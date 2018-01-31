Ford has been hard at work on the next Explorer for the past couple of years as spy shots will attest. We don't know much aside from the model taking an evolutionary approach in terms of design. But a new report claims Ford will be making some drastic changes.

The Truth About Cars has learned from sources that the next Explorer will swap from its front-wheel drive underpinnings to rear-wheel drive. This is possible through Ford's new CD6 modular platform which can reportedly accommodate front, rear, and all-wheel drive products. This platform will also be used for a Lincoln variant, possibly wearing the Aviator nameplate.

In terms of powertrains, the 2.3L EcoBoost will carry over from the current Explorer. A 3.3L V6 will take the place of the 3.5L and a new hybrid option will make its debut. There is talk the hybrid powertrain could be offered on a Police Interceptor version. A new Explorer ST will pack the 3.0L twin-turbo V6 found in the Lincoln Continental and MKZ. Expect the V6 to produce more than 400 horsepower. All engines will come paired with a 10-speed automatic.

The Explorer is expected to launch sometime in 2019 as 2020 model.

Source: The Truth About Cars