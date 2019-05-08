Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GM Selling Lordstown to Electric Truck Maker Workhorse

      ...Trump announced the sale in a series of tweets...

    In a series of tweets today, Trump announced that General Motors will be selling their Lordstown plant to electric truck maker Workhorse.  Lordstown was shut down in March of this year and formerly built the Chevrolet Cruze.  The details of the plant sale have not yet been announced.

    Workhorse is a Cincinnati based company who builds EV pickups with a built in range extender, similar in concept to the Chevrolet Volt.  Workhorse's sole model is the W-15, capable of driving up to 80 miles on a charge before a gasoline powered range extender kicks in. It uses two motors to provide all-wheel drive. The only configuration available is an extended cab with 6.5 foot bed. They can tow up to 5,000 lbs and have a payload of 2,200 lbs.  Pricing starts at $54,500 before tax credits. 

    Workhorse intends to start production for the retail market sometime in 2019.  Fleet orders have already started. 

    GM is not denying any of the information in the tweets from Trump. 

    Update: General Motors has confirmed that talks are ongoing.

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    • Upvote 3
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    This is good news, Always liked the idea of the Workhorse, but the front reminds me of a weird cross breeding between Ford with the headlights and the Ugly Honda pickup. Very weird style.

    I would take a Rivian over this, but this is also interesting, wonder how they will sell retail and where would one go much like Rivian to check it out and see if I fit inside. 🤔

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    I don't know how Workhorse, which has been losing lots of money, is going to afford to buy the plant much less keep the lights on.  Lordstown was greatly underutilized when they were building ~250k Cruzes a year there.  How many trucks can Workhorse think they're going to sell with no dealer network.... even at that price.  

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    18 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't know how Workhorse, which has been losing lots of money, is going to afford to buy the plant much less keep the lights on.  Lordstown was greatly underutilized when they were building ~250k Cruzes a year there.  How many trucks can Workhorse think they're going to sell with no dealer network.... even at that price.  

    Nothing good will come of any of this. That plant has a better chance of reverting to wilderness than building more cars.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Industry News: Electrics Soar In EU while Diesel Fades
      By Drew Dowdell
      The European car market as a whole has been in decline for six consecutive months as of March 2019 with 19 out of 27 markets posting declines.  March numbers were down 3.6 percent over the same month in 2018.  Looking at the first quarter of 2019 paints an even bleaker picture with only 6 countries recording growth.
      While overall demand is down, the demand for electric vehicles grows. The sales of EVs exceeded 100,000 units for the first time ever with a total of 125,400 EV and PHEVs sold.  That is an increase of 31%, mostly in Germany, Norway, Spain, and the Netherlands.  Much of that growth is attributed to the Tesla Model 3 entering the market and becoming Europe's top selling electric car.  Model 3 sales jumped from 3,747 units in February to 15,755 units in March. It was also the best selling premium mid-size car in the EU. 
      Diesel on the other hand is facing continuing losses. Registrations of new diesels have moved from 44.8 percent of all registrations in March 2017 to 31.2 percent of all registrations in March 2019. Analysts expect diesel to continue to fade as more cities put in diesel bans and stricter emissions regulations come into effect. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Electrics Soar In EU while Diesel Fades
      By Drew Dowdell
      The European car market as a whole has been in decline for six consecutive months as of March 2019 with 19 out of 27 markets posting declines.  March numbers were down 3.6 percent over the same month in 2018.  Looking at the first quarter of 2019 paints an even bleaker picture with only 6 countries recording growth.
      While overall demand is down, the demand for electric vehicles grows. The sales of EVs exceeded 100,000 units for the first time ever with a total of 125,400 EV and PHEVs sold.  That is an increase of 31%, mostly in Germany, Norway, Spain, and the Netherlands.  Much of that growth is attributed to the Tesla Model 3 entering the market and becoming Europe's top selling electric car.  Model 3 sales jumped from 3,747 units in February to 15,755 units in March. It was also the best selling premium mid-size car in the EU. 
      Diesel on the other hand is facing continuing losses. Registrations of new diesels have moved from 44.8 percent of all registrations in March 2017 to 31.2 percent of all registrations in March 2019. Analysts expect diesel to continue to fade as more cities put in diesel bans and stricter emissions regulations come into effect. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Industry News: GM, Ford, and Toyota Form Autonomous Vehicle Safety Consortium
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Society of Automotive Engineers has announced today that they are joining with Ford, General Motors, and Toyota to form the Automatic Vehicle Safety Consortium (AVSC), a group that will work together to test the deployment and development of Level 4 and Level 5 automated vehicles. 
      The AVSC will provide a safety framework for the advancement of the technology in a safe and responsible manner. The group will use the expertise of its current members to establish a set of guiding principles for safety. 
      GM, Ford, and Toyota already have autonomous vehicle development well underway.  GM is producing driverless Chevrolet Bolt EVs as part of a development and testing program via its GM Cruise unit. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM, Ford, and Toyota Form Autonomous Vehicle Safety Consortium
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Society of Automotive Engineers has announced today that they are joining with Ford, General Motors, and Toyota to form the Automatic Vehicle Safety Consortium (AVSC), a group that will work together to test the deployment and development of Level 4 and Level 5 automated vehicles. 
      The AVSC will provide a safety framework for the advancement of the technology in a safe and responsible manner. The group will use the expertise of its current members to establish a set of guiding principles for safety. 
      GM, Ford, and Toyota already have autonomous vehicle development well underway.  GM is producing driverless Chevrolet Bolt EVs as part of a development and testing program via its GM Cruise unit. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Introduces the 2020 Ford Escape
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford unveiled the completely redesigned 2020 Ford Escape today ahead of its official showing at the New York Auto Show in two weeks.  Some of the biggest news about the Escape comes under the hood where 4 new powertrains debut. 
      The standard engine will be a 1.5 liter Ecoboost 3-cylinder that can run as a 2 cylinder during light load situations.  The engine is projected to produce 180 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque when fueled with premium gas. This is the first Ford engine with cylinder deactivation. The engine will be standard issue on S, SE, and SEL level trims. When properly equipped, the 1.5T will tow up to 2,000 lbs. 
      For those wanting more power, the Titanium trim will have a 250 horsepower, 275 lb-ft Ecoboost displacing 2.0 liters and coming standard with AWD. When running 93 octane, Ford says it will propel the Escape to 60 10% faster than the outgoing model. Towing for the 2.0T is maximum rated at 3,500 lbs. Both Ecoboost engines send power to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic.
      For the Eco-minded the hybrid returns to the Escape lineup after a 7 year absence, also joined by a plug-in variant.  The Plug-in uses an all new 2.5 liter 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle hybrid engine paired with a CVT.  The combined output of the hybrid is rated at 198 horsepower and is capable of 85 mph in electric only mode. The hybrid will be available only on the SE Sport and Titanium trim.
      The Plug-in hybrid will be available on SE, SEL, and Titanium trims. It will have an electric only range of 30 miles. Level 1 and Level 2 charging are available. Level 1 110 volt outlet takes 10 to 11 hours for a full charge from empty, switching to level 2 cuts that time to about 3.5 hours. Total system power increases over the standard hybrid to 209 horsepower, but will not be available with All-wheel drive. 
      Both hybrid models feature 4 EV modes that allow the driver to adjust drive settings to the most suitable for conditions and needs.
      Auto EV mode - the vehicle decides whether to run on gasoline or electric power. EV Now Mode - the vehicle operates on all-electric drive. EV Later Mode - the vehicle operates on gasoline power to conserve electric miles for later EV Charge Mode - the vehicle operates on gasoline and recharges the battery for later EV only mode. Helping on the efficiency front, Ford designers made the most aerodynamic Escape ever.  They made a more sloped roofline and strake, an efficient underbody, and an optimized liftgate spoiler. Overall, the 2020 Escape is 200lbs lighter than its predecessor.  The new Escape is longer, lower, and wider than the outgoing model. The two ecoboost engines boast a range of 400 miles per tank, while the standard hybrid with FWD aims for a range of 550 miles. 
      Inside, Ford engineers optimized space to increase headroom and cargo capacity.  With the second row in the fully forward position, the rear cargo area can accommodate 4 golf bags or a full size dog crate. 
      On the safety front, the Escape comes with Ford Co-Pilot 360 standard.  Other technologies like Adaptive Cruise and Lane-Centering are available.  Passengers are entertained via an 8-inch touch screen standard on SE and above. The gauge cluster is a 12.3 inch all digital system that uses 3D animated graphic to indicate drive mode. 
      The 2020 Ford Escape will reach dealers in the fall with the Plug-in Hybrid variant due in Spring 2020. 
      We will have more of the 2020 Ford Escape from the New York Auto Show on April 17th.
       
       

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...