Auto Express had the chance to speak with Byung Kwon Rhim, Hyundai's global head of sales at the reveal of the 2019 Santa Fe last week. The topic of the N performance division came up and Auto Express asked if there are plans for expansion.

"Tucson is under development, and other models will come after that,” Rhim said.

We first heard about a fast Tucson last May when the head of N, Albert Biermann expressed interest in building one.

"We started with the [i30] C segment and the Fastback [coupe] will follow and we are already working on some other concepts for the B segment [Accent] and SUV also. Right now we are open," said Biermann.

Auto Express thinks the Tucson N could debut sometime in 2019. It may feature the 275 horsepower, 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder found under the hoods of the i30 N and upcoming Veloster N

Source: Auto Express