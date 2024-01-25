Jump to content
    Over 2 Million Ford Explorers Recalled for Trim Flying Off

      Ford had 58 recalls in 2023, affecting 6.1 million vehicles.

    It's not even the end of January and Ford is already doing recalls. Ford was the leader of recalls in 2023 with 58 recalls and 6.1 million units. With this recall of 1.8 million Explorers in the United States and 2.2 million globally, Ford has already recalled one-third of its total vehicles recalled in 2023. Earlier this month, Ford recalled the Ford EcoSport and Focus with the 1.0-liter Ecoboost engine for engine failure. This latest recall is due to trim pieces that can come off while driving. 

    According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), recall number 24V-031 is because "some of the exterior A-pillar applique trim clip attachments are not properly engaged due to improper assembly or repairs". Ford Explorers from 2011 to 2019 are affected, and those clips that "are not properly engaged" can lead to trim pieces flying off the SUV.

    Although Ford states there haven't been injuries or accidents from this, there are many incident reports. Ford identified 568 Vehicle Online Questionnaire reports and 14,337 warranty reports for the A-Pillar trim detaching or missing.

    The report says Ford conducted an investigation back in 2018 per the NHTSA. It was deemed to be "not an unreasonable risk to safety due to the low mass/geometry of the part with NHTSA alignment." In February of 

    A Ford spokesperson stated: "Ford issued a recall Jan. 22 on certain 2011-2019 Ford Explorer vehicles for potential A-pillar trim detachment. We expect only 5 percent of the vehicle population to be affected and encourage customers to contact their dealership for an inspection when parts are available. At that point, customers will have free access to mobile repair and pick-up-and-delivery services at participating dealerships."

    Thankfully, the fix is straightforward. Ford dealers will inspect the Explorer's A-pillar trim and either repair or replace the part if it's not securely fastened. Owners will be notified at the beginning of March, and concerned customers can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and use the reference Ford recall number 24S02 for more information.

