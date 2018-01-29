Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Genesis Plans A Stand-Alone Dealer Network

    An effort to separate itself from its Hyundai brethren

    Genesis is wanting to distance itself from its Hyundai stablemate by its own dealer network. Currently, if you want to buy or service a Genesis model, you'll need to visit a Hyundai dealership with a discrete Genesis showroom.

    According to Automotive News, Genesis is planning to cut down from the 350 dealers eligible to sell Genesis vehicles to just 100 across the U.S.

    "The distribution network model where we're selling luxury cars through 840 Hyundai dealerships that are mainstream dealerships just doesn't work. Luxury customers are looking for a different experience. That's really the driving force," said Erwin Raphael, Genesis general manager.

    The 100 dealerships will be in 48 markets across the U.S. including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C. Dealers in these markets will have the first chance to apply for a franchise. If chosen, dealers will need to have facilities ready by Jan 1, 2021. Dealers who don't apply or not chosen will get a compensation package to reimburse various costs for training, equipment, and inventory.

    "Some of these dealers have spent hard costs in the last year. We would reimburse them those costs. If they request us to buy the vehicles back for whatever, we'll buy those back and make them whole. Same with parts and accessories, special tools. We're not going to leave the dealers with any baggage," said Raphael.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    ccap41

    This could and I think will be game changing for them. This is what all of Lincoln and Cadillac need to do(obviously there are some already but the rest need to be stand alone as well).

     

    riviera74

    I am not aware of too many Cadillac dealerships that are aligned with something else.  My local Cadillac dealer has been mostly standalone since they opened shop in 1973.  There might be a few, but I suspect not too many Cadillacs are sold in those (small) dealerships.

    As for Lincoln, those were paired with Mercury until Ford shut down Mercury in 2009.  Lincoln itself (and Genesis) need to have their own space as separate dealerships.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    The Cadillac dealer in my Phoenix neighborhood was also a Buick/GMC dealer (and Pontiac previously).   But about 2 years ago they moved the Buick and GMC parts across the street to their former used car lot. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    dfelt

    Cadillac has always been a stand alone dealership in Washington, but usually owned by someone or a group that also owned other dealerships.

    I totally agree with what they are doing for Genesis. The Luxury buyers do not want to have their high end auto mixed in with lower end products. 

    This is where I believe BMW and MB will fail as a high end customer tend to not mix with their lower end cousins.

    My big wish is that Cadillac would step up faster with new product and require the existing dealers to invest in remodeling to be 21st century dealerships.

    To many are old Cadillac dealerships that have not really remodeled or updated in the last 20-30 years.

    ccap41
    18 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    This is where I believe BMW and MB will fail as a high end customer tend to not mix with their lower end cousins.

    What?

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I wonder if there are still any single showroom full line GM dealers left.  I remember visiting one specific one as a kid that carried Chevy, Pontiac, Olds, Buick, GMC and Cadillac in one dealer, one showroom in a unique, remote community--Key West. 

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I wonder if there are still any single showroom full line GM dealers left.  I remember visiting one specific one as a kid that carried Chevy, Pontiac, Olds, Buick, GMC and Cadillac in one dealer, one showroom in a unique, remote community--Key West. 

    That might be the only places left like that in the mid west and deep south.

