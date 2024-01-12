Ford Recalls Their 1.0-liter EcoBoost Engine for Oil Pressure Issues

It looks like Ford has another recall. This time, Ford's 1.0-liter EcoBoost is in the crosshairs. It's being recalled in various 2018-2022 EcoSport SUVs and 2016-2018 Focus models with the tiny three-cylinder. This engine could suffer a loss of engine oil pressure due to a defect with the oil pump drive belt tensioner. The recall says that the belt tensioner arm may fracture because the retention caulk joint isn't strong enough to withstand engine vibrations. If this happens, the tensioner could separate from the backing plate and cause the belt to degrade by losing teeth. The tensioner could separate from the backing plate and cause the belt to degrade by losing teeth.

From this, the engine might lose oil pressure which could damage the engine. If you are driving, there may be a loss of engine and braking, which could to an accident. Ford does know of one crash allegedly similar to this issue that had two injuries but no fatalities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened up an investigation into nearly 250,000 EcoSports for reports of alleged engine failure in 2018-2021 models in September.

This engine has been under scrutiny since 2022 when NHSTA began the investigation into the Bronco. NHTSA expanded this "catastrophic engine failure probe" in 700,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The 2.7-liter and 3.0-liter EcoBoost are found in the Ford Edge, Explorer, and F-150 along with the Lincoln Aviator and Nautilus. Total number of the affected EcoSport and Focus models is 139,790. Last year, Ford remained the automaker with the most amounts of recalls at 56, affecting 5.6 million cars. That's less than in 2022, when Ford issued 68 recalls for 8.5 million cars.