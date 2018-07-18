Jump to content

  William Maley
    By William Maley

    Ford GT Production Falls Short Last Year, Works On Making Up the Difference

      Various issues caused this

    Ford's original plan for the GT was to build the model for two years, with 250 units being built each year. Then Ford extended the production run to four years and expanded the total number of vehicles built to 1,000. So how is Ford doing on their production targets for the GT? According to Motor Authority, they haven't gone as planned.

    This information was first brought to light by a GT message board claiming Ford didn't reach their 250 unit goal for 2017. Motor Authority reached out to Ford and a spokesman confirmed that only 137 GTs were built last year. Why the delay?

    "This is a hand-built supercar, which we are committed to deliver flawlessly. We built into our process an extended ramp-up due to several factors such as global homologation testing and supplier constraints," the spokesman said in a statement.

    Multimatic, the company that is building the GT for Ford explained they "hadn't built cars on this scale before" and it them some time to meet its goal of building one car per work day. The company only reached this goal in the middle of last year. Issues with suppliers and minor issues also played a role. Multimatic did say that everything is on schedule for the full run of 250 vehicles for 2018.

    At the current pace, this would only mean Ford would produce 888 Its, 112 units short from their original goal. The Ford spokesman said they are sticking with their goal of 1,000 vehicles. This likely means Ford will extend production one more year to meet it.

    Source: Motor Authority


    dfelt

    To be expected, Ford has not built as many hand built auto's as GM with the Corvette has. I fully expect them to catch up this year though.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    To be expected, Ford has not built as many hand built auto's as GM with the Corvette has. I fully expect them to catch up this year though.

    Apples and oranges..the Corvette isn't hand built is it?  Much higher volume...this a very expensive, low volume novelty.  

    As an aside, I really liked the '05-06 Ford GT.  This car I find very unappealing in person...the styling does nothing for me. 

