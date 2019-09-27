Lordstown Motors Still Wants To Acquire GM Plant

Lordstown Motors, the outfit affiliated with the hybrid truck manufacturer Workhorse is still aiming to buy the Lordstown assembly facility from General Motors. They have been in talks with GM since the summer and are aiming to build their headquarters in Lordstown because of the availability of the workforce. It would not just include manufacturing, but sales, human resources, and engineering positions would be there too.

The plant would be a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing. They want to design and supply EV components not just to GM, but to many manufacturers. Wiring harnesses, electric motors, and other components would all be manufactured at the plant alongside the trucks they intend to build. Along with the workers, LM says that the existing GM supply chain is an advantage as well.

Hyperion, a company preparing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, has signed on as a partner. They are preparing their prototypes and will likely be shown to the public sometime next year.

One hiccup now is the talks between the UAW and General Motors. As part of the deal in the works, GM would re-open Lordstown as a battery plant. If that happens, Lordstown Motors would need to find another local facility to locate themselves.