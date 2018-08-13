Ford To Cut Platforms Down To Just Five

The One Ford plan brought in by former CEO Alan Mulally helped the automaker weather through some very tough times. A key part of this plan was cutting back on the number of architectures used around the world - from 30 to nine. But Ford is planning to go further with reducing them.

Last week, Ford's head of product development and purchasing, Hau Thai-Tang revealed the company will be reducing the number of platforms to just five.

"This is not saying One Ford was wrong. This is building on the strategy of One Ford and evolving from it," said Thai-Tang at the 2018 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York.

The move to five platforms will help save costs: According to Thai-Tang, 70 percent of a vehicle's value can be managed through modular platforms. It will also improve the efficiency of Ford's suppliers.

The five platforms are as followed:

RWD/AWD Body-on-Frame

FWD/AWD Unibody

RWD/AWD Unibody

Commercial Van Unibody

Electric Vehicle Unibody

