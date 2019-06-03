Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Honda Sees A Different View When It Comes To Cars

      ...It comes down to who is buying their vehicles...

    Like most mainstream automakers, Honda is raking in the cash with their lineup of crossovers. But Honda is also doing quite well when it comes to cars, a bit surprising since the news is flooded with automakers deciding to cut back on their lineup - though we should note that Honda is planning on slimming down their lineup, both in trims and models in the coming years.

    "What's perhaps more unusual and important for us, however, is our cars. We all know the narrative: Cars are dead and dying. That's certainly true for some, but not for us. Our story is a little different," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the automobile division of American Honda Motor Co.

    How is that story different at Honda? It comes down to certain groups of buyers.

    "But cars really matter for another fundamental reason: the future. Cars play a crucial role for Honda in attracting and retaining new buyers, particularly young buyers, millennials and Gen Z," said Arcangeli.

    Data gathered by the company revealed more than half of first-time buyers of news are choosing cars, not trucks or utility vehicles. We have to wonder if the lower prices of new cars play a key role in this.

    "So, we're dominating the front door with new buyers, with cars playing a critical role. Gen Z today is still a relatively small share of the market, but it's growing daily, and Honda is in the early lead."

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    If entry level CUVs were not so over priced, Gen Z would be buying them. Yet with School debt, buying an auto is not something the bulk of Gen Z can afford any longer. Cars are the only option for the few that can afford a auto payment.

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    Civic sales may be down a bit, but they're still selling a boatload of them. Accord was hurt by some questionable styling, but it is a fantastic car, probably best in class. I think Honda will keep on doing well with cars and may even get to take advantage of other companies ditching the segment. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    I wonder what GM's plan is to address the young buyer issue.  Too many NEW GM vehicles have average buying ages that are north of 50 rather than south of 40.  This is a real problem.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Sales: May 2019 Sales Figures
      By Drew Dowdell
      Quarterly:
      Ford Motor Company - Not reported
      General Motors Co. - Not Reported
      Tesla - Not Reported
      FCA has announced that beginning October 2019, they will be reporting sales quarterly
      Monthly:
      Audi of America -  Down 2.2% for the month, Down 7.3% for the year
      BMW of North America -  Down 3.1% for the month, Down 2.3% for the year
      FCA US LLC -  Up 2% for the month, Down 3% for the year
      Genesis Motor America - Not Reported
      Honda Motor Co. -  Down 4.9% for the month,  Flat 0.0% for the year
      Hyundai Motor America -  Up 1.8% for the month, Up 1.74% for the year
      Infiniti USA - Down 10.4% for the month, Down 13.4% for the year
      Jaguar Land Rover North America - Not Reported
      Kia Motors America - Up 1.0% for the month, Up 4.7% for the year
      Mazda North American Operations - Down 16.0%  for the month, Down 15.5% for the year
      Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 0.5% for the month, Down 8.6% for the year
      Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Down 21.5% for the month, Up 4.6% for the year
      Nissan Group - Up 0.1% for the month, Down 6.6% for the year
      Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  Up 0.1% for the month, Up 2.1% for the year
      Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 6.4% for the month, Up 5.7% for the year
      Toyota Motor North America - Up 3.2% for the month, Down 3.1% for the year
      Volkswagen of America -  Up 14% for the month, Up 6.2% for the year
      Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Not Reported

      Brands (Quarterly):
      Buick -  Not Reported
      Cadillac -  Not Reported
      Chevrolet - Not Reported
      GMC - Not Reported
      Ford - Not Reported
      Lincoln - Not Reported
      Tesla - Not Reported

      Brands (Monthly):
      Acura - Up 5.7% - 13,547 MTD / 61,619 YTD
      Alfa Romeo - Down 34% - 1,572 MTD / 7,442 YTD
      Audi - Down 2.2% 18,892 MTD / 82,031 YTD
      BMW - Up 1.7% - 27,109 MTD / 124,813 YTD
      Chrysler - Down 26% - 10,903 MTD / 51,481 YTD
      Dodge - Up 3% - 47,759 MTD / 204,546 YTD
      Fiat - Down 29% - 1,025 MTD / 4,170 YTD
      Genesis - Not reported
      Honda - Down 5.9% - 131,985 MTD / 579,475 YTD
      Hyundai - Up 1.8% - 66,121 MTD / 269,126 YTD
      Infiniti - Down 10.4% - 10,413 MTD / 53,219 YTD
      Jaguar - Not reported
      Jeep - Down 7% - 90,326 MTD / 379,455 YTD
      Kia - Up 1.0% - 60,062 MTD / 248,043 YTD
      Land Rover -  Not reported
      Lexus - Down 3.4% - 24,537 MTD  / 112,688 YTD
      Mazda - Down 16% - 25,192 MTD / 115,727 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz - Up 0.4% 27,080 MTD / 121,200 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz Vans - Down 7.7% - 2,862 MTD / 13,020 YTD
      MINI - Down 33.2% - 2,822 MTD / 14,348 YTD
      Mitsubishi - Down 21.5% - 9,750 MTD / 58,780 YTD
      Nissan - Up 1.1% - 121,570 MTD / 540,313 YTD
      Porsche - Up 0.1% - 5,010 MTD / 25,052 YTD
      Ram Trucks - Up 29% - 67,117 MTD / 257,941 YTD
      Smart - Down 3.6% - 106 MTD / 422 YTD
      Subaru - Up 6.4% - 63,972 MTD / 278,014 YTD
      Toyota - Up 4.1% - 197,637 MTD / 837,068 YTD
      Volkswagen - Up 14% - 35,702 MTD / 152,883 YTD
      Volvo - Not Reported

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019 Sales Figures
      By Drew Dowdell
      Quarterly:
      Ford Motor Company - Not reported
      General Motors Co. - Not Reported
      Tesla - Not Reported
      FCA has announced that beginning October 2019, they will be reporting sales quarterly
      Monthly:
      Audi of America -  Down 2.2% for the month, Down 7.3% for the year
      BMW of North America -  Down 3.1% for the month, Down 2.3% for the year
      FCA US LLC -  Up 2% for the month, Down 3% for the year
      Genesis Motor America - Not Reported
      Honda Motor Co. -  Down 4.9% for the month,  Flat 0.0% for the year
      Hyundai Motor America -  Up 1.8% for the month, Up 1.74% for the year
      Infiniti USA - Down 10.4% for the month, Down 13.4% for the year
      Jaguar Land Rover North America - Not Reported
      Kia Motors America - Up 1.0% for the month, Up 4.7% for the year
      Mazda North American Operations - Down 16.0%  for the month, Down 15.5% for the year
      Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 0.5% for the month, Down 8.6% for the year
      Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Down 21.5% for the month, Up 4.6% for the year
      Nissan Group - Up 0.1% for the month, Down 6.6% for the year
      Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  Up 0.1% for the month, Up 2.1% for the year
      Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 6.4% for the month, Up 5.7% for the year
      Toyota Motor North America - Up 3.2% for the month, Down 3.1% for the year
      Volkswagen of America -  Up 14% for the month, Up 6.2% for the year
      Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Not Reported

      Brands (Quarterly):
      Buick -  Not Reported
      Cadillac -  Not Reported
      Chevrolet - Not Reported
      GMC - Not Reported
      Ford - Not Reported
      Lincoln - Not Reported
      Tesla - Not Reported

      Brands (Monthly):
      Acura - Up 5.7% - 13,547 MTD / 61,619 YTD
      Alfa Romeo - Down 34% - 1,572 MTD / 7,442 YTD
      Audi - Down 2.2% 18,892 MTD / 82,031 YTD
      BMW - Up 1.7% - 27,109 MTD / 124,813 YTD
      Chrysler - Down 26% - 10,903 MTD / 51,481 YTD
      Dodge - Up 3% - 47,759 MTD / 204,546 YTD
      Fiat - Down 29% - 1,025 MTD / 4,170 YTD
      Genesis - Not reported
      Honda - Down 5.9% - 131,985 MTD / 579,475 YTD
      Hyundai - Up 1.8% - 66,121 MTD / 269,126 YTD
      Infiniti - Down 10.4% - 10,413 MTD / 53,219 YTD
      Jaguar - Not reported
      Jeep - Down 7% - 90,326 MTD / 379,455 YTD
      Kia - Up 1.0% - 60,062 MTD / 248,043 YTD
      Land Rover -  Not reported
      Lexus - Down 3.4% - 24,537 MTD  / 112,688 YTD
      Mazda - Down 16% - 25,192 MTD / 115,727 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz - Up 0.4% 27,080 MTD / 121,200 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz Vans - Down 7.7% - 2,862 MTD / 13,020 YTD
      MINI - Down 33.2% - 2,822 MTD / 14,348 YTD
      Mitsubishi - Down 21.5% - 9,750 MTD / 58,780 YTD
      Nissan - Up 1.1% - 121,570 MTD / 540,313 YTD
      Porsche - Up 0.1% - 5,010 MTD / 25,052 YTD
      Ram Trucks - Up 29% - 67,117 MTD / 257,941 YTD
      Smart - Down 3.6% - 106 MTD / 422 YTD
      Subaru - Up 6.4% - 63,972 MTD / 278,014 YTD
      Toyota - Up 4.1% - 197,637 MTD / 837,068 YTD
      Volkswagen - Up 14% - 35,702 MTD / 152,883 YTD
      Volvo - Not Reported
    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019: Volkswagen Of America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen of America May 2019 Sales
       
        May. 19
      May. 18
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
      May. 19 YTD
      May. 18 YTD
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
       Golf
       860 
       765 
      12% 
       3,019 
       3,458 
      -13% 
       GTI
       1,179 
       1,396 
      -16% 
       5,968 
       7,907 
      -25% 
       Golf R
       424 
       529 
      -20% 
       979 
       1770 
      -45% 
       e-Golf
       264 
       76 
      247% 
       1527 
       744 
      105% 
       Golf SportWagen
       1,107 
       1,261 
      -12% 
       3,809 
       6,826 
      -44% 
       Total Golf Family
      3,834 
       4,027 
      -4.8% 
       15,302 
       20,705 
      -26% 
       Jetta Sedan
      9,653 
       6,814 
      42% 
       40,487 
       25,726 
      57% 
       Jetta SportWagen      
       (now Golf  SportWagen)


                N/A 

      58 
      N/A 
       Total Jetta
      9,653 
       6,821 
      42% 
       40,487 
       25,784 
      57% 
       Beetle Coupe
      662 
       1,011 
      -35% 
       3,906 
       4,377 
      -11% 
       Beetle  Convertible
      1029 
       481 
      114% 
       3,806 
       2,462 
      55% 
       Total Beetle
      1,691 
       1,492 
      13% 
       7,712 
       6,839 
      13% 
       Passat
      1,294 
       4,757 
      -73% 
       10,659 
       18,563 
      -43% 
       CC

       67 
      -91% 
       33 
       263 
      -87% 
       Arteon
      245  N/A  N/A  323  N/A  N/A   Tiguan Limited

       1,355 
      -100% 
       194 
       7,732 
      -97% 
       Tiguan
       10,687 
       8,579 
      25% 
       47,759 
       38,314 
      25% 
       Total Tiguan
      10,692 
      9,934 
      7.6% 
      47,953 
      46,046 
      4.1% 
       Touareg
       14 
       190 
      -93% 
       112 
       1,298 
      -91% 
       Atlas
       8,273 
       3,923 
      111% 
       30,302 
       24,459 
      24% 
       Total Car
      16,723 
      17,164 
      -2.6% 
      74,516 
      72,154 
      3.3% 
       Total SUV
      18,979 
      14,047 
      35% 
      78,367 
      71,803 
      9.1% 
       TOTAL 
      35,702 
      31,211 
      14% 
      152,883 
      143,957 
      6.2%
    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019: Subaru of America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Carline
      May-19
      May-18
      % Chg
      May-19
      May-18
      % Chg
       
      MTD
      MTD
      MTD
      YTD
      YTD
      YTD
      Forester
      16,028
      14,530
      10.3%
      71,466
      65,313
      9.4%
      Impreza
      5,532
      7,843
      -29.5%
      24,130
      30,130
      -19.9%
      WRX/STI
      2,110
      2,859
      -26.2%
      10,510
      12,713
      -17.3%
      Ascent
      7,509
      0
      0.0%
      33,094
      0
      0.0%
      Legacy
      2,994
      3,461
      -13.5%
      14,204
      18,191
      -21.9%
      Outback
      18,017
      16,702
      7.9%
      76,206
      74,907
      1.7%
      BRZ
      231
      364
      -36.5%
      1,337
      1,650
      -19.0%
      Crosstrek
      11,551
      14,387
      -19.7%
      47,067
      60,115
      -21.7%
      TOTAL
      63,972
      60,146
      6.4%
      278,014
      263,019
      5.7%
    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019: Porsche Cars North America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Model

      May Sales

      Year-to-Date


       
      2019

      2018

      2019

      2018

      ALL 911

      613

      801

      4,162

      4,116

      ALL 718

      456

      531

      1,733

      2,487

      ALL PANAMERA

      521

      896

      3,211

      3,838

      ALL CAYENNE

      1,680

      536

      8,884

      4,707

      ALL MACAN

      1,740

      2,241

      7,062

      9,381

      GRAND TOTALS

      5,010

      5,005

      25,052

      24,529

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. ForzaJersey
      ForzaJersey
      (29 years old)
    2. Oracle of Delphi
      Oracle of Delphi
      (50 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...