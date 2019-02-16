Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Ford Mustang to get Second Turbo-4 Engine Option in 2020

      A VIN decoder document gives it away.

    The folks over at Hagerty found something interesting on the NHTSA website the other day, a VIN decoder ring that shows a second 2.3 liter 4-cylinder turbo with a horsepower rating of TBD.   Ford dropped the V6 in the base Mustang after 2018 deciding the Turbo-4 was enough, but crosstown rival Chevy kept their V6 going alongside their 275 horsepower 2.0T.  While Ford's 2.3T beats the Chevy Turbo in power, it comes up short against Chevy's V6.  With this finding, it looks like Ford is going try to rectify the deficit.

    Given that a similar 2.3T is good for 350 hp in the Focus RS, Ford should be able to easily surpass the 335 horsepower the Camaro V6 produces.  A statement from a Ford representative declined to give details but said that we would have exciting news about Mustang in Spring 2019.

     


    Source: Ford May Offer Third Engine in Mustang

    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Wonder since their current turbo 4 banger is 310 HP only on Premium 93 octane gas if this engine and what ever the updated  same engine will get regular gas?

    93 Octane does not exist out here on the west coast so one could never get the full 310HP, course I wonder how much of a drop Premium 91 would cause?

    @Drew Dowdell If memory serves me correct, GM's Turbo 4 does not require Premium does it?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Wonder since their current turbo 4 banger is 310 HP only on Premium 93 octane gas if this engine and what ever the updated  same engine will get regular gas?

    93 Octane does not exist out here on the west coast so one could never get the full 310HP, course I wonder how much of a drop Premium 91 would cause?

    @Drew Dowdell If memory serves me correct, GM's Turbo 4 does not require Premium does it?

    Neither engine requires premium. But yes, the GM 2.0T is tuned for regular in most applications. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Call me nuts, but Id take one  in a heartbeat.  Make it AWD and call it a Mustang RS and Im good. I may not even have to salivate over a Hellcat.

      OK...NOW you could call me nuts :retard: 

     

    AWD on a pony car sounds interesting to me though. 

    Challenger has got it on their V6...

    Why not on a Mustang with 350HP or more. Its gonna be a  4 cylinder so no screwing around with the front engine/rear drive V8 formula...🤔

    But Ill be good with no AWD too...

     

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Call me nuts, but Id take one  in a heartbeat.  Make it AWD and call it a Mustang RS and Im good. I may not even have to salivate over a Hellcat.

      OK...NOW you could call me nuts :retard:

     

     

    Neither car is really for me. The Camaro V6 is a more exhilarating drive with more than enough power.  The Mustang Ecoboost is a better car for everyday use... easier to get in and out of, more trunk room. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    10 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Neither car is really for me. The Camaro V6 is a more exhilarating drive with more than enough power.  The Mustang Ecoboost is a better car for everyday use... easier to get in and out of, more trunk room. 

    I really LOVE the Camaro's performance. Im PROUD that its an American car and it craps on EVERYTHING in its way.

    But I cant for the life of me enjoy it because I HATE how it looks. I do NOT like ...I HATE...I LOATHE ITS LOOKS!

    My sweet spot is a Mustang GT or Challenger Scatpack. Or I could settle for a 4 cylinder convertible Mustang or the Challenger R/T

    My DREAM CAR is the Hellcat/Red Eye.  The Hellcat/Red Eye would be driven  once in a while on a Sunday drive somewhere (too powerful, Id kill myself, really, because I LOVE speed and I would be tempted by the Devil himself to drive fast with them) but the others mentioned would be daily driven. 

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, oldshurst442 said:

    I really LOVE the Camaro's performance. Im PROUD that its an American car and it craps on EVERYTHING in its way.

    But I cant for the life of me enjoy it because I HATE how it looks. I do NOT like ...I HATE...I LOATHE ITS LOOKS!

    My sweet spot is a Mustang GT or Challenger Scatpack. Or I could settle for a 4 cylinder convertible Mustang or the Challenger R/T

    My DREAM CAR is the Hellcat/Red Eye.  The Hellcat/Red Eye would be driven  once in a while on a Sunday drive somewhere but the others mentioned would be daily driven. 

     

    Don't you like black cars? The newest Camaro looks good in black... it hides the blackface. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Don't you like black cars? The newest Camaro looks good in black... it hides the blackface. 

    Yes! I LOVE black cars. 

    My sports cars, I do prefer them in flashy colours while my fancy shmancy luxury sedans I prefer them in black, but as far as the Camaro goes, I actually prefer the new car's face...but only in black.

    I hate the Camaro's looks overall. Not only its face. 

    I think, I KNOW that the movie Transformers turned me off completely with the Camaro.

    The first year the Camaro came out. I really dug it. But then GM dragged it on and on.

    We got a first glimpse of the Camaro (2009-2010) when the 1st Transformer movie came out (2007). 3 years later we got the actual car.  I still liked it. But then Transformer movie after Transformer movie and the Camaro's look never changed...UGH...

    2007-2019.  That's 12 years of basically the same look that we get... OK...10 years of the same look that we still get.

    I know. I know. The Challenger is basically the same thing. Yeah but, there is something about that Challenger though. 

    Its got it going on....it got a certain mojo about it. The Camaro does not.

    Hey...even the new Transformers movie, Bumblebee...went original VW bug...THAT MUST prove something about what Im talking about. :huh:

    • Haha 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Good question: when are we getting a new Camaro anyway? The current one seems so small and closed in.

    I would think it's a while yet. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×