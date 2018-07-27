Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    "Auto Shows Are Dead" Says Volkswagen's Chairman

      Surprising for an auto executive to say this

    The talk about whether any of the major auto shows still matter has been going on for few years as a number of automakers pulling out has been increasing. But what you haven't heard is a major head of automaker questioning them, until now.

    “Motor shows are dead,” said Herbert Diess, chairman of the Volkswagen Group.

    “They are a product of the 1960s and they are not as relevant anymore. They’re not delivering what we want and they’re not delivering what car buyers want.”

    The Detroit Auto show is a poster child of this as automakers in the past few years have been pulling out. Reasons are numerous: Automakers are holding their own events as they can control the message and not fight with others for attention in the spotlight. It's also quite expensive as an automaker needs to design the exhibit, bring in labor to build and tear down, getting the vehicles to the show, and much more.

    Diess believes the likes of the Goodwood Festival of Speed could be one way for the auto show to evolve.

    “People need to see more interaction with the product. They expect it. Those days of relying on tradition are gone. It’s events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed that are showing us the modern way to show cars to people.”

    Organizers of the Detroit Auto Show are taking note. Earlier this week, organizers announced the show would be moving to June in 2020 and feature such things as rides and drives of new vehicles.

    Source: Motoring


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    This is the autoshow's fault.  They've been approving everyone and anyone who could fog a mirror and who has posted on the internet ever. It's all about the control factor.  The manufacturers want to control who has access to the debut and instead of getting journalists and legitimate bloggers and influencers, they're getting Chinese competitive intelligence crawling over the car for the first 3 days of the show.

    dfelt

    Auto-shows are very relevant if planned right. Detroit is their own fault for hosting it at a time of year that people do not want to go out in the weather for. Also, people want to do more than just look at an auto.

    Seattle auto-show has continued to grow due to innovation. Their is a place for little kids so that parents who want to compare, sit in and go back n forth between certain makes or models can do this while their kids are looked after.

    On top of this is the two drive options you have. One is a traditional drive onto the streets to see how the auto basically drives in real world traffic. Always popular for the car and truck crowd. Second one is the off-road obstacle course where one can see how an SUV/CUV/Truck handles. The guidance once gets on this is awesome.

    Today's Auto-show has to evolve into a family event with more than just a bunch of auto makes sitting on a show floor.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Went to the Cleveland show this year for the first time in 25 years, it was pretty good.   Was packed w/ people the rainy Saturday I was there, they had the Jeep indoor obstacle course, most all the cars were unlocked and some had to get in line to sit inside.   For a regional non-car premiering show, I thought it was pretty good..better than Phoenix, IMO.    And as far as new cars premiering at shows, that's usually of only interest to the journos I would think..

