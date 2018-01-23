Ford Issues Recall On Focus RS' Head Gasket

Last month, Ford admitted that the 2.3L EcoBoost used in the Focus RS had an issue the head gaskets leaking coolant into the engine. The company said at the time they were working on a fix. This week, Ford has sent notices out to dealers and owners detailing the fix.

According to Road & Track, Ford will be replacing the head gasket and perform a pressure test on all affected Focus RS models. If the engine fails the pressure test, Ford will replace the cylinder head. The recall affects 2016 and 2017 model-year Focus RS models built from Aug. 3, 2015, through July 6, 2017, and includes repair branded and salvaged vehicles. The company expects the fix to take two days, though it could be longer if the cylinder head needs to be replaced.

"Ford Motor Company can deny coverage for any vehicle damage that may result from the failure to have this service action performed on a timely basis. Therefore, please have this service action performed as soon as possible," the company wrote in the notice to owners.

Ford is planning to run this recall through Jan. 31, 2019.

Source: Road & Track