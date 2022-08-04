Performance Cars Dead? Not According to Hyundai's N Brand EVs

Hyundai Motor's is on a fast forward push toward electrification from their luxury division Genesis to the core Hyundai auto's and even their budget brand Kia. All three brands are pushing hard to be electrified totally by 2030 and with that, the industry overall has gone with consumers taste for SUVs and trucks as more and more auto companies kill off the cars.

Hyundai brought out their N sub-brand for only a couple performance focused ICE auto's and while outstanding in their selective categories, customers have asked for more including the electrified crowd wanting more performance in their EVs as they start to come out on the global market. Hyundai is showing their commitment to the car side of electrification by showing two functional concepts that demonstrate the company's commitment to the future focused on zero-emissions technologies. RN22e and N Vision 74 are Hyundai's inspirational examples of N's electrification vision. These two "Rolling Lab" concepts demonstrate Hyundai's ambition to not only become a leader in zero-emission autos but performance autos for the future.

(Video) RN22e & N Vision 74 performance film.mp4

Hyundai's first electric concept is the RN22e which uses their innovative E-GMP platform and is a fully functional racetrack-ready performance sedan and packaged in the IONIQ 6 based streamliner design.

Hyundai has tested the RN22e to maximize the three pillars that make up the N's performance focus.

Corner Rascal - N developed cornering capability since the brand launch, providing e-LSD, Corner Carving Differential for N models. RN22e corner carving is accomplished by using torque vectoring with AWD. Optimized torque distribution for all different drive modes allows the driver to choose the torque power they want for front and rear wheels. Track optimized cooling and braking - RN22e provides track-optimized settings, allowing customers to enjoy circuit driving without derating the performance of the EV. Four piston monoblock calipers and a 400-mm hybrid disc system allows the RN22e to withstand the weight of electric system. Hyundai will use the RN22e to study and deliver superior dynamic movement with regen-braking that precisely controls yaw and corner attack. N Sound+ & N e-shift - Hyundai understands the connection humans have with sound, RN22e provides generated sounds from interior and exterior speakers that enhance the dynamic driving feel. N e-shift integrates vibration and shifting feel with N Sound+ to deliver an emotional driving experience. N Sound+ and N e-shift will allow the driver to select the driving experience they want enhancing the fun of driving their Ioniq EV.

The RN22e leverage of the IONIQ 6's streamliner design helps to maximize performance with low ground clearance, emphasized shoulders with a distinct wide and sturdy stance. The low bumper design offers a sporty, radiating charm while enhancing cooling and aerodynamics according to the N's design team.

RN 22e AWD Specifications:

Total Max Power - 430 kW or 577 HP

Total Max Torque - 740 Nm or 546 lb-ft

Battery Capacity - 77.4 kWh multi-charging capable in 400V or 800V Charging time to 80%, less than 18 min.

Max Speed - 250 kph or 155 mph plus

Length / Width / Height / Wheelbase - 4,915 MM / 2,023 MM / 1,479 mm / 2,950 mm or 194 inches / 80 inches / 58 inches / 117 inches

N Vision 74 is inspired by the Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo and the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974. The N Vision 74 is a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell electrified performance car. Hyundai hired legendary car designer Giorgetto Guigiaro to design the 1974 Pony Coupe Concept which became prototypes for Hyundai's first production sports car. While the car did not see production, the daring attitude was set for the Hyundai corporation in setting the tone for the entire company of products.

The N Vision 74 was given the pure surface from the 1974 Pony car along with a dynamic profile and unique B pillar and Parametric Pixel lighting to provide a futuristic look.

N Vision 74 is a driver focused car first and foremost, while no interior pictures have been supplied, Hyundai does say that car has a driver-centric cockpit with a blend of heritage elements and modern design, having a digital cluster and analogue buttons.

Hyundai's engineers developed this hybrid system of hydrogen / battery electric system that has improved cooling efficiency while using two different power sources depending on the driving conditions as you get torque vectoring from the twin rear motors for precise and responsive cornering and added electrical boost from the Hydrogen generator supplying electrical needs including additional boost, giving you both fun, performance, sporty driving while also allowing for long range and fast refueling times.

The N Vision 74 RWD Specifications:

Total Max Power - 500 kW or 671 HP

Total Max Torque - 900 Nm or 664 lb-ft of torque

Battery Capacity - 62.4 kWh with 800V fast-charging

Hydrogen Tank capacity - 4.2 kg Fuel Cell stack - Max 95 kW Refueling time - 5 min

Max Speed - 250 kph or 155 mph plus

Length / Width / Height / Wheelbase - 4,952 MM / 1,995 MM / 1,331 mm / 2,905 mm or 195 inches / 78 inches / 52 inches / 114 inches

Driving Range - Over 600 km or Over 373 Miles

Project RM or what Hyundai calls "Racing Midship" was started in 2012 to embark on developing new technology and innovation which has brought to Hyundai a performance rear-drive, midship powertrain configuration. The fundamental difference of this design provides an ideal balance of handling and agility from a low polar moment of inertia and can be found in the N product line of autos.

RM series has evolved to the current RM19, this platform facilitates an engineering rolling lab to test high-performance technologies while connecting to the tarmac at all speeds and driving conditions. The RM validating of advanced technologies, increase performance and end up in applications for future N models.

Two years ago, the RM20e Racing Midship Sports Car was Hyundai's first High-Performance BEV and their first attempt at applying a zero-emissions powertrain to a high-performance car. This technology will now show up as it has been fine tuned in N versions of the IONIQ product line.

2023 IONIQ 5 N edition will be available for sale on the global market with more details about the IONIQ 5 N edition to be released closer to the on-sale release.

More details will also be released on an ongoing basis from the N YouTube channel: Hyundai N Worldwide - YouTube

Hyundai believes auto enthusiast will be excited to know they will have N performance versions of both Cars and SUVs in the future BEV product line.

IONIQ Articles | Hyundai Worldwide

Hyundai Motor’s N Brand Unveils Two Rolling Lab Concepts, Signaling High-Performance Vision for Electrification Era