I was worried about the moves Hackett would make and it seems like he's making all the wrong decisions so far.  However, reading the tea leaves, I can see the following scenario:  The Chinese Taurus could possibly be brought over along with the Focus, while the Continental moves further upmarket to become a true flagship.  MKZ would either be a smaller Continental or possibly Mustang based.  

