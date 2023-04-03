Kia Reveals Full Details on EV9, Reshaping SUV User Experience

The Kia EV9, their first three-row seating electric SUV was released revealing a fresh thinking, design and technology for the sector and should spearhead the brands rapid transformation to a sustainable mobility solutions provider for the EV era.

The EV9 is based on the Kia E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform and is targeted to have an all-electric range of over 541 km or 336 miles. This EV will also have an Ultra-fast 800-volt charging system allowing for 239 km or 149 miles charged in 15 minutes.

Kia will introduce their Level-3 Autonomy via Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) in GT-line trim for the first model year.

Kia will introduce their Auto subscription via their Kia Connect Store, enabling customers to purchase digital features and services on demand, allowing them the flexibility to choose features they want with continuous upgrades to the capabilities of the EV9 via OTA or Over the Air updates at any time.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO Kia made the following statement:

“The Kia EV9 transcends all aspects of traditional SUV thinking and represents the pinnacle of Kia’s design and engineering capabilities. Created to meet the needs of all family members, the EV9 also spearheads Kia’s rapid transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider, not just by its advanced EV architecture, but also through the numerous recycled and sustainable materials used in its creation.”

Kia will open up the preorder web page for the EV9 in the second quarter of 2023 in select global markets such as North America, Europe, etc. more details to come as the time gets closer to opening up the preorder web site.

Kia believes the EV9 delivers on six core points:

Design: reshaping the SUV user experience for millennial families Guided by the brand’s 'Opposites United' design philosophy, the EV9 re-envisions the all-electric SUV with a unique balance of natural and modern elements. The ‘Bold for Nature’ design pillar, which inspires the combination of elements from the natural and material worlds, has played a pivotal role in forming the design of the EV9.

Sustainability: setting new standards for responsible mobility The Kia EV9 marks a pioneering milestone as the first model to embrace the brand’s three-step Design Sustainability Strategy, initiated to phase out the use of leather, apply ten ‘must-have’ sustainable items to all new Kia models and continuously increase the use of bio-based materials such as corn, sugar cane, and natural oils. Kia’s target is to increase the proportion of recycled plastics it uses to 20 per cent by 2030.

Electric drivetrain: full range of multiple zero-emission mobility solutions The EV9 features a broad choice of electric powertrain configurations based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and utilizing Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology. A 76.1-kWh battery is offered exclusively with the Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) Standard model , while a 99.8-kWh battery is fitted in both the RWD Long Range and All Wheel Drive (AWD) variants.

Highway Driving Pilot : unlocking conditional Level 3 autonomy The EV9 will take a significant step towards full autonomy. Key to achieving this is Kia’s Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system, which will provide the EV9 with conditional Level 3 autonomous driving. Fifteen sensors, including two lidars, enable it to scan for and detect objects in a full 360-degree field of view, enabling it to detect and react to the road and other users to prevent potential collisions.

Kia Connect Store : update your EV9 anytime anywhere Kia’s fresh thinking as to what a family SUV should be extends to how customers can select the equipment specification of their EV9. Beyond the standard features of the EV9, the Kia Connect Store offers a wide array of options. This enables customers to keep their EV9 constantly updated by upgrading the SUV’s digital features and services without any need to take the vehicle to a dealership. The EV9’s ‘Digital Pattern Lighting Grille’ technology can be further enhanced with the addition of the ‘Lighting Pattern’ feature. Customers can also specify additional performance for the AWD EV9 with an optional Boost feature unlocks an extra 100 Nm of torque for the electric motor for a more thrilling and dynamic driving experience.

Safety and convenience: designed and engineered to enhance the driving experience of all occupants The EV9’s numerous additional features start with the ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems that include Remote Smart Park Assist 2 (RSPA 2). Be in or out of the auto, this system will self-park via the Kia Smart Key called Didital Key 2. The EV9 also includes Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), designed to aid drivers in potentially dangerous scenarios. The Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) ensures safe driving on highways and automobile-only roads, while Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) enables lane changes and uses a hands-on detection (HOD) sensor to ensure driver engagement. In addition, the EV9 offers pre- and post-driving safety and convenience with features such as Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance (RCCA) and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA). Finally, Digital Key 2 utilizes Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) technology, allowing users to open and start their car using their smartphone, even when the key is in their pocket or bag – another first for Kia.



The interior of the EV9 is elegantly simple, user-friendly, and offers generous storage options, including a large base compartment at the center console. The front seats' mesh headrests improve comfort and child monitoring. The ‘Panoramic wide display’, which brings together a 12.3-inch cluster display, a 5-inch segment display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system display, offers effortless vehicle function control as well as efficient delivery of information. Hidden type touch buttons beneath provide a start/stop function along with infotainment system as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) control.

The EV9's extended high-definition infotainment system display immerses occupants in a seamless digital experience. The EV9’s infotainment system, Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), introduces new features such as quick control, integrated search, and new EV mode, thus greatly improving driver usability and convenience.

In particular, the new EV mode allows drivers to check and control all EV-specific information and functionalities on a single page. What’s more, the feature allows drivers to freely edit and configure the interface in a widget-style manner, according to their own preferences.

Kia provided in their press release the following quick brief information sheet:

Conversion to U.S. measurements are as follows:

Length = 197.2 inches

Width = 78 inches

Height = 69 inches

Wheelbase = 122 inches

Battery Range = 336 miles

Max motor output = 380 HP

Max Torque = 443 lb-ft or 519 lb-ft with boost mode purchased via Kia Connect.

Kia has setup a global web site to let anyone interested in the EV9 explore further the EV9 bold vision of the future.

The Kia EV9 | Kia Global Brand Site | Movement that inspires

The EV9 will make its physical debut at the Seoul Mobility Show 2023 end of March and at the New York International Auto Show early April.

Kia will embark on a series of global campaign activities that will speak to the company's commitment to innovation and their vision for a sustainable, efficient and convenient future with the following Global Campaign called:

