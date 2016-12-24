  • Sign in to follow this  
    Honda's Civic Type R Could Be Boasting A CVT (UPDATE)

    By William Maley

      • As an option.

    UPDATE: The folks at Temple of VTEC were able to find the quote from Car Magazine that the CivicX forums referenced.

    "Doubtless power will continue to be transmitted by today's magical six-speed manual gearbox, with its tightly packed ratios. There's no indication of a dual-clutch gearbox for the Civic: the announced automated option is a CVT, although engineer Kariya hastily adds that he's tried to head-off the typical rev-metal thrash by making the cooking engines tractable at low revs."

    We can see how some may think the Civic Type R could be getting a CVT from reading this (emphasis ours). But there is one key thing to be aware of. The line bolded mentions the Civic, not the Civic Type-R.

    To put this story to rest, Temple of VTEC reached out to Honda for comment. Honda said that the Type R would only come with a six-speed manual. Those worried that Honda was going mad can breath a sigh of relief.

    Source: Temple of VTEC

    We're finally getting our chance to sample some forbidden fruit in the form of the Honda Civic Type R when it launches later this year. For awhile, we've known that the Type R would be coming with a six-speed manual transmission only. But it seems there is another transmission option on the horizon and one that will disappoint a number of enthusiasts. (SEE UPDATE ABOVE).

    In the November issue of Car Magazine (via the CivicX forums), the publication spoke with three senior Honda folks,

    • Mirsuru Kariya - Head engineer of Civic
    • Daisuke Tsutamori - Head designer of Civic
    • Katsushi Inoue - Head of Honda Europe

    One interesting bit of information that came out of this was the Type R getting the option of a CVT transmission. Yes, we can already hear the cries of those who believe Honda is watering the vehicle down. First, this an option as the manual will be standard. Second, engineers have reportedly tuned the transmission for low-end acceleration.

    Source: CivicX

    dfelt

    FAILURE!

    Sorry but no CVT will handle being tuned for all out street racing. You cannot replace the strength and holding of traditional automatic transmissions with a cheap ass CVT metal impregnated band. Just cause they tune it for holding on low-end acceleration does not mean it will not skip and totally fail to deliver mid and high in aggressive driving. Plus with most people not able to drive manual trans anymore, the chance that most will come in with a manual compared to the dealership morons ordering the CVT auto is pretty clear. I would expect 1/3rd to be manual and 2/3rds to be CVT Crapola!

    dfelt

    Interesting update, cool that they will only be manual trans for the Type R, but at the same time, Honda is still FAILING as they are missing out on the Enthusiast that wants better performance and would pay for a quality 8 speed auto trans in this car.

    Weird Marketing for sure. Todays Auto trans are far superior to the manuals, why not a DCT Auto 8 spd?

