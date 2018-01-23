Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ford Issues Recall On Focus RS' Head Gasket

    Owners will not be charged for the repairs

    Last month, Ford admitted that the 2.3L EcoBoost used in the Focus RS had an issue the head gaskets leaking coolant into the engine. The company said at the time they were working on a fix. This week, Ford has sent notices out to dealers and owners detailing the fix.

    According to Road & Track, Ford will be replacing the head gasket and perform a pressure test on all affected Focus RS models. If the engine fails the pressure test, Ford will replace the cylinder head. The recall affects 2016 and 2017 model-year Focus RS models built from Aug. 3, 2015, through July 6, 2017, and includes repair branded and salvaged vehicles. The company expects the fix to take two days, though it could be longer if the cylinder head needs to be replaced.

    "Ford Motor Company can deny coverage for any vehicle damage that may result from the failure to have this service action performed on a timely basis. Therefore, please have this service action performed as soon as possible," the company wrote in the notice to owners.

    Ford is planning to run this recall through Jan. 31, 2019.

    Source: Road & Track

    A Horse With No Name

    Still would take a golf R or STI WRX over this any day of the week.  A nice looking car though...blue one like the one in the pic in my neighborhood.

    Gentleman in my profile pic with me, Jeffery drove one on a test drive....head gasket blew with 51 miles on the car under normal driving conditions.

    Pretty sure I can live the rest of my life without Ford Powertrain engineering, actually.

    dfelt

    I have to wonder why they cheapened up the motor after it being successful in Europe. Just stupidity of the Bean counters.

    The engineers who signed off on taking a shortcut to hit a price point should also be shown the door. Just stupid as this hurts long term in regards to peoples perception of Ford products.

    IDIOTS! :nono:

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    I have to wonder why they cheapened up the motor after it being successful in Europe. Just stupidity of the Bean counters.

    The engineers who signed off on taking a shortcut to hit a price point should also be shown the door. Just stupid as this hurts long term in regards to peoples perception of Ford products.

    IDIOTS! :nono:

    I have no problem with Ford Quality perception taking a hit...i quite enjoy it actually.

    dfelt
    19 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I have no problem with Ford Quality perception taking a hit...i quite enjoy it actually.

    There have been times I wish them all the worst quality in the world due to past experiences of owning Fords. 

    Yet with that said, I do like America First and as such, we are our own worst enemy in shooting us in the legs. Why do US based companies think they can go cheap ass shit on their own consumers and yet build it better for other places? They should build it best here and then export that best to the world.

    :nono:

    ccap41
    58 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I have to wonder why they cheapened up the motor after it being successful in Europe. Just stupidity of the Bean counters.

    The engineers who signed off on taking a shortcut to hit a price point should also be shown the door. Just stupid as this hurts long term in regards to peoples perception of Ford products.

    IDIOTS! :nono:

    Did you read what was actually wrong with them?

    "it appears" there was a shipment that had to have gotten screwed up and the RS's got the Mustang's 2.3 head gasket which is different. 

    I don't see how in any way that was bean counters cheapening out on anything. 

    "Many theories on the root cause have popped up but it may all come down to an incorrectly delivered gasket. Many Focus RS owners have posted pictures of their failed head gaskets and the design appears to match the gaskets found on the Mustang 2.3L EcoBoost. While the two engines share many components and specifications, the cooling passages in the RS are different from those found in the Mustang."

    http://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/buying-maintenance/a14510137/ford-focus-rs-head-gasket-issues/

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Did you read what was actually wrong with them?

    "it appears" there was a shipment that had to have gotten screwed up and the RS's got the Mustang's 2.3 head gasket which is different. 

    I don't see how in any way that was bean counters cheapening out on anything. 

    "Many theories on the root cause have popped up but it may all come down to an incorrectly delivered gasket. Many Focus RS owners have posted pictures of their failed head gaskets and the design appears to match the gaskets found on the Mustang 2.3L EcoBoost. While the two engines share many components and specifications, the cooling passages in the RS are different from those found in the Mustang."

    http://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/buying-maintenance/a14510137/ford-focus-rs-head-gasket-issues/

    Thanks for posting that, I DID NOT read the attached story this time. In the past, Ford is quoted as using a different gasket for the American market as well as other stated reasons as to why I posted what I did. 

    It is well known that Ford has used what is supposed to be the same engine but with different quality parts in Europe and the US.  Weather it is a wrong gasket or not as the cause in Ford, my point being is still the same, if they have a quality engine that can be used in multiple products, I see no reason to build different heads with cooling but using a gasket that can fit on both but cause problems with one over the other.

    Again, this comes back to the same crap GM and other auto builders have done in making a product cheaper for two different applications. 

    We need to stop always trying to build cheap and think about quality. 

    Another reason going EV will help the image of American products when they can be less maintenance and more reliable.

