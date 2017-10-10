Hyundai's Shopper Assurance Hopes To Make Car Buying Less Painful

Purchasing a car at a dealership is a stressful and painful experience: Finding the right vehicle, dealing with various sales and finance people, mountains of paperwork, and so on. Hyundai is hoping a new program will make the experience slightly better.

Hyundai Shopper Assurance promises to streamline the buying process with four key parts; fair-market pricing (MSRP minus incentives and dealer discounts), flexible test drives at a customer's place of choice, streamlined purchasing process, and three-day money back guarantee.

“Shopper Assurance is the next step in that tradition and is car buying made simple. We expect this to be a differentiator, as our research showed that 84 percent of people would visit a dealership that offered all four features over one that did not. It is the future of car buying, and our commitment to creating a flexible, efficient and better way to purchase a car in partnership with our dealer body,” said Dean Evans, chief marketing officer for Hyundai Motor America.

Most of the parts are self-explanatory except for the 'streamlined purchasing process'. This means a buyer can complete the paperwork, apply for financing, get a credit approval, figure out monthly payments, and value their trade-in all from the comfort of their home.

Hyundai will launch Shopper Assurance in four markets this year; Dallas, Houston, Miami, and Orlando. The program will expand nationwide early next year.

Source: Hyundai

Press Release is on Page 2

