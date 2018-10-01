Jump to content

    How to Get An 800 Horsepower Mustang For Under $40,000

      This is the same dealership that offered the 727 horsepower Mustang in 2016

    Lebanon Ford is at again. Back in 2016, we introduced you to this Ohio dealership that was offering a 727 horsepower Mustang GT for $39,995. They have now upped the ante with a 2019 Mustang GT offering 800 horsepower.

    According to Motor Authority, this particular Mustang GT is known as the LFP Hellion - the second part of the name refers to the Hellion Power Systems turbocharger upgrade fitted to the engine. It is a twin-turbo setup that features dual bypass valves and a high-flow intercooler. Lebanon Ford makes some other upgrades upgraded fuel injectors and revised engine programming. When all is said and done, the LFP Hellion produces 800 horsepower at the crank. Those wanting even more power can swap the five-pound wastegate spring for a seven-pound spring that increases boost - thus increasing horsepower to 1,000. 

    The price? $39,995. We would recommend setting aside some cash for some other upgrades like the brakes.

    Source: Motor Authority


    dfelt

    :roflmao:

    This is cool and laughable at the same time. I have to wonder if they have a disclaimer that says your brakes might not stop the car unless you buy upgraded brakes. Just building the HP and doing nothing else to the auto is scary to think about it being on the road. I have to think they also say if you want this, then also buy a brake upgrade, suspension upgrades, roll cage, etc.

    I wonder how many they sell just as is? 🤔

