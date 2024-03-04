During the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai displayed their SEVEN concept, a highly futuristic three-row EV roughly the size of the company's Palisade. It was assumed at the time that when this vehicle came to market in production form, it would wear the Ioniq 7 nameplate. A recent report to Automotive News (subscription required) has said that the name will now change to Ioniq 9 to better align with Kia's EV9 SUV and also give space below for additional Ioniq models to come. Hyundai is busy making Ioniq into its own brand, with several vehicles planned in the coming years, including some Hyundai Ioniq trucks.
The Ioniq 9 is expected to break cover in June this year and Hyundai hopes to mirror the out of the barn success of the Kia EV9 that it shares a platform with. Like the Kia EV9 range, we can expect the Ioniq 9 to have a similar 230 mile base range, up to a 304 mile long-range RWD model, and all-wheel drive models landing with about 270 miles - 280 miles of range.
