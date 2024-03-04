Jump to content
  Posts

    • Drew Dowdell
      Jaguar News: Jaguar Hastens Internal Combustion's Demise by Killing all Gas Cars This Year

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      In February of 2021, Jaguar announced that it would become an all-electric brand by 2025, a feat that, if achieved, would make it the first legacy brand to make that transition.  Later this year, the last three gas-powered Jaguar models (E-Pace, F-Pace, and XF Sedan) will end production well before the electric replacements are ready.  Jaguar is building up some inventory to carry it through the production crunch, but it is only able to do that because the brand's sales have fallen from 179,000 units in 2017 to 43,000 units globally. The first of three new EVs arrives in mid-2025 with a followup model later that year and the final of the trio in 2026. All three will be based on Jaguar's new JEA (Jaguar Electric Architecture) platform, unrelated to the current Jaguar I-Pace. Starting with a high-dollar grand touring sedan, Jaguar intends to take aim at competitors like the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.  And while Jaguar does claim the new four-door GT will be the most powerful Jaguar ever (that crown is currently held by the top F-type with 575 horsepower), they are aiming for a more generous range than the direct competition with 430 miles on the WLTP test or roughly 400 miles when the EPA gets their hands on it. Unfortunately, the full-size Jaguar XJ has been killed again before it got resurrected. When the gasoline XJ went out of production, Jaguar said the XJ would return as an EV, but that plan was scuttled back in 2021 and no XJ is forthcoming. By the end of the year, even the I-Pace crossover will end production, potentially leaving Jaguar with zero vehicles in production if there are delays with the four-door GT. The I-Pace never made a mark on the market with a $73,000+ starting price and a 246 mile range. Related: Jaguar I-Pace Gets More Range From Software Update Rumorpile: F-Type Could Offer An Electric Powertrain   View full article
    • David
      Hyundai News:Hyundai SEVEN gets a Name Change to Ioniq 9

      By David · Posted

      I am very excited to see the reveal of this and what has been whispered as a Genesis electric version of the GV90 that is also supposed to be revealed some time this year. Be exciting to see how much more range it gets with a bigger battery pack since the Ioniq 5 will now have a bigger battery pack. I would expect this to have a bigger battery than the current Kia EV9 that is being sold. Exciting times for sure on new EV autos. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Hyundai News:Hyundai SEVEN gets a Name Change to Ioniq 9

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      During the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai displayed their SEVEN concept, a highly futuristic three-row EV roughly the size of the company's Palisade.  It was assumed at the time that when this vehicle came to market in production form, it would wear the Ioniq 7 nameplate.  A recent report to Automotive News (subscription required) has said that the name will now change to Ioniq 9 to better align with Kia's EV9 SUV and also give space below for additional Ioniq models to come. Hyundai is busy making Ioniq into its own brand, with several vehicles planned in the coming years, including some Hyundai Ioniq trucks. The Ioniq 9 is expected to break cover in June this year and Hyundai hopes to mirror the out of the barn success of the Kia EV9 that it shares a platform with.  Like the Kia EV9 range, we can expect the Ioniq 9 to have a similar 230 mile base range, up to a 304 mile long-range RWD model, and all-wheel drive models landing with about 270 miles - 280 miles of range. Related: All-Electric IONIQ-6 Streamliner Sedan is Unveiled 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kicks Off A New Sub-Brand Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N Is Only 2.6 Seconds Slower Than the BMW M2 CS At The Nürburgring   View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      2013 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ Black Diamond

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      Kinda weird seeing William reviewing back then what would be my future truck.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Fisker Warns on Future; In Partnership Talks with Nissan :Comments

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      I think you're both right and wrong. Rivian will make it. I think Lucid will make it too as a pride project for the Saudis. Fisker might have just gotten a lifeline from Nissan, and I hope it works because the Ocean, in concept, is excellent. I think this will be the last of the current wave of EV manufacturers that make it.  Then, there will be a long pause of around ten years while the market settles.  Then we'll start to see other manufacturers who can pluck stuff from the big manufacturer's parts bins and start making specialty vehicles like roadsters and other niche stuff.   

