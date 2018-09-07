Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ford Drops Mustang-Inspired EV Crossover Teaser

      Yeah, that rear end looks like a Mustang

    Yesterday, Ford released the first teaser shot of their upcoming electric crossover with a Mustang-inspired design. The picture shows a dark silhouette of the vehicle with the iconic three-bar taillights of the Mustang. It appears that the roofline is sharply raked, something akin to a BMW X4/X6.

    Ford is promising a 300 mile range when the model is introduced in 2020. As we reported last month, the crossover will not be wearing the Mach 1 nameplate.

    One interesting tidbit about the upcoming electric crossover. Forbes reports that the original version of the electric crossover was scrapped after CEO Jim Hackett thought it looked to generic. The Mustang-inspired design took about six weeks to finish.

    Source: Ford, Forbes


    dfelt

    Excited to see what they come up with and if they hit their mark for range, will it be FWD, RWD and if it will have an AWD option.

    Suaviloquent

    It better be bonkers good or Ford will rely on a decent remaining EV credit to get it going, at least in the EV market here.

     

     

    ocnblu
    8 hours ago, Suaviloquent said:

    It better be bonkers good or Ford will rely on a decent remaining EV credit to get it going, at least in the EV market here.

     

     

    Well, ya know, up to now in the hundred years of electric cars, "bonkers good" and "EV" have been incompatible with one another.  :smilewide:

