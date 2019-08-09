Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Honda Slowing Production, Cutting Shifts

      ...Civic and Accord most effected...

    Honda is cutting back on production at two of its U.S. plants in anticipation of a slide in sales.  The Marysville, Ohio plant and Honda of Indiana are the two plants being affected.  The cuts primarily come to the Accord and Civic built in Marysville. Marysville operates two lines and one shift at Marysville on Line 1 will be suspended temporarily. That line produces the Accord, CR-V, ILX, and TLX, but the cuts there will mostly impact Accord.  Acura production is unchanged at this time.  The CR-V is also produced in Indiana so some production can be shifted from Marysville to there. This news comes after the announcement of the closure of Honda's Swindon UK manufacturing plant which builds the CR-V for Europe and the Honda Civic Hatchback and Civic Type-R for the U.S.

    Honda sales are down 0.9% for the year, but the Accord has slipped 5.9% July YTD, and the Civic which is Honda's second most popular model has slipped 2.1% July YTD. CR-V, which is Honda's biggest seller is also down 0.9%, but a light refresh is in the works for the CR-V and should debut soon.

    Honda says these adjustments are to help maintain Honda's sales discipline and to flex to the shift in market demand away from sedans. Honda has already announced they are looking to trim fat from their model lineup and have fewer regionally specific models. They will also be reducing the number of variations available to one third of what they are today.  These plans are to be completed by 2025.

    Source:  Motor1

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Piss poor styling, just Meh interiors and the coming recession due to trade wars and just a need for people to focus on paying down debt will cause for this adjustment to happen.

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/us-oil-is-likely-to-be-chinas-next-target-as-trade-war-rages-energy-analysts-warn/ar-AAFz5vu?li=BBnbfcL

    Interesting read, but a glut of cheap oil with a global recession will cause massive adjustment to happen.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Can't blame them.  Their biggest seller is the CR-V rather than the Accord, followed by all those crossovers that it seems almost everyone wants these days.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      VW News: Volkswagen Golf R Dropped for 2020
      By Drew Dowdell
      As we reported in May, Volkswagen is making big cuts to the Golf lineup in the US.  Already announced for end of production in 2019 are the Golf Sportwagen and Golf Alltrack. 
      For 2020, the current base Mk7 Golf returns and will be offered in just one trim, called the Value Edition that includes features like Keyless entry, Wifi, heated seats, and 16-Inch alloy wheels while the GTI will come in S and SE trims. Missing from the 2020 lineup is the Golf R.  Volkswagen has confirmed to Motor Authority that the Golf R has reached end of production for the current generation. 
      The Mk8 generation will likely see the base Golf removed from the US lineup and the GTI and Golf R will be the only entries.  We'll see the Mk8 generation Golf introduced in the fall of this year for European production in 2020, but the U.S. won't see the new version of the Golf/GTI at dealerships until the 2021 model year. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen Golf R Dropped for 2020
      By Drew Dowdell
      As we reported in May, Volkswagen is making big cuts to the Golf lineup in the US.  Already announced for end of production in 2019 are the Golf Sportwagen and Golf Alltrack. 
      For 2020, the current base Mk7 Golf returns and will be offered in just one trim, called the Value Edition that includes features like Keyless entry, Wifi, heated seats, and 16-Inch alloy wheels while the GTI will come in S and SE trims. Missing from the 2020 lineup is the Golf R.  Volkswagen has confirmed to Motor Authority that the Golf R has reached end of production for the current generation. 
      The Mk8 generation will likely see the base Golf removed from the US lineup and the GTI and Golf R will be the only entries.  We'll see the Mk8 generation Golf introduced in the fall of this year for European production in 2020, but the U.S. won't see the new version of the Golf/GTI at dealerships until the 2021 model year. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ram News: Ram 1500 Classic to Live On
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Ram Classic could live on indefinitely as long as it make business sense says FCA CEO Michael Manley.  At an investors meeting, Manley suggested that it might even get an update. Ram recently introduced a new Warlock package on the 1500 Classic, indicating their willingness to invest in the aging platform.
      Ram currently doesn't have a mid-size offering in its stable, and without one on the horizon, the Ram 1500 Classic fills the niche of a lower priced truck.  The base Tradesman model rings up at $29,340 and can be configured all the way up to a Big Horn with a 5.7 liter Hemi V8 at $46,240. That contrasts with the new Ram 1500 which starts at $35,135.
      One thing keeping the Classic around has done is allowed the RAM to creep ahead of the Chevrolet Silverado in the truck sales race, moving to the number two spot in market share for this class of truck. 
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ram 1500 Classic to Live On
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Ram Classic could live on indefinitely as long as it make business sense says FCA CEO Michael Manley.  At an investors meeting, Manley suggested that it might even get an update. Ram recently introduced a new Warlock package on the 1500 Classic, indicating their willingness to invest in the aging platform.
      Ram currently doesn't have a mid-size offering in its stable, and without one on the horizon, the Ram 1500 Classic fills the niche of a lower priced truck.  The base Tradesman model rings up at $29,340 and can be configured all the way up to a Big Horn with a 5.7 liter Hemi V8 at $46,240. That contrasts with the new Ram 1500 which starts at $35,135.
      One thing keeping the Classic around has done is allowed the RAM to creep ahead of the Chevrolet Silverado in the truck sales race, moving to the number two spot in market share for this class of truck. 
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      July 2019: Honda Motor Co.
      By Drew Dowdell

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...