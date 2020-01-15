Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Genesis Sprouts An SUV

      ...after months of leaks, finally the official reveal...

    At an event is Seoul, South Korea yesterday, Genesis finally unveiled their new GV80 luxury SUV.  The overall look of the GV80 has been leaking out on the internet for months, but we finally get the full official release now.

    The interior and exterior of the GV80 is designed with a common thread to give a familial look with the G70, G80, and G90.  The GV80 introduces a new quad headlamp design that will eventually filter out to the other vehicles in the Genesis lineup. The crest grille first seen on the G90 is here too. The interior of the GV80 focuses on the "beauty of white space". The designed accentuated the width and space of the of the interior with wide horizontal lines and thin air vents.  In the center is a 14.5-inch split screen infotainment display. Genesis intentionally limited the number of hard buttons and switches for aesthetic reasons. The GV80 comes in either 5-seat or 7-seat models. On up-level models, soft materials cover every surface from the inside of door handles to quilted knee pads that line the lower sides of the console.  The transmission selector is a dial in the center console. The integrated controller can be operated by an onscreen keyboard or by handwritten letters. 

    Trips in the GV80 are designed to be stress-free. It gets equipped with a Road Active Noise Cancellation technology to reduce road noise. The system is one of the advanced and fast responding systems in the world. The electronically controlled suspension with road preview helps maintain a smooth ride by recognizing road imperfections ahead via a front camera.

    The GV80 is based on a unique new rear-wheel drive platform, while all-wheel drive is available.  In South Korea is till be equipped with a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine while the U.S. will get a choice between two unspecified turbocharged engines. All-wheel drive models in the U.S. will be equipped with an electronic rear limited slip differential.

    There is a host of safety and driving assistance technologies in the GV80 including Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning, Highway Driving Assist II, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot collision Avoidance Assist, Rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, and driver attention alert warning. In the event of a collision, there are 10 airbags, including a center mounted airbag between the front occupants. 

    The 2021 Genesis GV80 will go on sale in North America later this year.

     

    Source: Genesis

    smk4565

    It looks good and I think the inside looks better than the Aviator.  The MDX and XT6 look like yesterday’s news compared to this and forget about Infiniti.

    • Upvote 1

    dfelt

    Love the interior and exterior look, Great in Green. Excited to see it at the dealership and get a hands on inspection and drive.

    • Upvote 1

    • frogger
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By frogger · Posted

      I don't think so, the XT4 is built on E2XX (Epsilon 2 updated).  Trailblazer I believe is VSS-F.. maybe VSS-S (S for SUV).  Future smaller XT2 or 3 could use the same.      
    • dfelt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By dfelt · Posted

      Hey, I know we have covered this somewhere, but could not remember, @Drew Dowdell @William Maley and anyone else, The platform that the Trailblazer is built on, is it used by Cadillac?
    • dfelt
      Ask Me Anything: 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum

      By dfelt · Posted

      While not a car fan, I will say I like the interior dash on this.
    • William Maley
      Ask Me Anything: 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum

      By William Maley · Posted

      Today saw the Lexus UX 200 F-Sport being swapped for this 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum. This base model comes very well equipped with a LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, 10-way power seats12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster, and a 9-inch infotainment system. But this particular vehicle is loaded with over $9,000 in options including metallic paint, 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, Harman/Kardon audio system, and power trunk lid. This brings the price to $46,240 with destination - base being $36,050. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with 250 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. I'll be updating this piece later in the day with some first drive impressions and I only briefly drove it around my work's parking lot to grab some pictures. In the meantime, start dropping off your questions. View full article
    • balthazar
      GMC News: GMC Debuts the 2021 GMC Yukon

      By balthazar · Posted

      ^ The 2 pics were taken from the exact same distance & angle. While the gauge pod is the same height, the rest of the Denali dash rises higher than the bottom of the windshield, and it's doesn't on the AT4. IMO, that just makes it appear more claustrophobic and has to cut a bit into the outward vision of shorter drivers.

