Ford Mustang to get Second Turbo-4 Engine Option in 2020

The folks over at Hagerty found something interesting on the NHTSA website the other day, a VIN decoder ring that shows a second 2.3 liter 4-cylinder turbo with a horsepower rating of TBD. Ford dropped the V6 in the base Mustang after 2018 deciding the Turbo-4 was enough, but crosstown rival Chevy kept their V6 going alongside their 275 horsepower 2.0T. While Ford's 2.3T beats the Chevy Turbo in power, it comes up short against Chevy's V6. With this finding, it looks like Ford is going try to rectify the deficit.

Given that a similar 2.3T is good for 350 hp in the Focus RS, Ford should be able to easily surpass the 335 horsepower the Camaro V6 produces. A statement from a Ford representative declined to give details but said that we would have exciting news about Mustang in Spring 2019.