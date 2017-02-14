2018 Hyundai Accent Aims High In Toronto

Hyundai chose the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ontario to debut the all new 2018 Accent. Why Toronto and not Chicago a week before? You only need to look at the sales numbers to find the reason why. In 2016, the Nissan Versa soundly beat the Hyundai Accent by a margin of 52,448 vehicles (132,214 for Versa vs. 79,766 for the Accent) in the U.S. Over in Canada, the Accent is the best selling model in the class with 19,198 models sold last year. The Honda Fit which was the second best-selling model in the class only moved 8,622 models.

You might mistake the Accent sedan for the Elantra. This is due to the Accent's new front and rear end styling looking like its bigger brother. At least the overall profile lines up with the current Accent. Before you ask, a hatchback will debut at a later time. The interior is somewhat plain to look at, despite the red and black seat fabric as seen in the photos. A backup camera comes standard, while higher trims get a proximity key and automatic emergency braking.

Under the hood is an updated version of the 1.6L four-cylinder powering the current Accent. Power figures are slightly down to 132 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque. The upsides according to Hyundai is that overall fuel economy is up seven percent and that low-rpm torque has been improved. Buyers will have the choice of a six-speed manual or automatic. Hyundai has also worked on making the Accent more rigid. Thanks to more high-strength steel being used throughout, Hyundai says the 2018 Accent is 32 percent stiffer.

No word on pricing, but the Accent sedan will go on sale sometime in the third quarter.

Source: Hyundai