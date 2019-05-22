GM Delays Diesel Launch; Expands 6.3 V8 Availability

GM is delaying the launch of the new inline-6 diesel engine bound for the GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500. No longer available for ordering on the 2019s, GM has pushed the availability into the 2020 model year.

According the GM, the emissions certification process on the engine is taking longer than normal. Customers who ordered a 2019 Silverado or Sierra with the diesel engine will have their orders canceled and will need to resubmit the order for a 2020 model year vehicle once they become available for order. GM has yet to open orders for 2020 truck models with the diesel engine, but a GM spokesperson said that it will be "soon".

Assuming the current pricing holds, the 3.0 liter Duramax diesel will be priced $2,495 over a 5.3 liter V8 and $2,890 over the 4-cylinder 2.7-liter turbo.

Meanwhile for 2020, GM is expanding the availability of adaptive cruise control and the 10-speed automatic across the lineup. At Chevy, the Silverado will now have the optional 6.2 liter V8 on five out of the eight trim levels. The 6.3 V8 will be paired with the 10-speed automatic and available on the Custom Trail Boss, RST, LT Trail Box, LTZ, and High Country. At GMC, the CarbonPro box will be available at no additional cost when paired with certain other packages on the Sierra AT4 and Sierra Denali, while the double cab Sierra Elevation Trim will now also be available in a crew cab.