Ford Territory is A Chinese-Only Crossover

Ford has a new midsize crossover, but it will only be sold in China. Meet the Territory which will slot in between the EcoSport and Kuga (Escape to us). The model was developed with its joint-venture partner, Jiangling Motors Corp.

The exterior looks very similar to the EcoSport subcompact crossover, albeit with a more aggressive bumper and smaller grille. Where the Territory stands out is the interior. The design is quite simple with Mustang-inspired toggle controls and stitching on various trim pieces. Power will come from either a regular gas engine, hybrid, or plug-in hybrid powertrain. Optional features include an infotainment system with Mandarin voice-command and Ford’s Co-Pilot360 suite of active driver assists.

The Territory has a tough job as it will play a key part in Ford's plan to stem losses in sales. In the first half of 2018, the company reported sales in China had dropped 25 percent. This resulted in a $483 million loss in the second quarter (before taxes). Ford blamed an aging lineup as the reason to the sales decline. To solve this Ford is planning 50 new or redesigned vehicles that will launch in China beginning now and running through 2025 - beginning with the redesigned Focus and new Territory.

The Territory goes on sale early next year.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Roadshow