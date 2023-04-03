Jump to content
    Kia Reveals Full Details on EV9, Reshaping SUV User Experience

      Kia has finally released the full details surrounding the EV9 SUV and how superior design and technology will reshape the user experience.

    The Kia EV9, their first three-row seating electric SUV was released revealing a fresh thinking, design and technology for the sector and should spearhead the brands rapid transformation to a sustainable mobility solutions provider for the EV era. 

    The EV9 is based on the Kia E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform and is targeted to have an all-electric range of over 541 km or 336 miles. This EV will also have an Ultra-fast 800-volt charging system allowing for 239 km or 149 miles charged in 15 minutes.

    639453.jpg

    Kia will introduce their Level-3 Autonomy via Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) in GT-line trim for the first model year. 

    Kia will introduce their Auto subscription via their Kia Connect Store, enabling customers to purchase digital features and services on demand, allowing them the flexibility to choose features they want with continuous upgrades to the capabilities of the EV9 via OTA or Over the Air updates at any time.

    Ho Sung Song, President and CEO Kia made the following statement: 

    “The Kia EV9 transcends all aspects of traditional SUV thinking and represents the pinnacle of Kia’s design and engineering capabilities. Created to meet the needs of all family members, the EV9 also spearheads Kia’s rapid transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider, not just by its advanced EV architecture, but also through the numerous recycled and sustainable materials used in its creation.”

    Kia will open up the preorder web page for the EV9 in the second quarter of 2023 in select global markets such as North America, Europe, etc. more details to come as the time gets closer to opening up the preorder web site.

    639458.jpg

    Kia believes the EV9 delivers on six core points:

    • Design: reshaping the SUV user experience for millennial families
      • Guided by the brand’s 'Opposites United' design philosophy, the EV9 re-envisions the all-electric SUV with a unique balance of natural and modern elements. The ‘Bold for Nature’ design pillar, which inspires the combination of elements from the natural and material worlds, has played a pivotal role in forming the design of the EV9.
    • Sustainability: setting new standards for responsible mobility
      • The Kia EV9 marks a pioneering milestone as the first model to embrace the brand’s three-step Design Sustainability Strategy, initiated to phase out the use of leather, apply ten ‘must-have’ sustainable items to all new Kia models and continuously increase the use of bio-based materials such as corn, sugar cane, and natural oils. Kia’s target is to increase the proportion of recycled plastics it uses to 20 per cent by 2030.
    • Electric drivetrain: full range of multiple zero-emission mobility solutions
      • The EV9 features a broad choice of electric powertrain configurations based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and utilizing Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology. A 76.1-kWh battery is offered exclusively with the Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) Standard model, while a 99.8-kWh battery is fitted in both the RWD Long Range and All Wheel Drive (AWD) variants.
    • Highway Driving Pilot: unlocking conditional Level 3 autonomy
      • The EV9 will take a significant step towards full autonomy. Key to achieving this is Kia’s Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system, which will provide the EV9 with conditional Level 3 autonomous driving. Fifteen sensors, including two lidars, enable it to scan for and detect objects in a full 360-degree field of view, enabling it to detect and react to the road and other users to prevent potential collisions.
    • Kia Connect Store: update your EV9 anytime anywhere
      • Kia’s fresh thinking as to what a family SUV should be extends to how customers can select the equipment specification of their EV9. Beyond the standard features of the EV9, the Kia Connect Store offers a wide array of options. This enables customers to keep their EV9 constantly updated by upgrading the SUV’s digital features and services without any need to take the vehicle to a dealership. The EV9’s ‘Digital Pattern Lighting Grille’ technology can be further enhanced with the addition of the ‘Lighting Pattern’ feature. Customers can also specify additional performance for the AWD EV9 with an optional Boost feature unlocks an extra 100 Nm of torque for the electric motor for a more thrilling and dynamic driving experience.
    • Safety and convenience: designed and engineered to enhance the driving experience of all occupants
      • The EV9’s numerous additional features start with the ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems that include Remote Smart Park Assist 2 (RSPA 2). Be in or out of the auto, this system will self-park via the Kia Smart Key called Didital Key 2. The EV9 also includes Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), designed to aid drivers in potentially dangerous scenarios. The Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) ensures safe driving on highways and automobile-only roads, while Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) enables lane changes and uses a hands-on detection (HOD) sensor to ensure driver engagement. In addition, the EV9 offers pre- and post-driving safety and convenience with features such as Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance (RCCA) and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA). Finally, Digital Key 2 utilizes Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) technology, allowing users to open and start their car using their smartphone, even when the key is in their pocket or bag – another first for Kia.

    The interior of the EV9 is  elegantly simple, user-friendly, and offers generous storage options, including a large base compartment at the center console. The front seats' mesh headrests improve comfort and child monitoring. The ‘Panoramic wide display’, which brings together a 12.3-inch cluster display, a 5-inch segment display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system display, offers effortless vehicle function control as well as efficient delivery of information. Hidden type touch buttons beneath provide a start/stop function along with infotainment system as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) control. 

    The EV9's extended high-definition infotainment system display immerses occupants in a seamless digital experience. The EV9’s infotainment system, Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), introduces new features such as quick control, integrated search, and new EV mode, thus greatly improving driver usability and convenience. 

    In particular, the new EV mode allows drivers to check and control all EV-specific information and functionalities on a single page. What’s more, the feature allows drivers to freely edit and configure the interface in a widget-style manner, according to their own preferences.

    639455.jpg639457.jpg

    Kia provided in their press release the following quick brief information sheet:

    Conversion to U.S. measurements are as follows:

    • Length = 197.2 inches
    • Width = 78 inches
    • Height = 69 inches
    • Wheelbase = 122 inches
    • Battery Range = 336 miles
    • Max motor output = 380 HP
    • Max Torque = 443 lb-ft or 519 lb-ft with boost mode purchased via Kia Connect.

    640035.jpeg

    Kia has setup a global web site to let anyone interested in the EV9 explore further the EV9 bold vision of the future.

    The Kia EV9 | Kia Global Brand Site | Movement that inspires

    The EV9 will make its physical debut at the Seoul Mobility Show 2023 end of March and at the New York International Auto Show early April.

    Kia will embark on a series of global campaign activities that will speak to the company's commitment to innovation and their vision for a sustainable, efficient and convenient future with the following Global Campaign called:

    ‘Here to reshape the way we move’

    639454.jpg

    David
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    But what is the price?  That is the question.

    Common sense is we will get the pricing info close to the date of opening up for pre-orders. Right now comparing what is in this EV compared to the few others on the market, it appears to be a very competitive product.

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    1 hour ago, David said:

    Common sense is we will get the pricing info close to the date of opening up for pre-orders. Right now comparing what is in this EV compared to the few others on the market, it appears to be a very competitive product.

    I know the price will come later.  It looks like a good product I agree, but if they want $50k for an EV6 which is a Sportage size vehicle, is this $75k, $85k?  It is 2 size classes bigger, the Sorrento size EV would have to slot in the $60-70k range.

    I don't see the path forward for Kia if they are priced above where Cadillac is now with similar sized vehicles, unless the price of these EV's comes way down.  

    • Facepalm 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    15 hours ago, David said:

    Common sense is we will get the pricing info close to the date of opening up for pre-orders. Right now comparing what is in this EV compared to the few others on the market, it appears to be a very competitive product.

    Common sense? You mean the price question he asks for everyone else but one manufacturer?

    14 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I know the price will come later.  It looks like a good product I agree, but if they want $50k for an EV6 which is a Sportage size vehicle, is this $75k, $85k?

    How about we actually wait on the price before delving into your analysis about what car is worth what money (again, for every brand but one)?

     

    The only thing known is that early estimates have it around $55K for the base model. That is it. Nothing more.

    Edited by surreal1272
    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David

    @surreal1272 Why Does price even matter at this point if someone who has been following the auto industry has any common sense.

    GM, Kia/Hyundai are on record stating that the early adopters will probably pay a much higher price than those that end up buying a year or two later. This is due to the fact that economy of scale will drive down costs.

    The only thing folks need to be looking at is the details of how a model in a certain segment competes against other models in that same market segment on features.

    An example would be that Polestar a very unknown brand is doing a road show and they are seeing what the public reaction is to the stated features and msrp of a product for their Polestar 3 SUV. They are aiming at the performance of the auto not entry level. If folks are fine with the price, they will sell if people like what they see. If they do not get the positive reaction from people or the pre-orders, they will have to adjust their price to sell.

    This is the common sense that seems to be missing from some. 

    You are right that many media are estimating the starting price for the EV9 at $55,000

    2024 Kia EV9 Price, Pictures, Release Date & More | Kelley Blue Book (kbb.com)

    Edmunds seems to be at the high end with a starting price of $60,000

    2024 Kia EV9 Prices, Reviews, and Pictures | Edmunds

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, David said:

    Why Does price even matter at this point if someone who has been following the auto industry has any common sense.

    That's exactly my point in regards to the same person who always asks the same question, at this stage of development, and then speculates when he doesn't get the answer he wants (even when it's just not there at the time) while knocking any price point he perceives to be "too high" because in encroaches on Mercedes territory (oh the over-compensation issues here lol). This "analysis" goes for EVERY brand not coming from Daimler. That's my issue here.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    That's exactly my point in regards to the same person who always asks the same question, at this stage of development, and then speculates when he doesn't get the answer he wants (even when it's just not there at the time) while knocking any price point he perceives to be "too high" because in encroaches on Mercedes territory (oh the over-compensation issues here lol). This "analysis" goes for EVERY brand not coming from Daimler. That's my issue here.

    Over Compensation issue is what we called little man syndrome when you saw little guys buying and driving the H2 Hummer when it first came out. 

    I like to call the Over Compensation crowd the Chicken bone size issue. 

    dicks GIF

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    18 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I know the price will come later.  It looks like a good product I agree, but if they want $50k for an EV6 which is a Sportage size vehicle, is this $75k, $85k?  It is 2 size classes bigger, the Sorrento size EV would have to slot in the $60-70k range.

    Mercedes charges 75k for a vehicle that's identical to their 57k vehicle. 

    • Thanks 1
    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    20 minutes ago, David said:

    Over Compensation issue is what we called little man syndrome when you saw little guys buying and driving the H2 Hummer when it first came out. 

    True but it also applies to Luxo snobs. Same principles.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    41 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    I wonder if there will be a Genesis version of this EV9 anytime soon after the KIA EV9 is released.

    Genesis has released their GV60 EV which is being produced here in the U.S. and said that all models up through the GV 90 EV will be coming as they expand to support EV production in the U.S.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    6 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Mercedes charges 75k for a vehicle that's identical to their 57k vehicle. 

    And they need to get their EV cost down too.  Especially since their ICE vehicles seem better than the EV ones in style and interior.  And the cowl is too high on EQS and EQE.  They need to sort all that out as soon as possible, but Audi and BMW have high prices too.  

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    11 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    And they need to get their EV cost down too.  Especially since their ICE vehicles seem better than the EV ones in style and interior.  And the cowl is too high on EQS and EQE.  They need to sort all that out as soon as possible, but Audi and BMW have high prices too.  

    So it's more of an "everybody has an issue" type of thing, right? 

    The only truly reasonably priced EVs are the Bolt, Bolt EUV and Leaf. Everything else is pretty insane for the size of vehicle you're getting. 

    • Agree 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    So it's more of an "everybody has an issue" type of thing, right? 

    The only truly reasonably priced EVs are the Bolt, Bolt EUV and Leaf. Everything else is pretty insane for the size of vehicle you're getting. 

    The funniest part is how he thinks the high cowl on the Jellybean twins is the only issue with them. 

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    ccap41 5,464

    Posted (edited)

    39 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    The funniest part is how he thinks the high cowl on the Jellybean twins is the only issue with them. 

    I think that leads to the jellybean styling though so, I kind of agree with him there. 

    While it isn't the entire issue with their aesthetics, I think it's a big part in how it's all shaped together. 

    image.png.f3ed6b848a3ff6943de1704654f96d1c.png

     

    image.png.baee9ccced5a612d971ccf4bb9440ad9.png

    If you brought that down it would look much more S Class-like, which I think everybody agrees is an attractive shape. 

    Also, sorry for the garbage drawing on the EQS, I can't smoothly navigate a mouse to draw for the life of me. Hahaha

     

     

    Edited by ccap41
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    15 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I think that leads to the jellybean styling though so, I kind of agree with him there. 

    While it isn't the entire issue with their aesthetics, I think it's a big part in how it's all shaped together. 

    image.png.f3ed6b848a3ff6943de1704654f96d1c.png

     

    image.png.baee9ccced5a612d971ccf4bb9440ad9.png

    If you brought that down it would look much more S Class-like, which I think everybody agrees is an attractive shape. 

    Also, sorry for the garbage drawing on the EQS, I can't smoothly navigate a mouse to draw for the life of me. Hahaha

     

     

    I will agree to disagree because the entire shape is the problem to me and most folks out there, apparently. Nothing about the exterior design screams “best or nothing”. And the entire rear three quarter resembles the S Class about as much as a jellybean resembles an S Class (it doesn’t). Just slimming down the hood does not help it look anything like the S Class. Two completely different designs. 
     

    But back to the EV9…

    Edited by surreal1272
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    12 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    I will agree to disagree because the entire shape is the problem to me and most folks out there, apparently. Nothing about the exterior design screams “best or nothing”. And the entire rear three quarter resembles the S Class about as much as a jellybean resembles an S Class (it doesn’t). Just slimming down the hood does not help it look anything like the S Class. Two completely different designs. 
     

    But back to the EV9…

    Yeah, the rear pretty much has the same exact issue going on.. 

    It just sucks to look at. That's disappointing to me because I'm on board with EVs and I've pretty much loved the S Class since 2000.. but their blend of those two things is just horrible. 

    • Agree 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David

    @surreal1272 @ccap41 @smk4565

    Todays press release for the EV9 is pretty much a release of what I covered here in the story, but they did add the following to the press release.

    INTRODUCING THE 2024 KIA EV9: MODERN REFINEMENT AND ALL-ELECTRIC CAPABILITY ESTABLISH A NEW INDUSTRY TOUCHSTONE (kiamedia.com)

    EV9 Availability
    The EV9 is expected to debut in the U.S. in Q4 2023, and it is expected to be assembled in West Point, Ga., beginning in 2024, making it the first Kia EV to be assembled locally.* Pricing, timing for U.S. market availability, specific trim details, and EPA-rated AER for the EV9 are subject to future announcements.

    This pretty much tells us that in Q4 of 2023 we will get pricing on their first made in America EV.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


