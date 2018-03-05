As Ford wraps up European production of the Focus RS next month, rumors are beginning to swirl about the next-generation.

Dutch publication Auto International reports the next-generation Focus RS will be packing 400 horsepower via a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The report alleges that the turbocharged 2.3L four-cylinder used in the current model will carry over, but will feature a larger starter motor for the hybrid system. Torque will rise to 394 pound-feet. A six-speed manual will be the standard transmission, but Auto International reports a dual-clutch transmission is in the cards for certain markets.

There is some credence to this rumor as Ford is planning to electrify a number of models in the coming years, including the F-150 and Mustang.

No time frame was given as to when the next Focus RS will debut, but considering the new Focus will debut next month, we're expecting it will be sometime after 2020.

Source: Auto International