Mustang Mach E Is The Name For the New Ford EV

Ford has announced the name of their upcoming Mustang inspired electric crossover. It will be called the Mustang Mach E. The official debut happens on November 17th, after which reservations for the car will be opened for customers wishing to make a deposit. Deposits are $500 to hold your place in line and later, customization of the vehicle will open closer to delivery time.

We've seen from previews of the Mustang Mach E that it will be a rather swoopy crossover with a coupe like roofline. Current rumors put the estimated range at around 370 miles on the WTLP cycle, but EPA cycle will likely be lower. Ford also recently announced the creation of the FordPass Charging network, a way to take the worry out of range anxiety. We expect we'll hear even more about FordPass Charging Network at the November 17th presentation.