Trump Tweets for Action on Lordstown Plant

Trump posted multiple tweets regarding the closure of GM's Lordstown Ohio plant today. In those tweets he says he has spoken to GM CEO Mary Barra about his displeasure over the closing of the facility. He said he demanded swift action on either the selling of the plant or reopening it. He further stated the Ms. Barra blamed the UAW for the closure.

In a further series of tweets, Trump mentioned that GM and the UAW will be starting talks in September of this year, but that he is impatient with that timeline. Claiming that we have one of the best economies in history, he wants to see the plant opened or sold to another car company. While Lordstown has shuttered on reality, on paper it still needs to negotiate its closure with the UAW during contract negotiations later this year.

In a report last week, it appears that General Motors has something in the works for the Lordstown plant that Governor DeWine said could be a possible sale of Lordstown.

Some have pondered why Trump is focusing on the Lordstown facility out of all 5 GM plant closures and the answer seems to be in Ohio's status as a presidential election swing state.

UAW 1112 President David Green has sent multiple letters to Trump asking for his assistance to help save the facility, but at last report has not heard back from the administration.