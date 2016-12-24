Honda's Civic Type R Could Be Boasting A CVT (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The folks at Temple of VTEC were able to find the quote from Car Magazine that the CivicX forums referenced.

"Doubtless power will continue to be transmitted by today's magical six-speed manual gearbox, with its tightly packed ratios. There's no indication of a dual-clutch gearbox for the Civic: the announced automated option is a CVT, although engineer Kariya hastily adds that he's tried to head-off the typical rev-metal thrash by making the cooking engines tractable at low revs."

We can see how some may think the Civic Type R could be getting a CVT from reading this (emphasis ours). But there is one key thing to be aware of. The line bolded mentions the Civic, not the Civic Type-R.

To put this story to rest, Temple of VTEC reached out to Honda for comment. Honda said that the Type R would only come with a six-speed manual. Those worried that Honda was going mad can breath a sigh of relief.

Source: Temple of VTEC

We're finally getting our chance to sample some forbidden fruit in the form of the Honda Civic Type R when it launches later this year. For awhile, we've known that the Type R would be coming with a six-speed manual transmission only. But it seems there is another transmission option on the horizon and one that will disappoint a number of enthusiasts. (SEE UPDATE ABOVE).

In the November issue of Car Magazine (via the CivicX forums), the publication spoke with three senior Honda folks,

Mirsuru Kariya - Head engineer of Civic

Daisuke Tsutamori - Head designer of Civic

Katsushi Inoue - Head of Honda Europe

One interesting bit of information that came out of this was the Type R getting the option of a CVT transmission. Yes, we can already hear the cries of those who believe Honda is watering the vehicle down. First, this an option as the manual will be standard. Second, engineers have reportedly tuned the transmission for low-end acceleration.

Source: CivicX