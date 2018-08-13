Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ford To Cut Platforms Down To Just Five

      More slicing and dicing to take place at Ford

    The One Ford plan brought in by former CEO Alan Mulally helped the automaker weather through some very tough times. A key part of this plan was cutting back on the number of architectures used around the world - from 30 to nine. But Ford is planning to go further with reducing them.

    Last week, Ford's head of product development and purchasing, Hau Thai-Tang revealed the company will be reducing the number of platforms to just five.

    "This is not saying One Ford was wrong. This is building on the strategy of One Ford and evolving from it," said Thai-Tang at the 2018 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York.

    The move to five platforms will help save costs: According to Thai-Tang, 70 percent of a vehicle's value can be managed through modular platforms. It will also improve the efficiency of Ford's suppliers.

    The five platforms are as followed:

    • RWD/AWD Body-on-Frame
    • FWD/AWD Unibody
    • RWD/AWD Unibody
    • Commercial Van Unibody
    • Electric Vehicle Unibody

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    dfelt

    Very interesting, but I have to question why they need a FWD/AWD Unibody and a RWD/AWD Unibody. To me it would seem they should be able to have a single FWD/RWD/AWD Unibody platform. And I see no reason not to make this an ICE/EV unibody platform.

    They should be able to have 3 at most platforms.

    RWD/AWD Body on Frame - ICE Hybrid

    FWD/RWD/AWD Unibody - ICE/EV/Hybrid

    Commercial Can Unibody - ICE/EV/Hybrid

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    The RWD/AWD unibody would be needed for the Mustang and SUVs like the next Explorer and the Aviator.   Maybe a Lincoln sedan also? 

    the FWD/AWD unibody presumably is transverse engine for FWD cars and CUVs.

