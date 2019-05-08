GM Selling Lordstown to Electric Truck Maker Workhorse

In a series of tweets today, Trump announced that General Motors will be selling their Lordstown plant to electric truck maker Workhorse. Lordstown was shut down in March of this year and formerly built the Chevrolet Cruze. The details of the plant sale have not yet been announced.
Workhorse is a Cincinnati based company who builds EV pickups with a built in range extender, similar in concept to the Chevrolet Volt. Workhorse's sole model is the W-15, capable of driving up to 80 miles on a charge before a gasoline powered range extender kicks in. It uses two motors to provide all-wheel drive. The only configuration available is an extended cab with 6.5 foot bed. They can tow up to 5,000 lbs and have a payload of 2,200 lbs. Pricing starts at $54,500 before tax credits.
Workhorse intends to start production for the retail market sometime in 2019. Fleet orders have already started.
GM is not denying any of the information in the tweets from Trump.
Update: General Motors has confirmed that talks are ongoing.
