Ford Puma Reincarnated as a Crossover

The Ford Puma sold in Europe was once a little coupe based on the Ford Fiesta. Since coupe sales are dangerously close to zero, when Ford decided to reincarnate the name, it instead brought it back as a crossover coupe version of the Ford EcoSport.
The new Puma will be powered by a 1.0 liter, 125 horsepower engine with 48-volt mild hybrid setup or a more powerful 155 horsepower system horsepower running through the front wheels. Diesel options will come later. Under the rear floor is a storage area with a drain plug that Ford calls a Megabox, something probably more appropriate for an F-150.
It will come with Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition, and Lane Centering. The driver cluster is a full TFT digital display. Sync3 with Android Auto and Apple Car Play are standard.
No word yet on whether the Ford Puma will come to the US, but given the crossover craze going on here, we would not bet against it. If it does come to the US, the direct competition would come from the Mazda CX-3, Hyundai Kona, and Honda HR-V.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.