  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mustang Mach E Is The Name For the New Ford EV

      ....A Mustang SUV you say?...

    Ford has announced the name of their upcoming Mustang inspired electric crossover.  It will be called the Mustang Mach E.  The official debut happens on November 17th, after which reservations for the car will be opened for customers wishing to make a deposit.  Deposits are $500 to hold your place in line and later, customization of the vehicle will open closer to delivery time. 

    We've seen from previews of the Mustang Mach E that it will be a rather swoopy crossover with a coupe like roofline. Current rumors put the estimated range at around 370 miles on the WTLP cycle, but EPA cycle will likely be lower. Ford also recently announced the creation of the FordPass Charging network, a way to take the worry out of range anxiety.  We expect we'll hear even more about FordPass Charging Network at the November 17th presentation. 

     

    Mach_E_16_9.gif

    Source: Ford Media

    ykX

    I wish they didn't use Mustang name on the crossover.  "Mach E" would be cool and sufficient name by itself.

    Robert Hall

    I don't like them tying the identity to the Mustang name...will be very polarizing.   Will it have parking lot crash mode for running over pedestrians? ;)

    (I love Mustangs, grew up driving them...but Mustang for me means 2drs, RWD a V8 and manual available...this is something completely different). 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    Robert Hall
    16 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Will probably outsell the regular Mustang because, SUV.

    Yes, such is the nature of these strange days.

    Robert Hall

    I figured it was going to be called Mach E from previous intel, but am surprised they are explicitly calling it a Mustang.  'Mustang-inspired' I could see, but a Mustang 5dr CUV EV?   That's radical...

    ccap41
    3 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yes, such is the nature of these strange days.

    Haven't larger vehicles with four doors outsold coupes for the last like 50 years? 

    @balthazar you can probably answer this best.

    Just now, Robert Hall said:

    I figured it was going to be called Mach E from previous intel, but am surprised they are explicitly calling it a Mustang.  'Mustang-inspired' I could see, but a Mustang 5dr CUV EV?   That's radical...

    Ahhhh good point. I guess I didn't even catch the "mustang" part.

    Yeah, I don't like that tie-in. Mach-E was bad enough. 

    I get it, but I don't like it. 

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    Haven't larger vehicles with four doors outsold coupes for the last like 50 years? 

    @balthazar you can probably answer this best.

    Ahhhh good point. I guess I didn't even catch the "mustang" part.

    Yeah, I don't like that tie-in. Mach-E was bad enough. 

    I get it, but I don't like it. 

    Yes, 4drs always outsell 2drs..since the beginning of time.  But the idea of a 4dr Mustang CUV...well, that's something else....

    It will be interesting to see how GM fanbois react when Chevy eventually has a Camaro 4dr CUV EV or Corvette 4dr CUV EV...

    Edited by Robert Hall

    ccap41
    1 minute ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yes, 4drs always outsell 2drs..since the beginning of time.  But the idea of a 4dr Mustang CUV...well, that's something else....

    It will be interesting to see how GM fanbois react when Chevy eventually has a Camaro 4dr CUV EV or Corvette 4dr CUV EV...

    I was just stating that it's nothing new for larger vehicles to outsell coupes. 

    They do but they were smart enough (in my opinion) to not name it "Camaro Blazer". 

    Robert Hall
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I was just stating that it's nothing new for larger vehicles to outsell coupes. 

     

    Yes, which I wasn't saying.  I was remarking on how a Mustang CUV will probably outsell a regular Mustang, as these are CUV-crazy times... it's the naming aspect that makes it different than just 'larger vehicles outselling coupes'.

    Edited by Robert Hall

    ccap41
    1 minute ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yes, which I wasn't saying.  I was remarking on how a Mustang CUV will probably outsell a regular Mustang, as these are CUV-crazy times...

    But that shouldn't be surprising.. 

    Robert Hall
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    But that shouldn't be surprising.. 

    No, but horrifying none the less...  I can't imagine any current Mustang owner/fan buying something like this.

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Thanks 1

    ccap41
    2 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    No, but horrifying none the less...  I can't imagine any current Mustang owner/fan buying something like this.

    Horrifying is a good term. I get that.

    Uhhhh... the only way I see that is if they have had a second vehicle as a daily driver and they want this as well.. It most certainly is no replacement. 

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yes, 4drs always outsell 2drs..since the beginning of time.  But the idea of a 4dr Mustang CUV...well, that's something else....

    It will be interesting to see how GM fanbois react when Chevy eventually has a Camaro 4dr CUV EV or Corvette 4dr CUV EV...

    Totally expect China to have a Buick Electra EV.

    Robert Hall
    6 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Totally expect China to have a Buick Electra EV.

    That would make sense.  Electra is the perfect name for an EV.   

    Using the Mustang name just seems like a cheap, cynical marketing stunt.   Why not give this new, unique product it's own identity?  Or relate it to an existing crossover like Edge.   If it fails, it will tarnish the Mustang name. 

    dfelt
    2 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    That would make sense.  Electra is the perfect name for an EV.   

    Using the Mustang name just seems like a cheap, cynical marketing stunt.   Why not give this new, unique product it's own identity?  Or relate it to an existing crossover like Edge.   If it fails, it will tarnish the Mustang name. 

    Totally agree with you on this.

    I hope that marketing folks at GM are taking a hard look at new product names for the EV's that come out over the next few years and NOT reuse old ICE names except for the Buick which totally makes sense to me.

    You could have a whole Buick Electra Family EVs based on the name.

    USA-1

    USA-1 149

    Posted (edited)

    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Totally expect China to have a Buick Electra EV.

    High school buddy of mine had a '69 light green Buick Electra 455 big block, man she was a torque monster, pulled pretty hard when you stood on it from a stop nice floaty but solid Caddy-like ride being based off the Eldorado at the time it made sense. Room for at least 4 people in the back too.

    Anytime someone got in for a ride they had to give him 5 bucks for the thirsty old girl, no joke! She was always in the red or on fumes :roflmao: 

    Identical car here...

    image.png.f4bf6afcebe1b678b50d277c6368a4e1.pngimage.thumb.png.e0212fc4de4378b0ba63a3af41329c82.png

    Edited by USA-1
    Robert Hall

    A high school buddy had a '76 Electra 225 2dr in red w/ white top and white and red interior.  Looked like this one, but with the Buick 'road wheels'....what a beast, could cram a lot of skinny teenagers in it..  he had it up until graduation when he got a new GMC S15 Jimmy as a graduation present. 

     

    images-8.jpeg

    630_main_l.jpg

    USA-1
    9 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    A high school buddy had a '76 Electra 225 2dr in red w/ white top and white and red interior.  Looked like this one, but with the Buick 'road wheels'....what a beast, could cram a lot of skinny teenagers in it..  he had it up until graduation when he got a new GMC S15 Jimmy as a graduation present. 

     

    images-8.jpeg

    630_main_l.jpg

    Nice! Buddy's '69 Electra was a 225 Custom Sport Coupe. "Sport" LOL! He bought from an older couple who babied her, she was clean!

    Robert Hall
    3 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    Nice! Buddy's '69 Electra was a 225 Custom Sport Coupe. "Sport" LOL! He bought from an older couple who babied her, she was clean!

    My buddy's car was his grandfather's car.  Another friend had his grandparents' sweet 1980 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham d' Elegance.   Triple silver.     Both were in great condition, even in the salty island climate of the Florida Keys.

    Edited by Robert Hall
    riviera74
    9 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    My buddy's car was his grandfather's car.  Another friend had his grandparents' sweet 1980 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham d' Elegance.   Triple silver.     Both were in great condition, even in the salty island climate of the Florida Keys.

    Better the Keys than up north where the road salt would eat the car alive after a couple of decades or less.

    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Better the Keys than up north where the road salt would eat the car alive after a couple of decades or less.

    Yeah, growing up I split my time between NE Ohio and the Keys (my folks had 3 houses at one point) ...saw so many cars that were seriously rusty when they were only 5 years old or less in Ohio...lots of rust in the Keys because of the salt air.

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Drew Dowdell

    Anyway.... I'm hoping the 370 mile range... or close to it... turns out to be true. That would make it one of the longest range EVs out there.  The Model X only does 325 miles.

    Robert Hall

    Yes, regardless of the naming, if it achieves 370 mile range with good performance and drivability then it could be a very interesting product....but I wonder what the price point will be...will they price it like a Mustang GT or a Shelby? 

