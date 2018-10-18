Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ford Expands Production of the GT (Again)

      You know Ford, you can just say no.

    When Ford introduced the GT, they made it very clear it would be a limited run affair. 500 models would be built over the course of two years. Then the company expanded the amount to 1,000 vehicles that would be built over four years. Now, Ford has expanded the pool of GTs again.

    An additional 350 GTs will be built, bringing the grand total to 1,350. This also means a longer production run. Previously, Ford was going to wrap up production in 2020, but has pushed it back to 2022. If you were one of the many people who applied for a GT and didn't get one, Ford will be opening the application process one more time beginning on November 8th and have it running for 30 days. Prospective owners will find out if they got the approval early next year.

    “By extending the Ford GT production run for a limited period, we’re able to maintain the exclusivity of the ultra-desirable supercar while offering the ownership experience to a greater number of customers,” said Hermann Salenbauch, Ford Performance director.

    Somehow, we doubt many Ford GT owners will have the same view.

    Source: Ford

    Ford Increasing GT Production To Make Ownership Dreams A Reality For 350 More Supercar Fans

    • Due to the popularity of Ford GT, Ford is raising the number of supercars it will build to 1,350 – up from 1,000; Ford GT production will run for a total of approximately six years
    • Ford is re-opening the final owner application process for select global markets on Nov. 8; prospective owners can submit their applications at FordGT.com for 30 days 
    • Previous applicants need to confirm or modify their original application to be considered in this final application window to own a Ford GT

    Dearborn, Mich., Oct. 18, 2018 – Ford Motor Company is increasing Ford GT production to 1,350 vehicles after more than 6,500 applicants raced to sign up for the original 1,000 cars allotted in 2016 – even before the car recaptured LeMans glory later that year.

    “The response to our Ford GT has been unprecedented, with initial demand outstripping supply by more than six-to-one,” said Hermann Salenbauch, Ford Performance director. “By extending the Ford GT production run for a limited period, we’re able to maintain the exclusivity of the ultra-desirable supercar while offering the ownership experience to a greater number of customers.”

    Ford is re-opening the application window to customers hoping to join the exclusive group of Ford GT owners starting Nov. 8 for select global markets. Prospective owners will be able to submit their applications for 30 days at FordGT.com.

    Successful applicants will work with the Ford GT Concierge Service for a personalized purchase experience of cars produced in the 2020 to 2022 calendar years.

    Production of the Ford GT – powered by a twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and featuring a carbon fiber architecture, active aerodynamics and 216 mph top speed – began in December 2016. 


    ccap41

    Ford: We would like more money.

    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    Sounds like they need money, so lets break our promise and build another set of cars. 😏

    Promise? 

    dfelt
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    Ford: We would like more money.

    Promise? 

    Yup that verbal promise of building an exclusive item, then saying we will build some more. Broken promise. ;)

    balthazar

    Again : what "promise"?

    All one ever reads WRT desirable, aspirational dream cars is 'they don't build enough'. Finally one OEM is doing just that; fufilling demand, and people want to send Ford to it's room?

    Ferrari sold 1200 cars in 2000, that was up to 2518 in 2017. Why? Why didn't Ferrari limit itself to a nice, round 1200 units? Does the brand 'just want more money'? The hell you say!

