  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GM Could Be Gearing Up to Sell Lordstown

      An announcement could be coming in four to six weeks.

    After announcing the closure of 5 plants back in November, General Motors ended production of the Chevrolet Cruze at the Lordstown Ohio assembly plant last week.  Now, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has said that in his discussions with General Motors, that the company has plans to make an announcement in about 4 to 6 weeks.  DeWine said that it is his understanding that GM is looking to sell the plant, but that he doesn't know who GM is talking to. 

    While he reiterated his uncertainty, he said

    "It’s clear to me that they’re looking at not putting a new line of General Motors in there. They’re looking at something else. What that else is, I don’t know. But it’s clear from our discussions that there is something actively going on."

    The governor stated he or his office is in contact with GM at least twice a week. 

    A Horse With No Name

    I actually like DeWine, i think he might be a decent governor for us.

    No other automaker will buy it because they won't want to deal with the UAW....and I can't really blame them.

     

    dfelt

    Makes me think another auto company could be buying it. Tesla could sure benefit from a real assembly line for their products. I wonder about a few other EV startups that might want a move in and tweak assembly line to build. China auto company also could end up buying it.

    Interesting times we live in. 

    A Horse With No Name
    37 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Makes me think another auto company could be buying it. Tesla could sure benefit from a real assembly line for their products. I wonder about a few other EV startups that might want a move in and tweak assembly line to build. China auto company also could end up buying it.

    Interesting times we live in. 

    The Chinese own everything else, why not.

    riviera74

    Rivian already bought an FCA plant for their production in Normal IL, so it would make sense for GM to sell Lordstown to some other automaker.  Which one, though?

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I actually like DeWine, i think he might be a decent governor for us.

    No other automaker will buy it because they won't want to deal with the UAW....and I can't really blame them.

     

    Does the UAW come with the property?

    4 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Rivian already bought an FCA plant for their production in Normal IL, so it would make sense for GM to sell Lordstown to some other automaker.  Which one, though?

    Mitsubishi

    Robert Hall
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Makes me think another auto company could be buying it. Tesla could sure benefit from a real assembly line for their products.  

    Tesla has one of those already, the former NUMMI Fremont plant...

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Does the UAW come with the property?

     

    Possibly. There will be enormous pressure for it to be a UAW facility.

    6 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Tesla has one of those already, the former NUMMI Fremont plant...

    Tesla has enough problems of their own.

    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Possibly. There will be enormous pressure for it to be a UAW facility.

    Tesla has enough problems of their own.

    Yeah, but they don't have a place to build the Model-Y just yet. 

    A Horse With No Name
    51 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Yeah, but they don't have a place to build the Model-Y just yet. 

    True. still....waiting to see that happen. Elon is not going to want to mess with the UAW.

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Yeah, but they don't have a place to build the Model-Y just yet. 

    Plus they are still assembling Model 3's in tents too. I think Tesla needs another assembly plant to handle their current sales and future with the Model-Y as I expect it to go on pre-order come the tomorrows reveal. I would not be Surprised to have Tesla start taking $1,000 pre-orders for it.

    • Drew Dowdell
      GM News: GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Given Temporary Reprieve
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Buick LaCrosse and Chevrolet Volt have entered that great used car lot in the sky as of February 15th according to a GM announcement.  The Cadillac CT6 and Chevrolet Impala were originally scheduled to end production in June of 2019 but have now had their production schedules extended until January 2020. GM states that the reason for the extension is to allow for continued availability of the CT6-V, Blackwing Twin-Turbo V8, and Super Cruise. The Cadillac CT6 is also built in Jinqiao, China.
      GM had announced the closure of 5 plants back in November, including Hamtramck.  Lordstown Ohio will be the first plant to be unallocated with production stopping March 1st.  GM has stated that this restructuring would boost company cash flow by $6B by the end of 2020. 

    • Drew Dowdell
      GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Given Temporary Reprieve
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Buick LaCrosse and Chevrolet Volt have entered that great used car lot in the sky as of February 15th according to a GM announcement.  The Cadillac CT6 and Chevrolet Impala were originally scheduled to end production in June of 2019 but have now had their production schedules extended until January 2020. GM states that the reason for the extension is to allow for continued availability of the CT6-V, Blackwing Twin-Turbo V8, and Super Cruise. The Cadillac CT6 is also built in Jinqiao, China.
      GM had announced the closure of 5 plants back in November, including Hamtramck.  Lordstown Ohio will be the first plant to be unallocated with production stopping March 1st.  GM has stated that this restructuring would boost company cash flow by $6B by the end of 2020. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM News: GM investing $56M over two plants
      By Drew Dowdell
      GM has announced total investments of $56M for capacity expansion to be spread over two of its existing manufacturing plants GM said in a press statement.  
      $20M will be going to its Romulus Michigan propulsion plant to expand capacity of 10-speed transmission manufacturing. The investment will be used to purchase additional machining equipment.  GM 10-speed is used in their full-size rear-wheel drive SUVs and trucks. The Romulus plant currently employs about 1,350 people and also builds V6 engines. Expansion of the Romulus plant implies GM is preparing to expand the transmission to more models. 
      An additional $36M in investment will go into its Lansing Delta Township plant to expand production and get ready for the refreshed Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave crossovers. Built in 2006, Lansing Delta Township is GM's newest manufacturing facility. 

    • Drew Dowdell
      GM investing $56M over two plants
      By Drew Dowdell
      GM has announced total investments of $56M for capacity expansion to be spread over two of its existing manufacturing plants GM said in a press statement.  
      $20M will be going to its Romulus Michigan propulsion plant to expand capacity of 10-speed transmission manufacturing. The investment will be used to purchase additional machining equipment.  GM 10-speed is used in their full-size rear-wheel drive SUVs and trucks. The Romulus plant currently employs about 1,350 people and also builds V6 engines. Expansion of the Romulus plant implies GM is preparing to expand the transmission to more models. 
      An additional $36M in investment will go into its Lansing Delta Township plant to expand production and get ready for the refreshed Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave crossovers. Built in 2006, Lansing Delta Township is GM's newest manufacturing facility. 
    • William Maley
      Rumorpile: GM May Sell Distribution Rights of Holden
      By William Maley
      It hasn't been an easy go for Holden for almost the last decade. Sales have been declining for the past eight years and buyers haven't been wowed by either the new Commodore or their growing lineup of crossovers. This has reportedly brought the vultures out.
      The Australian Financial Review reported yesterday that Inchcape, one of the largest independent vehicle importers has started discussions with General Motors about possibly taking over the importation of Holden vehicles. According to sources, the talks are going very slowly and there are "extreme sensitivities on both sides of the negotiating table." The talks will not include the transfer of Holden's engineering and design offices, along with the Lang Lang Proving Grounds. Inchcape has also hired one of the largest accounting firms to perform due diligence and looking into various scenarios. 
      The likely reason Inchcape is looking into this possibility is due to GM's restructuring plans. Already, the company has pulled out certain markets and is planning to possibly shut down various plants in the U.S.
      Inchcape handles the import and retail duties for a number of automakers such as Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and more in 32 countries. In Australia, Inchcape handles Citroen, Peugeot, and Subaru.
      "Under the leadership of [GM Holden CEO] Dave Buttner, who was appointed in August last year, we are turning around the Holden business, growing sales, re-engaging and re-energizing our distribution network and launching exciting vehicles like the all-new Acadia. We are fully focused on supporting Dave in building a strong Holden for the future, as it remains an important part of GM's business," a spokesman for GM told the outlet.
      When reached by CarsGuide for a comment, a spokesperson for Inchcape said, "We are always assessing a range of opportunities and initiatives in support of our Ignite strategy and we do not comment on speculation."
      Source: Australian Financial Review (Subscription Required), CarAdvice, CarsGuide

