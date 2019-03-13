GM Could Be Gearing Up to Sell Lordstown

After announcing the closure of 5 plants back in November, General Motors ended production of the Chevrolet Cruze at the Lordstown Ohio assembly plant last week. Now, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has said that in his discussions with General Motors, that the company has plans to make an announcement in about 4 to 6 weeks. DeWine said that it is his understanding that GM is looking to sell the plant, but that he doesn't know who GM is talking to.

While he reiterated his uncertainty, he said

Quote "It’s clear to me that they’re looking at not putting a new line of General Motors in there. They’re looking at something else. What that else is, I don’t know. But it’s clear from our discussions that there is something actively going on."

The governor stated he or his office is in contact with GM at least twice a week.